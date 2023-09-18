Hunter Biden sues the IRS over tax disclosures after agent testimony
Hunter Biden has filed a lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service, arguing that two agents violated his right to privacy when they publicly aired his tax information as they pressed claims that a federal investigation of him had been improperly handled.
The lawsuit filed Monday says that his personal tax details shared during congressional hearings and interviews was not allowed by federal whistleblower protections.
The suit escalates the legal fight as a long-running investigation continues to unfold against a sharply political backdrop, including an impeachment inquiry aimed at his father, President Joe Biden.
It comes days after Hunter Biden was indicted on federal firearms charges alleging that he lied about his drug use to buy and possess a gun in October 2018. The case could be on track toward a possible high-stakes trial as the 2024 election looms.
IRS supervisory special agent Greg Shapley, and a second agent, Joe Ziegler, have claimed there was pattern of "slow-walking investigative steps" into Hunter Biden in testimony before Congress. The Justice Department has denied any political interference in the case.
The IRS and lawyers for the two men did not immediately return messages seeking comment.
BREAKING | Heather Reisman, Indigo's founder, returns to top position
Indigo Books & Music Inc. says the founder of the company, Heather Reisman, is back as CEO after Peter Ruis stepped down earlier this month.
Health Canada to review U.S. panel's conclusion that common decongestant doesn't work
Health Canada says it will review a declaration by American government experts who say a key ingredient in over-the-counter cold and allergy medications also available in this country does not work to get rid of nasal and sinus congestion.
Ukraine fires 6 deputy defence ministers as heavy fighting continues in the east
Six Ukrainian deputy defence ministers were fired Monday following the dismissal two weeks ago of Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov in a corruption scandal, officials said, as heavy fighting continued in the east.
Trajectory for 'Freedom Convoy' organizers' trial uncertain as third week begins
Lawyers on both sides of the trial of key 'Freedom Convoy' organizers are working to keep the proceedings from coming to a standstill.
Alabama high school band director shot with stun gun after refusing to end performance
An Alabama high school band director was shocked with a stun gun and arrested after Birmingham police said he wouldn't tell his band to stop playing.
BMO to shutter retail auto finance business as bad debt mounts
BMO Financial Group says it will close its retail auto finance business in order to reroute resources following a rise in bad debt.
Hundreds of flying taxis to be made in Ohio, home of the Wright brothers and astronaut legends
The same Ohio river valley where the Wright brothers pioneered human flight will soon be manufacturing cutting-edge electric planes that take off and land vertically, under an agreement announced Monday between the state and Joby Aviation Inc.
Montreal developer repurposes staircase space to create tiny homes amid housing crisis
Across the country, housing spaces are limited, particularly in bustling downtown neighbourhoods – a challenge that is leading some developers and tenants to repurpose overlooked spaces into unconventional homes, such as a Montreal project turning staircases into tiny housing units.
