Hunter Biden to be sentenced on Nov. 13 after conviction on gun charges

Canada's Masse wins bronze in women's 200m backstroke at Paris Games
Canadian swimmer Kylie Masse has won a bronze medal in the women's 200-metre backstroke final at the Paris Olympics.
Hunter Biden, the son of U.S. President Joe Biden, will be sentenced on Nov. 13 after a jury found him guilty of federal gun charges, according to a court filing on Friday.
Hunter Biden became the first child of a sitting president to be convicted of a felony on June 11 when a jury in Wilmington, Delaware, found him guilty on three counts related to his lying about illegal drug use when he purchased a handgun in 2018.
The sentencing by U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika will take place eight days after the Nov. 5 presidential election pitting Vice President Kamala Harris against Republican nominee Donald Trump.
Sentencing guidelines for the gun charges are 15 to 21 months, but legal experts say defendants in similar cases often get shorter sentences and are less likely to be incarcerated if they abide by the terms of their pretrial release.
Joe Biden issued a statement following the verdict saying he accepted the outcome of the case.
At the trial, prosecutors offered an intimate view of Hunter Biden’s years of struggle with alcohol and crack cocaine abuse, which they said legally precluded him from buying a gun.
Biden’s lawyers sought to show he was not using drugs when he bought the gun and did not intend to deceive because he didn’t consider himself a drug user when he filled out the form.
Hunter Biden has also been charged with three felony and six misdemeanor tax offenses in California, alleging he failed to pay US$1.4 million in taxes between 2016 and 2019 while spending millions on drugs, escorts, exotic cars and other high-ticket items. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges. A trial is scheduled for Sept. 5 in Los Angeles.
(Reporting by Jasper Ward and Eric Beech)
Two people are dead and two others hurt following a shooting in a Stratford, Ont. neighbourhood.
The uncertainty of how a landslide blocking British Columbia's Chilcotin River will give way is a key concern for Chief Willie Sellars of the Williams Lake Indian Band.
Maybe a hug from a parent no longer solves problems for a teen as it did in their childhood. But when it comes to teenage mental health, adults can do a lot to help, according to new data.
Algerian boxer Imane Khelif has landed in the middle of a divide about gender in sports after her Italian competitor, Angela Carini, pulled out seconds into their bout at the Paris Olympics.
When Giuseppe Morisani first suggested it, Skyler Mapes thought she must have misread his message.
Justin Timberlake has pleaded not guilty to a charge of driving while intoxicated stemming from an arrest earlier this summer in New York.
There’s been one big question on the minds of Wall Streeters this tech earnings season: When will anyone start making actual money from artificial intelligence?
Balmoral Castle, nestled in the heart of Scotland's picturesque Aberdeenshire, has long been a cherished retreat for the Royal Family, is being open to the public for the first time in history. CTV's royal commentator Afua Hagan looks at the history of this storied retreat as well as royals who will -- and won't -- make an appearance there this summer.
As Canadians head into the long weekend, forecasters say most of the country will experience heat warnings over the coming days.
Nestled along a meadow in Jasper’s backcountry, Charles Vantanajal and his family stood in awe of the dynamic, ever-changing cloud of thick, white wildfire smoke that rose near Oldhorn Mountain.
Sentencing for former fashion mogul Peter Nygard has been pushed back once again following a request by the Crown for an adjournment.
A Labrador man has lost his bid for a long-sought public hearing about his detainment by police in 2015 at a mental health hospital for a post he made on social media.
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has secured enough votes from delegates to become her party's nominee for president, Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison said Friday.
We don't know specifically what will happen in the sprint to U.S. election day on Nov. 5, or what could come after when America's unique Electoral College process gets going. But here's some idea of what to expect.
New details emerged Friday on the largest prisoner swap since the Cold War, with the Kremlin acknowledging for the first time that some of the Russians held in the West belonged to its security services. Families of freed dissidents, meanwhile, expressed their joy at the surprise release of their loved ones.
A jury has reached a verdict in the case of a mother charged with abandoning her newborn in subfreezing temperatures after giving birth in the woods, a court spokesperson said Friday.
At least 201 people have been killed in Kerala since Tuesday after multiple landslides in the hills of Wayanad district sent torrents of mud, floodwater and giant rolling boulders to downhill villages, burying people or sweeping them away several miles downstream. The disaster also left behind a trail of destruction in its wake by flattening hundreds of houses and destroying roads and bridges.
The parliamentary budget officer estimates the Liberals' increase to the capital gains inclusion rate will bring in $17.4 billion in revenue over five years.
Lara Salameh is one of the 21,399 Canadians registered as being in Lebanon, a country the Canadian government is urging its citizens to leave. The government says they can’t rely on evacuation flights if war engulfs Lebanon.
The Liberal government continues to insist that Meta may still be regulated under its Online News Act, as Facebook and Instagram users find loopholes to share articles despite its news ban.
A higher-than-expected prevalence of gene mutations in Parkinson's disease patients suggests genetic testing should be offered to them more broadly, researchers said on Monday in the medical journal Brain.
Regular aspirin use may keep the oncologist away, at least when it comes to colorectal cancer, according to a new study, and people with unhealthy lifestyles seemed to see the greatest benefit.
When Adelaide Saywell posted on TikTok last month advising people who take SSRIs, a commonly-prescribed antidepressant, to take extra care in the heat, it went viral and sparked a deluge of comments.
Fascinated by the 'screaming woman' who died 3,500 years ago, researchers used CT scans other techniques to understand what might have caused her striking expression.
Canada is a step closer to the final frontier after completing negotiations with the United States on an agreement with major implications for domestic space launches.
Other than being a symbol for love and romance, roses are commonly known for their sharp spikes — prickles that protrude from the stems to ward off animals looking to munch on the buds.
The 1975 is being sued after Matty Healy’s kiss of a bandmate in an on-stage protest shut down a music festival last year in Malaysia.
Cardi B is seeking primary custody of her children with rapper Offset, including a baby on the way, court records in the couple's divorce show.
BCE Inc. boosted its profits despite a dip in revenue last quarter as the telecom giant began to feel the financial effect of thousands of job cuts from earlier this year.
The U.S. Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission filed a lawsuit Friday against TikTok and parent company ByteDance for failing to protect children's privacy on the social media app.
Experts say the flexibility offered by popular peer-to-peer marketplace apps comes with risks.
Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski and Felix Auger-Aliassime won the tennis mixed doubles bronze medal at the Paris Olympics on Friday with a 6-3, 7-6 (2) victory over Demi Schuurs and Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands.
Toyota reported Wednesday more cases of cheating on certification tests for new models required by the Japanese government, on top of those acknowledged earlier.
Authorities in Washington have determined that a Tesla that hit and killed a motorcyclist near Seattle in April was operating on the company's 'Full Self Driving' system at the time of the crash.
Drivers in Saskatoon have been hit with unwelcome news as gas prices soared to $1.68 per litre this week. The increase is not limited to Saskatoon; drivers throughout western Canada have experienced similar hikes.
A herd of donkeys have sparked quite the conversation in Colpitts Settlement, N.B., and, although cute, they were actually brought to the Maritimes to fill a very important job.
A few days after moving into his North Vancouver neighbourhood Paul Wiens was enjoying one of the perks – cutting through the scenic BCMC trail on his way to grab a coffee at Starbucks – when he had an unexpected but "magical" encounter.
It was a memorable day for many near the Bay of Fundy Monday when a Mola mola found its way to the Parrsboro Harbour in Nova Scotia.
A cat that went missing in Toronto back in 2011 has finally been reunited with its owner.
One golf course, two men, 12 hours and 333 holes of golf played. That's how the 13th annual Marathon Monday shaped up for Patrick Law and Dylan Thornborough, which ended up being an unofficial world record.
A woman who lives east of Montreal in Repentigny came home to a pool party on Sunday after a family of five had rented it on the Swimply app without the consent of the homeowner.
A CFL fan has unofficially broken the world record for watching CFL home games at all nine of Canada’s stadiums in the shortest amount of time.
The Anne Murray Centre in Springhill, N.S., marked its 35th anniversary over the weekend drawing dozens to the event from around the globe.
Imani Nadir says she looked high and low for a hairdresser when she moved to Montreal in 2022. Finally, after six months of making calls and sending emails, the 20-year-old came across Two Horses, a Montreal hair salon offering specialized services to women who wear face or head coverings.
The return of hot, dry weather has brought heat warnings across much of British Columbia, and six communities saw their hottest Aug. 1 on record Thursday.
A shooting in Langley early Friday morning claimed the life of one man and injured another, according to Mounties.
An expert on British Columbia's salmon populations says the massive landslide that blocked off part of Canada's largest sockeye salmon run has created an unprecedented situation potentially putting the already struggling fish at even more risk.
A family in Toronto’s Bridle Path neighbourhood said their home was targeted by intruders for the second time in two years after suspects were captured on video crashing into a metal gate and stealing a luxury car from the property earlier this week.
York Regional Police have released new video footage showing a carjacking in Markham and the eventual arrest of two suspects hours later.
The Toronto Blue Jays say they have found the winner of an $825,000 50/50 jackpot after days of searching for the lucky ticket holder.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith will be having a closed-door meeting with members of the LGBTQ community in Calgary on Friday.
From heat warnings to thunderstorms to rain, a lot could be happening on the weather front for this August long weekend in Calgary.
The City of Calgary is keeping an eye on an invasive beetle species that has already killed millions of trees in North America.
OC Transpo has released more information about O-Train Line 1 Service schedule changes this fall, including a reduction in service during off-peak hours.
Ottawa police say a 33-year-old man is facing child luring charges following an investigation that was started by Waterloo Regional Police Service in December 2023.
A U.S. citizen is facing charges after a hidden gun was found on them onboard west of Brockville, Ont. Thursday afternoon, according to the Ontario Provincial Police.
Audrey Leduc left a mark in her Olympic debut. The 25-year-old sprinter from Gatineau, Que., won her heat and set a Canadian record in the women’s 100 metres Friday at the Paris Games.
A four-year-old child drowned in a residential swimming pool in Beauharnois, in the Monteregie, on Thursday evening.
A person attempting to steal a pickup truck hit a parked vehicle and a house in Stony Plain on Friday morning.
A 79-year-old man is facing several charges in connection to a shooting in Clementsvale, N.S., earlier this week.
The Filipino community in Richibucto, N.B., is mourning the loss of one of their own this week.
This weekend will be hot and humid with some rounds of showers and thunderstorms in the Maritimes.
A University of Manitoba scientist got a view of Antarctica not everyone has seen in an effort to study how rising sea levels are impacting the continent's ice shelves.
A stop-work order has put a pause on the demolition of a crumbling building in Winnipeg's West Alexander neighbourhood.
A cyclist was struck by a Winnipeg Transit bus Friday morning.
A 40-year-old Ontario man was arrested and charged after RCMP seized over 1,180 pounds of cannabis during a traffic stop east of Indian Head, Sask.
Amnesty International Canada has announced it will join a legal battle over Saskatchewan’s controversial pronoun law that it says has “endangered” children.
A group of Coronach residents is raising concerns about recent changes the town has made to the layout of some of its downtown streets.
Two kayakers needed rescue after they ended up stranded in the Grand River on Thursday night.
RCMP are on the hunt for four suspects after a man was robbed while re-fueling his vehicle in Chamberlain on Thursday night.
Saskatoon crews responded to a fire at the embattled former emergency shelter the Lighthouse on Wednesday evening.
A police investigation snarled traffic on Highway 400 in Barrie.
A vacant building recently demolished in Timmins was owned by an insolvent real estate company that owns properties across northern Ontario, court documents show.
A lodge owner from Thunder Bay has been fined $13,000 for trying to help a hunter hide the fact he shot a moose without a valid moose licence.
London police have identified a third suspect in relation to last weekend’s downtown shooting.
It was all hands on deck Friday as the search continued for a missing child reported to have fallen into the Thames River near Kipps Lane and Adelaide Street North Thursday afternoon.
The now 20-year-old Barrie Ont., man was sentenced on Friday morning to two years probation for his role in the murder of a 17-year-old in a south Barrie neighborhood in 2021.
A multi-vehicle crash halted traffic on Highway 400 in Georgian Bay Township.
Police locate suspect in Kolapore Wildness Trails park in the Blue Mountains.
Wondering when Windsor-Essex Olympians are competing over the Civic long weekend? Here’s a full list.
Extortion reports in Windsor and Amherstburg are up significantly compared to 2022.
The Windsor police has made one arrest following an incident on Thursday night.
Travellers planning to visit Vancouver Island over the B.C. Day long weekend could be in for multiple-sailing waits during the busiest weekend of the year for BC Ferries.
More information is emerging about losses near Golden, B.C., due to a recent wildfire.
A Penticton, B.C., city councillor has been placed on a mandatory leave of absence while he faces charges related to sex offences that allegedly occurred more than three decades ago.
A British Columbia co-operative that has been selling and promoting the province's fruit for the last 88 years is shutting down.
Police in the British Columbia Interior say a missing father and his four young children have been found safe after the man failed to surrender the children to their mother, in violation of a court order.
With a heat warning re-issued for Lethbridge and parts of southern Alberta, businesses that depend on the sunshine are taking full-advantage of it.
Jarrett Burney extended his hitting streak to nine games Tuesday, leading the Okotoks Dawgs to a 9-7 victory over Lethbridge Tuesday night at Seaman Stadium.
Lethbridge police have located a missing woman.
A lodge owner from Thunder Bay has been fined $13,000 for trying to help a hunter hide the fact he shot a moose without a valid moose licence.
A 13-year-old from Sault Ste. Marie has been charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon following a stabbing in the city.
Two teens have been charged in a stabbing in Batchewana First Nation that sent a 19-year-old to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say.
A Labrador man has lost his bid for a long-sought public hearing about his detainment by police in 2015 at a mental health hospital for a post he made on social media.
Newfoundland and Labrador’s Progressive Conservatives called Thursday for the removal of the chair of Memorial University's board of regents after he forwarded an alumna's pro-Palestinian campaign email to her father last month.
A 59-year-old man from Ontario has been charged with animal cruelty after police found 19 dead dogs at a home in eastern Newfoundland this week.
