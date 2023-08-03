Hundreds rally in Niger, denouncing France, as the country's new junta seeks to justify its coup
Hundreds of people rallied in support of Niger's ruling junta in the capital on Thursday, denouncing France and others who have criticized a recent coup -- as the country's military leaders sought to exploit anti-Western sentiment to shore up their takeover.
As numbers began to swell at a demonstration organized by the junta and civil society groups on Niger's independence day, protesters in Niamey pumped their fists in the air and chanted out support for neighbouring countries that have also seen military takeovers in recent years. Some waved Russian flags, and one man brandished a Russian and Nigerien flag sewn together.
Last week's coup toppled President Mohamed Bazoum -- whose ascendency marked Niger's first peaceful, democratic transfer of power since its independence from France. It has been accompanied by strident anti-French sentiment and raised questions about the future of the fight against extremism in Africa's Sahel region, where Russia and Western countries have vied for influence.
The coup has been strongly condemned by Western countries and the West African regional bloc known as ECOWAS, which has threatened to use force to remove the junta if they don't hand back power to Bazoum. As tensions have grown in the capital and the region, many European countries have moved to evacuate their citizens.
At Thursday's protest, many expressed support for the coup leaders and denounced interference from others.
"For more than 13 years, the Nigerien people have suffered injustices," said protester Moctar Abdou Issa. The junta "will get us out of this, God willing they will free the Nigerien people."
"We're sick of the French," he added.
It remains unclear whether the majority of the population supports the coup -- and in many parts of the capital, people went about their lives on Thursday as normal.
In an address to the nation on Wednesday, the new military ruler, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, lashed out at those who have condemned the coup and called on the population to be ready to defend the nation.
Tchiani said Niger will face difficult times ahead and that the "hostile and radical" attitudes of those who oppose his rule provide no added value. He called harsh sanctions imposed last week by ECOWAS illegal, unfair, inhuman and unprecedented.
The bloc has set a deadline of Aug. 6 for the junta to reinstate Bazoum, who remains under house arrest. Its sanctions include halting energy transactions with Niger, which gets up to 90% of its power from neighbouring Nigeria, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency.
In a closed door meeting on Wednesday, dozens of people from civil society organizations, professional groups and trade unions spoke with the coup leaders about their vision for the country.
"We are talking about the immediate departure of all foreign forces," Mahaman Sanoussi, interim co-ordinator for M62, an anti-French political alliance that organized Thursday's protest, told The Associated Press. "The dignity of the Nigerien people will be respected by all without exception."
But another civil society member at the gathering who refused to be named for security reasons told the AP they left feeling concerned. They had a strong impression that the French military was going to be ousted soon and that members of civil society groups would help the junta do it.
France has 1,500 soldiers in Niger who conduct joint operations with its military against jihadis linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group, and the United States and other European countries have helped train the nation's troops. Niger was seen as the West's last reliable partner in the region, but some in the country see Russia and its Wagner mercenary group, which operates in a handful of African countries, as a powerful alternative.
The new junta has not said whether it intends to ally with Moscow or stick with Niger's Western partners, but that question has become central to the unfolding political crisis. Neighboring Mali and Burkina Faso -- both ruled by juntas -- have turned toward Moscow.
Even if Niger's military rulers demand the withdrawal of French troops -- as happened in neighbouring Mali and Burkina Faso -- it wouldn't make a difference, said Anne-Claire Legendre, a spokesperson for the French foreign minister during a press briefing on Wednesday.
"We don't answer to the putschists. We recognize one constitutional order and one legitimacy only, that of President Bazoum," she said.
Ahead of Thursday's demonstration, the French Embassy in Niamey asked Niger's government to take all measures to ensure the security and protection of its premises after it was attacked by protesters a door was set on fire.
The French military said that five flights using its planes had evacuated more than 1,000 people this week, and France's Foreign Ministry said Thursday that its evacuation operation has ended.
The State Department on Wednesday ordered what it said was the temporary departure of nonessential embassy staff and some family members from Niger as a precaution. It said its embassy would remain open. Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said that the State Department had not requested U.S. military assistance for the departure.
U.S. President Joe Biden used the occasion of Niger's independence day to call for Bazoum to be released and democracy restored.
"The Nigerien people have the right to choose their leaders. They have expressed their will through free and fair elections -- and that must be respected," he said in a statement Thursday.
Earlier this week, Nigeria cut off power transmission to Niger, an official at one of Nigeria's main electricity companies said, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment on the issue.
The official did not clarify how much of Niger's power the cut represented, but any reduction would further squeeze citizens in the impoverished country of more than 25 million people where the electricity supply is already unreliable.
On Wednesday, the president's party accused the junta of cutting off electricity to his residence since that morning. "As a result, the president of the republic and his family no longer benefit from the rotating supply of energy," said Kalla Ankourao, the ruling party's general secretary.
------
Associated Press writers Zane Irwin in Dakar, Senegal, and John Leicester in Paris contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Like father, like son': Canadian newspaper front pages day after Trudeaus announce split
Many of Canada's largest newspapers splashed magnified headlines the day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau announced they are separating after 18 years of marriage.
Trump returns to D.C. to face latest charges, steps from scene of Capitol Hill riots
Former U..S. president Donald Trump is scheduled to appear in D.C. court today to confront new charges related to his effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Man who visited every country without flying has finally returned home
On October 10, 2013, Torbjorn 'Thor' Pedersen left his job, girlfriend, and family behind in Denmark to embark on an epic journey. His goal? To visit every country in the world without flying.
Lizzo says she's 'not the villain' after her former dancers claim sex harassment
Lizzo said Thursday that she's 'not the villain' that three of her former backup dancers falsely accuse her of being in a sexual harassment lawsuit.
Bud Light sales plunge following boycott over campaign with transgender influencer
Anheuser-Busch Inbev reported a drop in U.S. revenue in the second quarter as Bud Light sales plunged amid a conservative backlash over a campaign with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.
Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau separating, after 18 years of marriage
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife are separating after 18 years of marriage, and while they plan to co-parent their children, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau will no longer be considered the prime minister's spouse in any official capacity.
Is Trudeau the first prime minister to separate from their spouse while in office?
Justin Trudeau has become the second prime minister in Canada to split from his partner while in office, announcing Wednesday that he and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating.
'It gets my heart pumping': Massive mosasaur fossil found in Manitoba
Researchers in the area of Morden, Man. have made a gigantic, ancient discovery. Work is underway to unearth a-believed-to-be full-sized fossil of a mosasaur which lived more than 80 million years ago.
An American woman is charged with conspiring to kill her husband in the Bahamas
An American woman has been arrested and charged in the Bahamas for conspiring to kill her husband several months after the couple filed for divorce, a police news release and court documents viewed by CNN show.
Canada
-
'Like father, like son': Canadian newspaper front pages day after Trudeaus announce split
Many of Canada's largest newspapers splashed magnified headlines the day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau announced they are separating after 18 years of marriage.
-
Only in Montreal: Firetruck becomes stuck in pothole
A Montreal firetruck is stuck in what appears to be a pothole of its own making Wednesday afternoon. According to the city's fire department, the current theory is that the truck was stopped at a red light when the road caved in under one of its tires.
-
'It gets my heart pumping': Massive mosasaur fossil found in Manitoba
Researchers in the area of Morden, Man. have made a gigantic, ancient discovery. Work is underway to unearth a-believed-to-be full-sized fossil of a mosasaur which lived more than 80 million years ago.
-
Police 'engaged' as Ottawa says video contains threat against Indian diplomats
Ottawa says law enforcement is 'engaged' after a video circulating online appeared to threaten Indian diplomats in Canada. Public Safety Canada said in a Tuesday tweet that Ottawa will ensure the safety of all diplomats in Canada, but the department would not provide details.
-
'Just not true': Plaintiff in sex abuse lawsuit upset over Calgary Stampede apology
One of the three dozen men behind a sexual abuse lawsuit filed against the Calgary Stampede says its apology after a partial court settlement last week falls short.
-
Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau separating, after 18 years of marriage
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife are separating after 18 years of marriage, and while they plan to co-parent their children, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau will no longer be considered the prime minister's spouse in any official capacity.
World
-
Trump returns to D.C. to face latest charges, steps from scene of Capitol Hill riots
Former U..S. president Donald Trump is scheduled to appear in D.C. court today to confront new charges related to his effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
-
Man accused of firing shots outside Jewish school in Tennessee charged with multiple crimes
A man suspected of trying to enter a Jewish school with a gun in Memphis, Tennessee, on Monday and firing shots outside the building has been charged with multiple crimes, the lead agency looking into the shooting said Wednesday.
-
1-year-old girl dies after being left in a hot car for 8 hours, police in New York say
A 1-year-old girl in New York died after her grandmother left her in the back seat of a car for eight hours while she went to work, police said.
-
Poland and Lithuania say they fear provocations from Russia and Belarus at NATO's eastern flank
Polish and Lithuanian leaders held an urgent meeting Thursday in a strategically sensitive area where their NATO nations border Belarus and the Russian territory of Kaliningrad, warning that they are bracing for provocations from Moscow and Minsk in the area.
-
Russian shelling hits a landmark church in the Ukrainian city of Kherson
Russian shelling on Thursday damaged a landmark church in the city of Kherson that once held the remains of the renowned 18th-century commander who exerted Russian control through the southeast parts of modern Ukraine and annexed the Crimean Peninsula.
-
The U.S. wants Kenya to lead a force in Haiti with 1,000 police. Watchdogs say they'll export abuse
As the U.S. government was considering Kenya to lead a multinational force in Haiti, it was also openly warning Kenyan police officers against violent abuses. Now 1,000 of those officers might head to Haiti to take on gang warfare.
Politics
-
'Like father, like son': Canadian newspaper front pages day after Trudeaus announce split
Many of Canada's largest newspapers splashed magnified headlines the day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau announced they are separating after 18 years of marriage.
-
Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau separating, after 18 years of marriage
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife are separating after 18 years of marriage, and while they plan to co-parent their children, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau will no longer be considered the prime minister's spouse in any official capacity.
-
Is Trudeau the first prime minister to separate from their spouse while in office?
Justin Trudeau has become the second prime minister in Canada to split from his partner while in office, announcing Wednesday that he and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating.
Health
-
University of Ottawa and CHEO study urges Hockey Canada to raise age of bodychecking for kids
A recent review conducted by the University of Ottawa and CHEO is calling on Hockey Canada to reconsider the age at which kids are introduced to body contact in hockey.
-
Mental health care access, electronic options, surgical backlogs: Report lays out health-care overhaul priorities
The Canadian Institute for Health Information has released a new report which lays out the key areas that governments need to focus on in order to improve struggling health-care systems, including collecting more comprehensive data, addressing surgical backlogs, retaining workers and improving mental health care access.
-
As meat allergies from tick bites become more common in the U.S., here's what we know about cases in Canada
A species of tick that can cause an unusual red meat allergy is becoming more common in the U.S., American health authorities say. But while sightings of this tick are rare in Canada, experts say the species could become more widespread north of the border.
Sci-Tech
-
Russia fines Apple US $4,400 for 'false information' about Ukraine fighting
A Russian court imposed a 400,000-ruble (US $4,400) fine on technology company Apple for failing to remove material deemed to be 'false information' about Russia's military actions in Ukraine.
-
'It gets my heart pumping': Massive mosasaur fossil found in Manitoba
Researchers in the area of Morden, Man. have made a gigantic, ancient discovery. Work is underway to unearth a-believed-to-be full-sized fossil of a mosasaur which lived more than 80 million years ago.
-
NASA hears 'heartbeat' signal from Voyager 2 spacecraft after mistakenly cutting contact
After days of silence, NASA has heard from Voyager 2 in interstellar space billions of miles away.
Entertainment
-
Lizzo says she's 'not the villain' after her former dancers claim sex harassment
Lizzo said Thursday that she's 'not the villain' that three of her former backup dancers falsely accuse her of being in a sexual harassment lawsuit.
-
Post Malone buys ultra-rare card found in Toronto
The One Ring trading card is now one of Post Malone’s most precious possessions.
-
Nintendo's profit jumps as Super Mario franchise gets a boost from hit film
Nintendo reported a 52 per cent increase in net profit for the first fiscal quarter on Thursday following the success of its Super Mario movie and the new Zelda video game.
Business
-
Adidas brings in US$437 million from selling Yeezy shoes that will benefit anti-hate groups
Adidas brought in 400 million euros (US $437 million) from the first release of Yeezy sneakers left over after breaking ties with Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, as the German sportswear maker tries to offload the unsold shoes and donate part of the proceeds to groups fighting antisemitism and other forms of hate.
-
Stock market today: Global stocks decline after the U.S. government's credit rating was cut
Global stock markets and Wall Street futures declined Thursday after Fitch Ratings cut the U.S. government's credit rating.
-
Bud Light sales plunge following boycott over campaign with transgender influencer
Anheuser-Busch Inbev reported a drop in U.S. revenue in the second quarter as Bud Light sales plunged amid a conservative backlash over a campaign with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.
Lifestyle
-
Man who visited every country without flying has finally returned home
On October 10, 2013, Torbjorn 'Thor' Pedersen left his job, girlfriend, and family behind in Denmark to embark on an epic journey. His goal? To visit every country in the world without flying.
-
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to US$1.25 billion after no one hits the top prize
The Mega Millions jackpot increased to an estimated $1.25 billion after no one beat the odds Tuesday night and won the massive lottery prize.
-
Travel advice: How much time do you need for an international layover?
Most airlines recommend arriving at least two hours before domestic flights and at least three hours before international flights. But do you need that much time for connections between international flights?
Sports
-
Many stars at Women's World Cup juggle parenthood while playing on the world stage
There have been plenty of elite athletes who have also juggled parenthood, but the level of support the mothers are receiving while on the job at the Women's World Cup is improving.
-
Springer's RBI single helps him avoid dubious record and leads Blue Jays to 4-1 win
George Springer's RBI single helped him avoid setting a new Blue Jays record in futility and Toronto held on for a 4-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday.
-
Messi's third match with Inter Miami begins 95 minutes late because of weather delay
Lionel Messi's third game with Inter Miami began 95 minutes late because of thunderstorms in the area.
Autos
-
'Very rare' $480,000 Ferrari stolen from Mississauga, Ont. parking garage
A couple from Mississauga, Ont. says their rare Ferrari -- a model of which only 10 were ever made -- was stolen from their apartment building’s parking garage last week while they were on vacation.
-
Auto sales up 8 per cent in July for ninth month of growth: DesRosiers
DesRosiers Automotive Consultants Inc. says auto sales growth continued in July but at a slower pace than recent months.
-
6.6 million 'unsafe vehicles' ply the roads despite safety recalls: Transport Canada
Some 6.6 million 'unsafe vehicles' are likely on the road despite having unresolved safety recalls, the federal government says.