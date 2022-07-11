'I have two babies in there': U.S. mom clings to stolen SUV with children inside
'I have two babies in there': U.S. mom clings to stolen SUV with children inside
A mother in New Mexico made a daring rescue attempt, after her SUV was hijacked with her two children inside the vehicle.
In dramatic video, Melody Maldonadocan be seen clinging to the hood of her SUV, as the hijacked car barrels through an intersection.
Maldnado says she banged on the windshield, yelling for the suspect to stop before she was eventually thrown off the hood, breaking her foot in the process.
Watch the dramatic video at the top of this article.
What we know about the network system failure that led to the Rogers outage
The fallout continues days after a massive system failure disrupted the Rogers network, throwing customers across the country offline last Friday and into the weekend for some. CTVNews.ca breaks down what we know about the nationwide outage.
Ontario woman enduring effects of long COVID begins process for medically assisted death
Contracting COVID-19 radically changed Tracey Thompson's life. The Toronto woman says the enduring illness and lack of substantive financial support has led her to begin the process of ending her life.
NEW | N.S. mass killer's abuse of spouse had roots going back generations, inquiry hears
Domestic violence extended back generations in the family of the man who carried out the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia, a document released Monday by a public inquiry reveals.
Former Hells Angels boss Maurice 'Mom' Boucher dead at 69
Former Hells Angels boss Maurice "Mom" Boucher, regarded as one of the most infamous criminals in Quebec history, has died.
'Our system will completely collapse': Nurses' federation urges support for health-care workers suffering from burnout
A nurses' shortage made worse over the pandemic has advocates calling on the federal government to provide more support to health-care workers overwhelmed in the industry.
As BA.4 and BA.5 take hold, experts say a summer wave of COVID-19 is underway
As summer festivals get underway across Canada, so too has another wave of COVID-19, experts warn. The more infectious BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants are expected to make up a larger share of all COVID-19 cases in Canada.
Via Rail averts immediate strike after deadline extended
Via Rail has narrowly avoided the prospect of immediately suspending services across Canada after a strike deadline was extended to Monday afternoon.
NEW | N.S. mass killer's abuse of spouse had roots going back generations, inquiry hears
Domestic violence extended back generations in the family of the man who carried out the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia, a document released Monday by a public inquiry reveals.
Via Rail averts immediate strike after deadline extended
Via Rail has narrowly avoided the prospect of immediately suspending services across Canada after a strike deadline was extended to Monday afternoon.
Patrick Brown says no decision to seek re-election in Brampton until family consulted
A spokesman for disqualified Conservative leadership candidate Patrick Brown says he won't be making any decisions about running for re-election as a Greater-Toronto-Area mayor until he has time to talk with his friends and family.
B.C. emergency department hit with more than a dozen closures this year temporarily shut down again
A B.C. emergency department that's faced a string of closures over staffing shortages has been temporarily shut down again.
Unification Church distances itself from Shinzo Abe's assassination
The Japan branch of South Korea's Unification Church acknowledged Monday as its member the mother of the suspect in the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, but denied that it demanded large donations from anyone.
Sri Lanka's political chaos persists as crisis talks go on
A weekend of political chaos in Sri Lanka stretched into Monday, with opposition leaders yet to agree on replacements for embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his prime minister whose residences remain occupied by protesters angered over the country's economic collapse.
U.K. Conservatives jostle in crowded, testy leadership race
Candidates to replace Boris Johnson as Britain's prime minister are scattering tax-cutting promises to their Conservative Party electorate, as party officials prepare Monday to quickly narrow the crowded field of almost a dozen candidates.
Video captures moment tourists hit by avalanche in Kyrgyzstan's Tian Shan mountains
A group of tourists trekking in Kyrgyzstan's Tian Shan mountains on Friday survived a huge avalanche that swept right over them.
Thousands in Bosnia commemorate 1995 Srebrenica massacre
Fifty newly identified victims were honoured and reburied Monday in Bosnia as thousands gathered to commemorate the anniversary of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, Europe's only acknowledged genocide since the Holocaust.
Industry minister to meet with Rogers CEO after 'unacceptable' network outage
Canada's industry minister will convene a meeting with the leader of Rogers Communications in the wake of a massive outage that paralyzed the company's network and hampered several crucial services, his office announced on Sunday, even as some customers continued to report service disruptions.
Canada's premiers start summer meeting with First Nations gathering
Canada's premiers are starting their summer gathering at a Victoria-area First Nation where they'll meet with leaders of the National Indigenous Organizations, a collection of five national Indigenous groups.
Artifacts from 1800s unearthed on Parliament Hill during Centre Block renovations
More than 200,000 artifacts dating back to 1827 have been discovered by archeologists during the dig around Centre Block on Parliament Hill.
Over-the-counter birth control? Drugmaker seeks U.S. FDA approval
For the first time, a pharmaceutical company has asked for permission to sell a birth control pill over the counter in the U.S.
A swimmer was infected with a brain-eating amoeba after visiting an Iowa beach
A beach in Iowa is closed after a rare life-threatening infection of the brain was confirmed in a visitor who recently went swimming there.
NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-colour images
Drawing back the curtain to a photo gallery unlike any other, NASA will soon present the first full-colour images from its James Webb Space Telescope, a revolutionary apparatus designed to peer through the cosmos to the dawn of the universe.
University of Manitoba astrophysics grad student pinpoints particles in 'Space Manatee'
A University of Manitoba (U of M) grad student has helped confirm theories about an unusually-shaped object in space more 18,000 light years away.
Why the A380 superjumbo is staging a comeback
The post-pandemic recovery of commercial aviation may have an early, unlikely protagonist: the A380 superjumbo.
Florence Pugh slams 'vulgar' men who attacked her for wearing revealing dress
Florence Pugh wants the world to know she is proud of her body -- nipples and all.
Amber Heard asks court to declare a mistrial in Johnny Depp defamation case over issue with juror
Attorneys for Amber Heard have asked the court to declare a mistrial and order a new trial in the defamation case with her ex-husband Johnny Depp.
'Sopranos' actor Tony Sirico, 'Paulie Walnuts,' dies at 79
Tony Sirico, who played the impeccably groomed mobster Paulie Walnuts in 'The Sopranos' and brought his tough-guy swagger to films including 'Goodfellas,' died Friday. He was 79.
Here's what an analyst says consumers should know about Canadian lumber prices
After a sharp increase in 2021, the price of lumber has dropped immensely in 2022, which is giving one western Canadian trader optimism that a more stable market will return.
New banking rules have come into effect in Canada. These are the important changes
New rules came have come into effect in Canada that will affect bank accounts and credit cards.
When is Manhattanhenge? Where can you see it?
Didn't make it to Stonehenge for the solstice? There's still time to catch Manhattanhenge, when the setting sun aligns with the Manhattan street grid and bathes the urban canyons in a rosy glow.
Dumpster discovery continues to transform formerly homeless man's life
Four years after a discovery in a Edmonton dumpster changed his life, Adam Gillan is sober, healthy and running a growing drywall business.
Quebec Elvis tribute artist heading to Graceland to compete in ultimate contest
Sylvain Leduc from Valleyfield, Quebec, off the southwest tip of the Island of Montreal, is one of the best Elvis tribute artists and is going to Graceland to compete in the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest.
Paul Pogba completes return to Juventus from Man United
Paul Pogba will be looking to resurrect his career and bring success back to Juventus after completing his return to the storied Italian club on Monday in a remarkable piece of business for the Bianconeri.
Djokovic subdues Kyrgios to win fourth Wimbledon title in a row
Novak Djokovic withstood early brilliance from Australian showman Nick Kyrgios to secure a fourth successive Wimbledon title with a victory on a sun-drenched Centre Court on Sunday.
Canada's U23 basketball team beats France 78-60 to win Globl Jam gold
Aaliyah Edwards high-fived fans and posed for pictures as she made her way off the Mattamy Athletic Centre court with teammates on Sunday, clutching her tournament MVP trophy. Canada had easily defeated France 78-60 moments earlier in the inaugural Globl Jam tournament.
Leclerc's smile is back after Austrian GP win, Sainz unhappy
Charles Leclerc had kept putting on a brave face as success escaped him and tensions mounted at Ferrari in a run of five F1 races without a podium spot for the driver. After winning the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday, Leclerc's beaming smile was back.
Former Formula One supremo Ecclestone charged with U.K. tax fraud
Former Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone has been charged with fraud over a failure to declare more than 400 million pounds (US$477 million) of overseas assets to the British tax authority, prosecutors said on Monday.
Gas prices under $2/L at some Metro Vancouver stations for the first time in months
Drivers in some parts of Metro Vancouver were able to fill up this morning for less than $2 per litre for the first time in months.