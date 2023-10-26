World

    • Hungary hosts international training for military divers who salvage unexploded munitions

    A Belgian military diver is getting ready to dive under the Danube River in Budapest, Hungary, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, during an international training exercise which prepares military divers to find and remove unexploded underwater ordnances. Hungary this year hosted the 10-day exercise for the second year in a row and provided the soldiers from Hungary, Germany, Belgium and Lithuania with hands-on training in a variety of environments, like facing the powerful current of the Danube River. (AP Photo/Bela Szandelszky) A Belgian military diver is getting ready to dive under the Danube River in Budapest, Hungary, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, during an international training exercise which prepares military divers to find and remove unexploded underwater ordnances. Hungary this year hosted the 10-day exercise for the second year in a row and provided the soldiers from Hungary, Germany, Belgium and Lithuania with hands-on training in a variety of environments, like facing the powerful current of the Danube River. (AP Photo/Bela Szandelszky)
    BUDAPEST, Hungary -

    Military divers from Belgium, Germany, Hungary and Lithuania have participated in an international training exercise in Budapest, Hungary, working in flooded underground mines, lakes and caves and in the rushing Danube River.

    The training is to prepare them for a variety of scenarios, including recovery operations after a boat accident, rescues during a catastrophic flood, or finding and removing unexploded underwater ordnance following an armed conflict.

    Learning to operate under such challenging conditions is especially important for when divers must deal with unexploded munitions in underwater environments.

    Many munitions remain lodged in the Danube nearly 80 years after World War II. But it's also a problem in current conflict areas, like Ukraine.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    MORE WORLD NEWS

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Poilievre pans Trudeau's carbon pricing pivot, Liberals pitch pause as 'great news'

    Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre came out swinging Friday, panning Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for what he characterized as a panicked 'flip-flop' on his carbon pricing policies, as Liberal MPs pitch the pivot as 'great news' for their constituents. 'Justin Trudeau is in total panic mode,' Poilievre said, speaking to reporters in St. John's, Nfld.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News