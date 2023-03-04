'I had to get over here and help': 3 incredible acts of compassion by Canadians in Ukraine

From left; Genevieve Gosselin, Patricia Maruchak, and Tonko Ihnat From left; Genevieve Gosselin, Patricia Maruchak, and Tonko Ihnat

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

W5 Investigates

W5 Investigates | How a small town Canadian grandmother ended up in a Hong Kong prison

A 64-year-old grandmother from Barrie, Ont. faces life in prison in Hong Kong, accused of smuggling drugs, after being duped twice in what her family believes was a sophisticated romance scam. Watch 'The Cocaine Buttons' Saturday at 7 pm on CTV's W5.

Civilians flee embattled town as Ukrainian pullout looms

Pressure mounted Saturday on Ukrainian troops and civilians hunkering down in Bakhmut, as Kyiv's forces tried to help residents flee the beleaguered eastern city amid what Western analysts say may be preparations for a Ukrainian withdrawal.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social