Hundreds protest following fatal police shooting of teen
Leonard Hammonds II, of Penn Hills, right, points out that a Turtle Creek Police officer has his hand on his weapon during a rally in East Pittsburgh, Pa. at a protest regarding the shooting death of Antwon Rose by an East Pittsburgh Police officer during a traffic stop the night before on on Wednesday, June 20, 2018. (Steve Mellon/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, June 21, 2018 8:44AM EDT
PITTSBURGH - Hundreds of people took to the streets to protest the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old Pennsylvania boy killed just seconds after he fled a traffic stop during a confrontation partly captured on video.
Protesters in East Pittsburgh staged impromptu and peaceful marches and other events Wednesday night, several hours after Antwon Rose was shot three times by an officer who had been sworn in just hours earlier and was working his first shift with the department.
The teen was a passenger in a car police had stopped late Tuesday because it matched the description of a vehicle being sought in a nonfatal shooting in a nearby community.
The East Pittsburgh officer who fired the fatal shots hasn't been identified. He's been placed on administrative leave.
It wasn't clear Thursday if the officer previously worked in law enforcement.