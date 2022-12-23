'I hope you'll join me in writing to Paul Whelan,' Brittney Griner asks supporters

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Why everyone's talking about 'nepo babies'

Nepo babies, or children of already famous and successful people, have not-so-secretly infiltrated countless beloved pop culture properties, and the latest issue of New York magazine highlighted dozens of these progeny.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social