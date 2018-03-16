

The Associated Press





COLUMBIANA, Ala. -- The husband of a suburban mom who lived a double life as an online exhibitionist has been indicted in her death.

A court document filed Thursday shows 44-year-old William Jeffrey West is charged with murder in the slaying of Kathleen Dawn West.

The 42-year-old woman's partially clothed body was found in the street outside their home in Calera, Alabama, in January.

The indictment accuses West of killing the woman by hitting her with a bottle. A defence lawyer says West is innocent and will fight the charge.

The woman posted sexy photos on social media, and she had a paid site where people could see more revealing images.

Defence attorney John Robbins says West knew about his wife's activities and wasn't angry.

West is jailed with bond set at US$500,000.