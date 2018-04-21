Hungary: Anti-government rally focuses on media freedom
Published Saturday, April 21, 2018 5:51PM EDT
BUDAPEST, Hungary - Tens of thousands of protesters have rallied in Hungary for the second consecutive Saturday against the media policies and campaign against civic groups pursued by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government.
Opposition parties from across the political spectrum participated in this week's rally. Organizers said there were over 100,000 people in attendance, comparable to the turnout for the largest pro-Orban event held before Hungary's April 8 election.
Orban won a fourth term and his Fidesz party secured a supermajority in parliament, where its lawmakers now can pass constitutional amendments.
Organizers of the Saturday rallies claim a growing number of pro-Fidesz media outlets supported largely by state and government advertisements influenced the election's outcome.
