HONOLULU -- Hurricane Hector has weakened to a Category 3 storm with maximum sustained winds of 125 mph (195 kph) as it passes south of Hawaii's Big Island.
A tropical storm warning was in place Wednesday for the Big Island with gusty winds, rain and dangerous surf possible. High surf is also expected on the eastern shores of Maui.
The eye of the storm is expected to pass about 150 miles south of the Big Island.
Hurricane force winds can extent up to 35 miles (55 km) from the centre and tropical storm-force winds up to 105 miles (165 km).
The National Weather Service says the system will continue to weaken in the coming days as it moves westward.
Hawaii County officials declared a precautionary state of emergency ahead of the storm.
