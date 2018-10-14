Hunter shoots and kills cyclist in French Alps
Clouds billow over the French Alps on, Friday, July 13, 2012. (AP / Massimo Pinca)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, October 14, 2018 10:55AM EDT
PARIS -- A prosecutor says a hunter shot and killed a 34-year-old bicyclist in the French Alps in what appears to be an accident.
Thonon-Les-Bains prosecutor Philippe Toccanier said the 22-year-old hunter was hospitalized for shock after the Saturday evening shooting and couldn't be taken into custody while he is investigated on suspicion of aggravated manslaughter.
Toccanier told The Associated Press on Sunday the victim, a man from Wales who lived in France, was cycling down a mountain at around 6 p.m. when he passed near a group of about 10 game hunters.
Toccanier says the cyclist certainly "couldn't be confused with game, as he had a coloured helmet and a coloured mountain bike."
Britain's Foreign Office says it's "in contact with the local authorities" and providing assistance to the dead man's family.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Zig-zagging Irish border among thorniest issues blocking Brexit deal
- 27 people hurt as weakened hurricane Leslie slams into Portugal
- Pope Paul VI, Oscar Romero named saints by Pope Francis
- 3 arrested in clashes in New York following speech by Canadian far-right leader
- Hunter shoots and kills cyclist in French Alps