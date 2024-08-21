Hurricane Gilma now a Category 2 and expected to intensify, forecasters say

MEXICO CITY, Mexico -

Gilma strengthened into a Category 2 hurricane Wednesday afternoon in the eastern Pacific Ocean and was forecast to become a major hurricane as soon as Thursday.

Hurricane Gilma was located about 975 miles (1,570 kilometers) west-southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula of Mexico, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

The storm could become a Category 4 hurricane by Thursday afternoon, forecasters said. There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect. Gilma had strengthened to tropical storm status on Sunday. Gilma was moving west-northwest at 7 mph (11 kph).

Maximum sustained winds were near 105 mph (165 kph). Hurricane-force winds extended outward up to 30 miles (48 kilometers) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles (205 kilometers).