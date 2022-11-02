Hurricane Lisa makes landfall in Belize in Central America

This satellite image taken at 8:40am ET and provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Lisa under Cuba in the Caribbean Sea, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Lisa is forecast to make landfall in Central America later in the week as a likely hurricane. (NOAA via AP) This satellite image taken at 8:40am ET and provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Lisa under Cuba in the Caribbean Sea, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Lisa is forecast to make landfall in Central America later in the week as a likely hurricane. (NOAA via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What are the 500 best albums? Rolling Stone has an answer

Is Fleetwood Mac's landmark album 'Rumours' better than 'To Pimp a Butterfly' by Kendrick Lamar? Should 'Tapestry' by Carole King be ranked higher or lower than 'Thriller' by Michael Jackson? Rolling Stone magazine has some answers in a new book.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social