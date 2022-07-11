'I have two babies in there': U.S. mom clings to stolen SUV with children inside

A mother in New Mexico made a daring rescue attempt, after her SUV was hijacked with her two children inside the vehicle.

In dramatic video, Melody Maldonadocan be seen clinging to the hood of her SUV, as the hijacked car barrels through an intersection.

Maldnado says she banged on the windshield, yelling for the suspect to stop before she was eventually thrown off the hood, breaking her foot in the process.

