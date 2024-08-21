World

    • Hurricane Gilma now a Category 2 and expected to intensify, forecasters say

    This satellite image provided by NOAA shows Hurricane Gilma located west-southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula of Mexico, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. (NOAA via AP) This satellite image provided by NOAA shows Hurricane Gilma located west-southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula of Mexico, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. (NOAA via AP)
    Share
    MEXICO CITY, Mexico -

    Gilma strengthened into a Category 2 hurricane Wednesday afternoon in the eastern Pacific Ocean and was forecast to become a major hurricane as soon as Thursday.

    Hurricane Gilma was located about 975 miles (1,570 kilometers) west-southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula of Mexico, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

    The storm could become a Category 4 hurricane by Thursday afternoon, forecasters said. There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect. Gilma had strengthened to tropical storm status on Sunday. Gilma was moving west-northwest at 7 mph (11 kph).

    Maximum sustained winds were near 105 mph (165 kph). Hurricane-force winds extended outward up to 30 miles (48 kilometers) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles (205 kilometers).

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Montreal hair salon caters to women with face or head coverings

    Imani Nadir says she looked high and low for a hairdresser when she moved to Montreal in 2022. Finally, after six months of making calls and sending emails, the 20-year-old came across Two Horses, a Montreal hair salon offering specialized services to women who wear face or head coverings.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News