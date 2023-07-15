Hundreds of flights across Italy are cancelled amid air transport strike at peak of tourism season
Hundreds of flights across Italy were cancelled Saturday, forcing travelers at the peak of tourist season to make alternate plans, after air transport unions went ahead with a planned work stoppage two days following a train strike that paralyzed rail service.
Summertime in Italy is often the peak season for transport strikes, stranding commuters and tourists alike as unions press demands for better work contracts and conditions. This year, the strikes are taking their toll amid a tourism boom following two years of pandemic losses.
National carrier ITA said it cancelled 133 flights, most of them domestic but a few to European destinations such as Madrid, Amsterdam and Barcelona. Low-cost airlines Ryanair and Vueling cancelled dozens of other flights due to the strike from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Striking workers included pilots, flight attendants, baggage handlers and airport personnel.
The website of Naples' airport showed dozens of flights cancelled starting at 10 a.m., a similar scene at Rome's Leonardo da Vinci airport.
"Yeah, it got cancelled. It was ITA Airways to Catania," lamented Stefania Spatola from Philadelphia, who was traveling with 35 members of her family. "All our flights got messed up. It's horrible. It's really, really horrible."
Labour unions Filt Cgil, Uiltrasporti and Ugl Trasporto said they called the strike over "absolutely unsatisfactory" contract disagreements with Malta Air, which operates Ryanair flights. Ryanair posted a note on its website apologizing for cancellations and other disruptions due to the strike that is "beyond our control."
Filt Cgil spokeswoman Sara di Marco faulted the government for waiting until the last minute to meet with unions to renew work contracts. "We are not happy to create inconvenience to customers because that is not our goal," she said.
Di Marco added that they wanted to meet with the ministry earlier and not one day before the strike, describing the move as an attempt "to defer or pre-empt" it.
On Thursday, commuters and tourists were stranded at sweltering train stations across the country as a strike by rail workers crippled service including high-speed trains that are usually guaranteed.
Lizzy Lake arrived at Rome's airport for a flight back to London only to find she has to stay in the Eternal City for a few more days before she can get out.
"We love Rome, so we're excited to be able to stay for a few more days, but it's just frustrating, obviously. I've got a little boy and we just want to get home now," she said. "But we have strikes in England, so we're used to it."
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada announces new path to permanent residency for Ukrainians with family in Canada
Canada is launching a new pathway to permanent residency for Ukrainians who fled Russia’s invasion to stay in Canada with their families.
Most Canadians oppose government funding newsrooms, media consolidation: Angus Reid survey
A recent survey finds most Canadians oppose having government fund newsrooms over concerns of journalistic independence.
Israel's Netanyahu rushed to hospital, his office says he felt dizzy and was likely dehydrated
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was rushed on Saturday to a hospital after feeling dizzy, his office said, adding that it appeared the veteran Israeli leader was suffering from dehydration.
'Someone we can't forget': Friends, family members remember fallen B.C. wildfire fighter
Tributes are pouring in for the 19-year-old woman who died fighting wildfires near Revelstoke, B.C. Thursday.
Bank of Canada staff received $26.7 million in bonuses and raises in 2022
Bank of Canada staff received $26.7 million in bonuses and raises in 2022 while the bank tried to discourage consumer spending through multiple interest rate hikes.
'We are not going to stand down': court grants Winnipeg police authority to enforce landfill blockade injunction
During an emotionally-charged hearing in Manitoba's Court of King's Bench, a judge has granted Winnipeg police the authority to enforce a temporary injunction to remove a blockade at the Brady landfill.
Fade into the night: Fireflies facing threats from climate change and light pollution
Research associate at the University of Guelph fears that threats such as climate change and light pollution could snuff out these luminescent insects, depriving future generations of the "magic" they experienced as a child.
Northern Ont. businessman says he’ll keep selling outlawed energy drinks
Michael John says he’s not going to stop selling Prime Energy and several other recalled drinks -- even though it’s now illegal.
Fungi could be crucial in storing emissions and fighting climate change, study finds
A new study found that fungi stores a third of carbon from fossil fuel emission, playing a major role in the fight against climate change.
Canada
-
Canada announces new path to permanent residency for Ukrainians with family in Canada
Canada is launching a new pathway to permanent residency for Ukrainians who fled Russia’s invasion to stay in Canada with their families.
-
Canada lifts education requirement for Hong Kong immigrants
The federal government announced it is dropping educational requirements for Hong Kongers seeking permanent residency in the wake of the Chinese city's crackdown on dissent.
-
Most Canadians oppose government funding newsrooms, media consolidation: Angus Reid survey
A recent survey finds most Canadians oppose having government fund newsrooms over concerns of journalistic independence.
-
'Someone we can't forget': Friends, family members remember fallen B.C. wildfire fighter
Tributes are pouring in for the 19-year-old woman who died fighting wildfires near Revelstoke, B.C. Thursday.
-
Cargo flow at B.C. ports should be back to normal in coming days, researcher says
A logistics researcher said it should take only days for cargo flow to return to pre-strike levels at B.C. ports after a 13-day work stoppage ended with a tentative deal.
-
Northern Ont. businessman says he’ll keep selling outlawed energy drinks
Michael John says he’s not going to stop selling Prime Energy and several other recalled drinks -- even though it’s now illegal.
World
-
Thousands march at Budapest Pride as LGBTQ2S+ community voices anxiety over Hungary's restrictive laws
Thousands of participants of the Budapest Pride march wound through the streets of the Hungarian capital on Saturday with marchers voicing their anxiety over the increasing pressure on the LGBTQ2S+ community from the country's right-wing government.
-
Cambodian opposition party officials arrested for allegedly encouraging casting of spoiled ballots
Two senior members of the only major functioning opposition party in Cambodia have been arrested for allegedly teaching voters how to cast a spoiled ballot in this month's general election, their party and a government spokesperson said Saturday.
-
Israel's Netanyahu rushed to hospital, his office says he felt dizzy and was likely dehydrated
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was rushed on Saturday to a hospital after feeling dizzy, his office said, adding that it appeared the veteran Israeli leader was suffering from dehydration.
-
Hundreds of flights across Italy are cancelled amid air transport strike at peak of tourism season
Hundreds of flights across Italy were cancelled Saturday, forcing travelers at the peak of tourist season to make alternate plans, after air transport unions went ahead with a planned work stoppage two days following a train strike that paralyzed rail service.
-
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol makes surprise visit to Ukraine
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol made a surprise visit to Ukraine on Saturday, offering support for the invaded country in its war with Russia while demonstrating his own nation's cooperation with NATO.
-
The Iowa caucuses are six months away. Some Republicans worry Trump may be unstoppable
He's been indicted twice. Found liable for sexual abuse. And he's viewed unfavourably by about a third of his party. But six months before Republicans begin to choose their next presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump remains the race's dominant front-runner.
Politics
-
Most Canadians oppose government funding newsrooms, media consolidation: Angus Reid survey
A recent survey finds most Canadians oppose having government fund newsrooms over concerns of journalistic independence.
-
Emergency visa applications for Ukrainians fleeing war to end Saturday
Canada is expected to close applications for temporary emergency visas offered to Ukrainians fleeing Russian aggression Saturday -- but hasn't announced whether it plans to offer long-term refuge.
-
Bank of Canada staff received $26.7 million in bonuses and raises in 2022
Bank of Canada staff received $26.7 million in bonuses and raises in 2022 while the bank tried to discourage consumer spending through multiple interest rate hikes.
Health
-
Can the family doctor shortage in Canada be fixed?
The lack of family doctors in Canada is affecting patients and the health-care system as a whole. Can this be fixed? This physician thinks it can happen.
-
Firefighters essentially using 'bandanas' when battling wildfires: expert
Firefighters do not have proper equipment when battling wildfires in Canada, one expert said, leading to adverse impacts on their health.
-
Online, 'unalive' means death or suicide. Experts say it might help kids discuss those things
Language has always evolved. New words have always popped up. Teenagers have often led the way. But the internet and online life pave the way for it to happen more quickly.
Sci-Tech
-
Canada excluded from Google's expansion of AI chatbot Bard
Canada has been left out of a recent expansion of Google's artificial intelligence-powered chatbot known as Bard as the big tech giant continues its fight with the federal government over the Online News Act.
-
Canadian police, emergency agencies consider adopting Meta's Threads
As tens of millions of people begin using Threads, Meta's rival to Twitter, police and emergency response agencies across Canada are considering embracing the new text-based app.
-
'Cellphone: Unseen Connections': D.C. Smithsonian museum exhibit explores history of the mobile phone
In the fabled National Museum of Natural History, which houses some of the world's oldest artifacts, the latest 'relic' on display is… the cellphone.
Entertainment
-
On the picket lines with Hollywood's actors and writers, from LA to New York
This is Hollywood's biggest labour fight in six decades, and the first dual strike since 1960, reigniting the fervor against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers just as a historic heat wave hits Southern California.
-
Woman arrested on drug charges in death of Robert De Niro's grandson, official says
A 20-year-old woman has been arrested on federal narcotics charges and is accused of selling the drugs that led to the death of actor Robert De Niro's 19-year-old grandson, a law enforcement official said Friday.
-
How the actors strike will affect your favourite movies and TV shows
You’ve always heard great things about “Breaking Bad” or “The Wire” but you never got around to watching it? Or maybe something more recent like the “The Last of Us,” which just got nominated for more than two-dozen Emmy awards? Now’s your chance.
Business
-
As inflation inches closer to 3 per cent, economists warn progress will stall this year
As inflation inches closer to three per cent, economists are warning the steady monthly declines in annual price growth will stall and even potentially reverse in the second half of the year.
-
U.S. Virgin Islands demands US$190M from JPMorgan in Epstein case
The U.S. Virgin Islands said it wants JPMorgan Chase to pay at least US$190 million, and possibly much more, to resolve its lawsuit accusing the largest U.S. bank of ignoring the disgraced late financier Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking.
-
U.S. appeals court refuses FTC request to pause Microsoft deal for Activision
A U.S. appeals court on Friday rejected the Federal Trade Commission's request to pause Microsoft's US$69 billion purchase of 'Call of Duty' maker Activision Blizzard.
Lifestyle
-
The latest legacy of Canada's wildfire smoke? Wisconsin's new beer-and-burger pairing
Another fragrant, hazy phenomenon is turning heads in the United States -- only this time, beer fans in Canada will happily take the blame.
-
A whirlwind romance began in a Brussels chocolate shop. It turned into a love story spanning nearly 40 years
A chance encounter between an American traveller and a Belgian chocolate shop worker turned into a decades-long love story.
-
From muskox wraps to fish tacos, Inuvik restaurants attract locals and tourists alike
In the heart of the western Arctic, restaurants are offering up local flavours to community members and tourists alike.
Sports
-
Marketa Vondrousova is Wimbledon's first unseeded female champion after beating Ons Jabeur
Marketa Vondrousova became the first unseeded woman to win Wimbledon on Saturday, coming back in each set for a 6-4, 6-4 victory over 2022 runner-up Ons Jabeur in the final.
-
Stephen Curry leads the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament
Stephen Curry took a four-point lead Friday in the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament.
-
Scott Dixon ready to defend title at Honda Indy Toronto, his `home' race where he has won 4 times
This just feels like home to Scott Dixon. The New Zealand native often jokes that as the only IndyCar race in a Commonwealth country, the Honda Indy Toronto is essentially his backyard.
Autos
-
GM issues recall over airbag shrapnel risk but doesn't have replacement parts
General Motors issued a safety recall over airbag inflators that can shoot shrapnel into drivers, but the automaker doesn't have replacement parts.
-
U.S. probes complaints that Ford Escape doors can open while SUVs are being driven
U.S. auto safety regulators are investigating complaints that the doors on some Ford Escapes can open while the SUVs are being driven.
-
Another Takata air bag inflator death prompts new U.S. warning about Ram pickups
Stellantis is urging U.S. owners of about 29,000 older Dodge Ram pickups to stop driving them after a passenger was killed by an exploding Takata air bag inflator.