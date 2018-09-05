

The Associated Press





MIAMI -- Florence has become the first major hurricane of the Atlantic season as it moves on a path that could take it toward Bermuda.

The Category 3 hurricane's maximum sustained winds Wednesday morning are estimated to be 120 mph (195 kph).

Hurricane Florence is centred about 1,405 miles (2,265 kilometres) east-southeast of Bermuda and is moving west-northwest at 10 mph (17 kph).

We'll be watching the track of this to see what it could mean for us next week. @CTVAtlantic @CTVNews @NTVNewsNL https://t.co/qyEngsFEQo — Todd Battis (@battisctv) September 5, 2018