Hurricane threat as Tropical Storm Fiona aims at Puerto Rico

World leaders head to London for Queen Elizabeth II funeral

Thousands of police, hundreds of troops and an army of officials made final preparations Sunday for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II -- a spectacular display of national mourning that will also be the biggest gathering of world leaders for years. Dignitaries are arriving in London for the funeral, to which around 500 royals, heads of state and heads of government from around the globe have been invited.

The King's Body Guard, formed of Gentlemen at Arms, Yeomen of the Guard and Scots Guards, change guard duties around the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, Lying in State inside Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, in London on Sept. 18, 2022, ahead of her funeral on Monday. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, pool)

Strong Taiwan earthquake traps people, derails train

A strong earthquake shook much of Taiwan on Sunday, toppling a three-story building and temporarily trapping four people inside, stranding about 400 tourists on a mountainside, and knocking part of a passenger train off its tracks.

Pelosi condemns Azerbaijan's attacks on Armenia

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday strongly condemned what she said were 'illegal' border attacks by Azerbaijan on Armenia, using a visit to the Russian ally to pledge American support for its sovereignty.

