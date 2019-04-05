

Meredith MacLeod, CTVNews.ca





Toddler Molly Hughes cruises her Kentucky yard, swinging in a tire, drawing with pink chalk on the driveway, and picking weeds that she presents to her mother in a bouquet.

The 21-month-old hardly wants to keep still and who can blame her? She’s spent most of her young life battling to stay alive.

Molly’s family has recently received word that she’s cancer-free after 15 months of gruelling treatment for stage 4 neuroblastoma ended in January.

Mom Chelsea Hughes says she fell to the ground after getting the call with the news.

“I just hugged her for, like, five minutes,” she said, wiping tears.

Altogether, Molly has spent 130 nights in a hospital but she’s making up for it now.

“She loves being outside. From the time she gets up ’til she she goes to bed, she’s just wild, playing, just so full of energy and just loves doing what a baby should be doing,” said Hughes.

Molly’s treatment included surgeries, stem cell transplants, radiation and chemotherapy and family pictures show her with a big smile and a large port for medicines in her chest.

“With neuroblastoma, it’s so aggressive that they have to treat it that hard,” said her mother. “She would just bounce back after every treatment. I mean it would knock her down for a few days and then she would be up playing again.”

Molly will now start a trial drug to keep the cancer at bay.

Hughes is grateful for all the prayers and support for Molly, believing they have helped the little girl get through her ordeal.

The toddler sports a Shakespeare quote that says it all: “Though she be but little, she is fierce.”

-With files from CNN