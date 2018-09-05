Hurricane Florence tracks toward U.S. at Category 3 status
Hurricane Florence, the first major hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season, is pictured on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018. (U.S. National Hurricane Center)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, September 5, 2018 10:34AM EDT
MIAMI -- Florence has become the first major hurricane of the Atlantic season as it moves on a path that could take it toward Bermuda.
The Category 3 hurricane's maximum sustained winds Wednesday morning are estimated to be 120 mph (195 kph).
Hurricane Florence is centred about 1,405 miles (2,265 kilometres) east-southeast of Bermuda and is moving west-northwest at 10 mph (17 kph).
We'll be watching the track of this to see what it could mean for us next week. @CTVAtlantic @CTVNews @NTVNewsNL https://t.co/qyEngsFEQo— Todd Battis (@battisctv) September 5, 2018
Definitely a concerning look to the latest ensemble suite of the ECMWF model guidance on potential tracks of Hurricane #Florence. All of the East Coast needs to monitor this storm closely. pic.twitter.com/B9NbzFy590— Hurricane Tracker App (@hurrtrackerapp) September 5, 2018