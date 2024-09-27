Hurricane tracker: follow Helene's path on this interactive map

Hurricane Helene made landfall late Thursday as a Category 4 hurricane and reached sustained winds of 220 km/h in the Big Bend region of Florida.

Since then, Helene has weakened to a Category 1 hurricane in intensity as of Friday afternoon, but it did considerable damage – including bringing “significant flooding” to Florida’s Clearwater coast, according to the city’s mayor, Bruce Rector.

Meanwhile, six states are under states of emergency and storm watches and warnings are in place for about 60 million people in 12 states, as Helene continues to batter the southeastern U.S. with heavy winds and torrential rain.

Below is a live hurricane tracker on Esri’s ArcGIS mapping platform, using live data from the NOAA National Hurricane Center (NHC) tracking Helene’s observed and forecasted paths.