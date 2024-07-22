World

    • Hunter Biden's criminal tax trial to begin Sept. 9, judge says

    Hunter Biden arrives at federal court with his wife, Melissa Cohen Biden, Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Wilmington, Del. (Matt Rourke / AP Photo) Hunter Biden arrives at federal court with his wife, Melissa Cohen Biden, Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Wilmington, Del. (Matt Rourke / AP Photo)
    Share
    WASHINGTON -

    The criminal tax trial for U.S. President Joe Biden's son Hunter will begin on Sept. 9, the U.S. federal judge presiding over the case said in a filing on Monday.

    The Department of Justice charged Hunter Biden in December with failing to pay $1.4 million in taxes between 2016 and 2019, while allegedly spending millions of dollars on drugs, escorts, exotic cars and other big-ticket items.

    Hunter Biden has pleaded guilty to the charges. In June, he was convicted by a federal jury in Delaware on separate charges of lying about his illegal drug use to buy a gun. That made him the first child of a sitting U.S. president to be convicted of a crime.

    (Reporting by Jasper Ward)

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Do you want to be happier? Here are 5 habits to adopt

    If you look around at your friends and family — and even at yourself — it is apparent that some people perceive the glass to be half full, while others view it as half empty. Which habits can you adopt to increase your level of happiness? A social psychologist has these five tips.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Video shows B.C. grizzly basking in clawfoot tub

    A donated clawfoot bathtub has become the preferred lounging spot for a pair of B.C. grizzly bears, who have been taking turns relaxing and reclining in it – with minimal sibling squabbling – for the past year.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News