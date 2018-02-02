Hundreds of miners rescued from South Africa mine after power outage
A bus, carrying some of the more than 900 rescued miners, transports them from the Sibanye-Stillwater's Beatrix mine near Welkom, South Africa Friday, Feb. 2, 2018. (AP)
Published Friday, February 2, 2018
JOHANNESBURG - At least 900 miners who were trapped in a South African mine for more than 24 hours after a power outage have been safely evacuated.
The Sibanye-Stillwater company, which manages the Beatrix gold mine in Free State province, said Friday that the miners will have medical tests and counselling and that it expects the mine to start operating again Monday.
Mine unions and others, however, are expressing concern that there was no functioning back-up plan for evacuation after a storm knocked out power Wednesday night and say the incident reflects continuing safety problems in South Africa's mines.
Company managers and unions say food and water was delivered to the trapped miners while they awaited the restoration of power, which enabled elevators to ferry them to the surface.
