Hunter Biden charged with failing to pay federal income tax and illegally having a weapon

Hunter Biden walks along the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Hunter Biden walks along the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion | ­­Should you pay the CRA with your credit card?

Are you debating whether you should pay your taxes off with a credit card ?Paying your taxes off with a credit card could work to your benefit. However, there are also some considerable drawbacks to take into account, says contributor Christopher Liew.

Who won the federal byelections? Your electoral roundup

Voters in four federal ridings had their say on Monday, voting in new members of Parliament in Quebec, Ontario, and Manitoba. Heading in to election day, two of the seats were Liberal-held, and two were Conservative-held. Who came out on top? And, what do the margins of victory suggest about Canadians' shifting support?

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social