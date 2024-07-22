Hunter Biden's criminal tax trial to begin Sept. 9, judge says

WASHINGTON -

The criminal tax trial for U.S. President Joe Biden's son Hunter will begin on Sept. 9, the U.S. federal judge presiding over the case said in a filing on Monday.

The Department of Justice charged Hunter Biden in December with failing to pay $1.4 million in taxes between 2016 and 2019, while allegedly spending millions of dollars on drugs, escorts, exotic cars and other big-ticket items.

Hunter Biden has pleaded guilty to the charges. In June, he was convicted by a federal jury in Delaware on separate charges of lying about his illegal drug use to buy a gun. That made him the first child of a sitting U.S. president to be convicted of a crime.

(Reporting by Jasper Ward)