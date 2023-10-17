Hundreds killed in Israeli airstrike on Gaza City hospital, Gaza Health Ministry says
The Gaza Health Ministry said an Israeli airstrike Tuesday hit a Gaza City hospital packed with wounded and other Palestinians seeking shelter, killing hundreds. If confirmed, the attack would be by far the deadliest Israeli airstrike in five wars fought since 2008.
Photos from al-Ahli Hospital showed fire engulfing the hospital halls, shattered glass and body parts scattered across the area. The ministry said at least 500 people had been killed.
Several hospitals in Gaza City have become refuges for hundreds of people, hoping they would be spared bombardment after Israel ordered all residents of the city and surrounding areas to evacuate to the southern Gaza Strip.
Israeli military spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said there were still no details on the hospital deaths: "We will get the details and update the public. I don't know to say whether it was an Israeli air strike."
In the south, continued strikes killed dozens of civilians and at least one senior Hamas figure Tuesday in attacks it says are targeted at militants. U.S. officials worked to convince Israel to allow delivery of supplies to desperate civilians, aid groups and hospitals after days of failed hopes for an opening in the siege.
This is a developing news story. Check back for updates. Original copy follows.
U.S. officials worked to convince Israel to allow delivery of supplies to desperate civilians, aid groups and hospitals after days of failed hopes for an opening in the siege.
With Israel barring entry of water, fuel and food into Gaza since Hamas' brutal attack last week, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken secured an agreement with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss creation of a mechanism for delivering aid to the territory's 2.3 million people. U.S. officials said the gain might appear modest, but stressed that it was a significant step forward.
Still, as of late Tuesday, there was no deal in place. A top Israeli official said Tuesday his country was demanding guarantees that Hamas militants would not seize any aid deliveries. Tzahi Hanegbi, head of Israel's National Security Council, suggested entry of aid also depended on the return of hostages held by Hamas.
"The return of the hostages, which is sacred in our eyes, is a key component in any humanitarian efforts," he told reporters, without elaborating whether Israel was demanding the release of all of the roughly 200 people Hamas abducted before allowing supplies in.
U.S. President Joe Biden prepared to head to the region as he and other world leaders tried to prevent the war from sparking a broader regional conflict. Violence flared Tuesday along Israel's border with Lebanon, where Iranian-backed Hezbollah militants operate.
With tens of thousands of troops massed along the border, Israel has been expected to launch a ground invasion into Gaza -- but plans remained uncertain.
"We are preparing for the next stages of war," military spokesman Lt. Col. Richard Hecht said. "We haven't said what they will be. Everybody's talking about a ground offensive. It might be something different."
In Gaza, dozens of injured were rushed to hospitals after heavy attacks outside the southern cities of Rafah and Khan Younis, residents reported. Bassem Naim, a senior Hamas official and former health minister, reported 27 people were killed in Rafah and 30 in Khan Younis.
An Associated Press reporter saw around 50 bodies brought to Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis. Family members came to claim the bodies, wrapped in white bedsheets, some soaked in blood.
An airstrike in Deir al Balah reduced a house to rubble, killing a man and 11 women and children inside and in a neigbouring, some of whom had evacuated from Gaza City. Witnesses said there was no warning before the strike.
Shelling from Israeli tanks hit a U.N. school in central Gaza where 4,000 Palestinians had taken refuge, killing six people and wounding dozens, the United Nations Palestinian refugee agency said. At least 24 U.N. installations have been hit the past week, killing at least 14 of the agency's staff.
The Israeli military said it was targeting Hamas hideouts, infrastructure and command centers.
A barrage of strikes crashed into the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, levelling an entire block of homes and causing dozens of casualties among families inside, residents said. Among those killed was one of Hamas' top military commanders, Ayman Nofal, the group's military wing said -- the most high-profile militant known to have been killed so far in the war.
Nofal, formerly the intelligence chief of Hamas' armed wing, was in charge of Hamas militant activities in the central Gaza Strip, including coordinating activities with other militant groups.
Netanyahu sought to put the blame on Hamas for Israel's retaliatory attacks and the rising civilian casualties in Gaza. "Not only is it targeting and murdering civilians with unprecedented savagery, it's hiding behind civilians," he said.
In Gaza City, Israeli airstrikes also hit the house of Hamas' top political official, Ismail Haniyeh, killing at least 14 people. Haniyeh is based in Doha, Qatar, but his family lives in Gaza City. The Hamas media office did not immediately identify those killed.
Israel sealed off Gaza after the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on southern Israel that killed over 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and resulted in some 200 taken captive into Gaza. Hamas militants in Gaza have launched rockets every day since, aiming at cities across Israel.
Israeli strikes on Gaza have killed at least 2,778 people and wounded 9,700, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. Nearly two-thirds of those killed were children, a ministry official said.
Another 1,200 people across Gaza are believed to be buried under the rubble, alive or dead, health authorities said.
More than 1 million Palestinians have fled their homes -- roughly half of Gaza's population -- and 60% are now in the approximately 14-kilometer (8-mile) long area south of the evacuation zone, the U.N. said.
Aid workers warned that the territory was near complete collapse. Hospitals were on the verge of losing electricity, threatening the lives of thousands of patients, and hundreds of thousands of people searched for bread and water.
The U.N. agency for Palestinians said more than 400,000 displaced people are crowded into schools and other facilities in the south. The agency said it has only 1 litre of water a day for each of its staff members trapped in the territory.
Israel opened a water line into the south for three hours that benefitted only 14 percent of Gaza's population, the U.N. said.
At the Rafah crossing, Gaza's only connection to Egypt, truckloads of aid were waiting to enter. The World Food Program said that it had more than 300 tons of food waiting to cross into Gaza.
Civilians with foreign citizenship -- many of them Palestinians with dual nationalities -- also waited in Rafah, desperate to get out.
"We come to the border crossing hoping that it will open, but so far there is no information," said Jameel Abdullah, a Swedish citizen.
Repeated reports that an opening was imminent have proven false as negotiations continued to grind on, including the U.S., Israel and Egypt.
A senior Egyptian official called it a "very tough, complicated back-and-forth process" and said talks were over deliveries through Rafah and Israel's Karam Shalom crossing to Gaza. He said Israel was insisting to search all aid, and wants to "ensure that such aid won't benefit Hamas." He said Egypt proposed that the U.N. oversee the whole process, including inside Gaza. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not allowed to brief the press on the talks.
Officials for Hamas and Israel cast doubt on an immediate opening, saying they were unaware of an agreement.
Blinken arrived in Israel last Thursday with a full-throated message of unequivocal U.S. support for Israel in its campaign to destroy Hamas. But in meetings with seven Arab leaders over the next three days, Blinken's tone shifted subtly, talking more prominently about the need for humanitarian aid.
U.S. officials said it had become clear by then that already limited Arab tolerance of Israel's military operations would evaporate entirely if conditions in Gaza worsened. They said that outright condemnation of Israel by Arab leaders would be a boon to Hamas and could encourage Iran, according to four officials who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal administration thinking. That prompted Blinken to press Netanyahu on an aid deal.
Biden's visit to Israel Wednesday will signal the White House's support for a key ally. He will also travel to Jordan to meet with Arab leaders amid fears the fighting could spread in the region.
Israel evacuated towns near its northern border with Lebanon, where the military has exchanged fire repeatedly with Hezbollah militants.
Israel said it killed four militants wearing explosive vests who were attempting to cross into the country from Lebanon on Tuesday morning. No group immediately claimed responsibility.
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned that Israel's continuing offensive in Gaza could cause a violent reaction across the region.
"Bombardments should be immediately stopped. Muslim nations are angry," Khamenei said, according to state media.
------
Kullab reported from Baghdad. Nessman reported from Jerusalem. Lee reported from Amman. Associated Press journalists Amy Teibel in Jerusalem; Abby Sewell in Beirut; Samy Magdy and Jack Jeffrey in Cairo; and Ashraf Sweilam in el-Arish, Egypt contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Hundreds killed in Israeli airstrike on Gaza City hospital, Gaza Health Ministry says
Hamas' military wing, the Qassam Brigades, says that an Israeli airstrike in the central Gaza Strip has killed one of its top militant commanders.
Manitoba man found not responsible for killing parents, attacking hospital worker
A Winnipeg judge has found a man not criminally responsible for killing his parents and attacking a hospital nursing supervisor.
Albertans demand details, risk assessment in telephone town hall on quitting CPP
The provincial panel gathering feedback on whether Alberta should quit the Canada Pension Plan heard arguments for and against the idea in a telephone town hall Monday, but the overriding theme was a demand for details in order to make an informed decision.
OPINION What should you do with an inheritance? Tips from a financial expert
If you recently received an inheritance, or expect to collect one soon, it's important that you make the most of any extra money, especially in today's rapidly changing economic landscape. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some helpful tips on what to do after receiving an inheritance.
The man behind the Carolina Reaper has just made the new world's hottest pepper
The South Carolina hot pepper expert who crossbred and grew the Carolina Reaper that's hotter than most pepper sprays has broken his own world record with a pepper that's three times hotter.
Ottawa resident tells convoy organizers' trial he felt 'threatened' during protest
Ottawa resident Paul Jorgenson felt 'threatened' during 'Freedom Convoy' demonstrations in winter 2022, he said in testimony today at the criminal trial of two protest organizers.
Prosecutors seeking to recharge Alec Baldwin in fatal shooting on movie set
Special prosecutors are seeking to recharge actor Alec Baldwin with involuntary manslaughter in a 2021 fatal shooting on a movie set in New Mexico.
Up in smoke: 5 years after legalization, cannabis use higher while companies burn out
Five years after legalization, the number of Canadians using recreational cannabis keeps getting higher while the sector shows signs of burning out, according to Statistics Canada data.
Will Smith responds to Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Worthy,' while she says they are in a 'beautiful' place
Will Smith has shared his thoughts on Jada Pinkett Smith's new memoir.
Canada
-
Slowdown in inflation supports interest rate pause next week, economists say
Canada's inflation rate edged down to 3.8 per cent last month as price pressures eased across the economy, setting the stage for the Bank of Canada to hold its key interest rate steady next week, economists say.
-
Trudeau calls report of Israel airstrike on Gaza hospital 'horrific' and 'unacceptable'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the news coming out of Gaza on Tuesday was 'horrific and absolutely unacceptable' after the Gaza Health Ministry reported that hundreds have been killed in an Israeli airstrike on a Gaza City hospital.
-
Albertans demand details, risk assessment in telephone town hall on quitting CPP
The provincial panel gathering feedback on whether Alberta should quit the Canada Pension Plan heard arguments for and against the idea in a telephone town hall Monday, but the overriding theme was a demand for details in order to make an informed decision.
-
Charges laid in 'tragic' case where mother was struck and killed by runaway delivery van in Surrey
Charges have been laid in a case where a runaway delivery van killed a woman walking with her children on a sidewalk in Surrey almost three years ago.
-
Up in smoke: 5 years after legalization, cannabis use higher while companies burn out
Five years after legalization, the number of Canadians using recreational cannabis keeps getting higher while the sector shows signs of burning out, according to Statistics Canada data.
-
Manitoba man found not responsible for killing parents, attacking hospital worker
A Winnipeg judge has found a man not criminally responsible for killing his parents and attacking a hospital nursing supervisor.
World
-
Russian parliament moves to rescind ratification of global nuclear test ban
The lower house of the Russian parliament on Tuesday gave preliminary approval to a bill revoking the ratification of a global nuclear test ban.
-
Belgian police shoot dead suspected extremist accused of killing 2 Swedish soccer fans
Police on Tuesday shot dead a suspected Tunisian extremist accused of gunning down two Swedish soccer fans in a brazen assault on a Brussels street that sent shockwaves through Belgium and Sweden.
-
Appeals court allows Alex Murdaugh to argue for new trial because of possible jury tampering
An appeals court in South Carolina is allowing Alex Murdaugh to ask a judge to throw out his murder convictions and life sentence and get a new trial after his lawyers accused the court clerk in his trial of influencing the jury.
-
Illinois boy killed in alleged hate crime remembered as kind, playful as suspect appears in court
A 6-year-old Palestinian-American boy who authorities allege was stabbed 26 times by his landlord in response to escalating right-wing rhetoric on the Israel-Hamas war was being remembered as a kind child while multiple authorities investigate the attack that has become a symbol of larger struggles with hate crime in the U.S.
-
Versailles Palace evacuated again for security alert amid high vigilance in France against attacks
The Palace of Versailles, one of France's most visited tourist attractions, was evacuated Tuesday because of a security scare for the second time in four days, with France on heightened alert against feared attacks after the fatal stabbing of a school teacher.
-
With Trump back at civil fraud trial, accountant testifies after key witness Michael Cohen postpones
Former U.S. President Donald Trump returned to a New York court Tuesday to watch and deplore the civil fraud trial that threatens to disrupt his real estate empire, but he got no face-to-face encounter -- for now -- with the star witness against him.
Politics
-
Trudeau calls report of Israel airstrike on Gaza hospital 'horrific' and 'unacceptable'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the news coming out of Gaza on Tuesday was 'horrific and absolutely unacceptable' after the Gaza Health Ministry reported that hundreds have been killed in an Israeli airstrike on a Gaza City hospital.
-
Families, non-essential embassy staff at Canadian missions in Israel leave: Global Affairs
Family members and some non-essential embassy staff from Canada's missions in Tel Aviv and Ramallah have left the region, Global Affairs Canada (GAC) announced late Monday.
-
Government plans business mission to Ukraine, introduces trade legislation
The federal government introduced today legislation to update the Canada-Ukraine free trade agreement and announced plans for a business mission to the country next year.
Health
-
Stroke presents differently in women than men. Here are 7 symptoms to look for
Quickly recognizing the signs of stroke is one of the best ways to save a life. BE-FAST is the go-to mnemonic for identifying a stroke. It stands for balance loss, eyesight changes, face drooping, arm weakness, speech difficulty and time to call 911.
-
Study finds withdrawing less blood for ICU lab tests reduces patient strain, waste
Intensive care units can collect less blood for lab tests and thereby reduce transfusions for critically ill patients who may have blood drawn multiple times a day, suggests a large study that says switching to lower-volume tubes can preserve the blood supply and reduce strain on already fragile patients.
-
Drug used in diabetes treatment Mounjaro helped dieters shed 27 kg, study finds
The medicine in the diabetes drug Mounjaro helped people with obesity or who are overweight lose at least a quarter of their body weight, or about 27 kilograms (60 pounds) on average, when combined with intensive diet and exercise, a new study shows.
Sci-Tech
-
Can New York's mayor speak Mandarin? No, but with AI he's making robocalls in different languages
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been using artificial intelligence to make robocalls that contort his own voice into several languages he doesn't actually speak, posing new ethical questions about the government's use of the rapidly evolving technology.
-
Australian safety watchdog fines social platform X US $385,000 for not tackling child abuse content
Australia's online safety watchdog said on Monday it had fined X -- the social media platform formerly known as Twitter -- 610,500 Australian dollars (US $385,000) for failing to fully explain how it tackled child sexual exploitation content.
-
‘Ring of fire’ eclipse appears over the Americas
A rare celestial spectacle appeared over the Americas Saturday — the likes of which won’t be seen again in this part of the world until 2046.
Entertainment
-
Prosecutors seeking to recharge Alec Baldwin in fatal shooting on movie set
Special prosecutors are seeking to recharge actor Alec Baldwin with involuntary manslaughter in a 2021 fatal shooting on a movie set in New Mexico.
-
Upcoming 'Sesame Street' season stars Ariana DeBose, Brandi Carlile, ASL and an octopus chef
The upcoming season of "Sesame Street" features an octopus as a chef, an exploration of American Sign Language and Quinta Brunson giving Cookie Monster a little bit of attitude.
-
Will Smith responds to Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Worthy,' while she says they are in a 'beautiful' place
Will Smith has shared his thoughts on Jada Pinkett Smith's new memoir.
Business
-
Slowdown in inflation supports interest rate pause next week, economists say
Canada's inflation rate edged down to 3.8 per cent last month as price pressures eased across the economy, setting the stage for the Bank of Canada to hold its key interest rate steady next week, economists say.
-
Here are the food prices that increased, decreased in September
Statistics Canada's latest Consumer Price Index report shows some foods continue to decrease in cost as inflation slows, but others remain expensive.
-
OPINION
OPINION What should you do with an inheritance? Tips from a financial expert
If you recently received an inheritance, or expect to collect one soon, it's important that you make the most of any extra money, especially in today's rapidly changing economic landscape. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some helpful tips on what to do after receiving an inheritance.
Lifestyle
-
Crushing wine grapes by foot is back. Here's why winemakers say it makes a difference
Natural wine -- which emphasizes sustainability and minimal processing -- is seeing growing interest in the U.S. even though overall wine consumption has been declining since 2015, according to IWSR Drinks Market Analysis, a research firm.
-
'You shouldn't lose hope, but this is pretty crazy': N.B. woman reunites with cat missing for 5 years
Morgan Daye first lost her cat Peter in 2018 when living in Milledgeville, N.B., with the feline finally being found five years later on Saint John’s west side.
-
Grandmother and granddaughter flight attendant duo hits the skies
Flight attendant Cynthia Heck finished up the safety demonstration and walked through the cabin, confirming passengers were ready for takeoff.
Sports
-
Raptors file motion to dismiss Knicks' lawsuit or move to arbitration
The Toronto Raptors have asked for the New York Knicks lawsuit against them to be dismissed.
-
Soccer match between Belgium and Sweden suspended after gunman kills 2 Swedes in Brussels
Thousands of soccer fans were kept inside Belgium's national stadium for about 2 1/2 hours Monday after a game between host Belgium and Sweden was suspended at halftime following a gunman fatally shooting two Swedes in Brussels before kickoff.
-
Canada's Leylah Fernandez wins first-round match at Jiangxi Open
Canada's Leylah Fernandez continues her winning ways on the WTA Tour in Asia.
Autos
-
Ford Executive Chair Bill Ford calls on autoworkers to end strike, says company's future is at stake
Ford Motor Co. Executive Chairman Bill Ford called on autoworkers to come together to end a monthlong strike that he says could cost the company the ability to invest in the future.
-
Unifor members at GM vote 80 per cent in favour of new contract
Canada's largest private-sector union says workers at General Motors Co. have a new three-year collective agreement, with 80.5 per cent of them ratifying it in a vote held online and in person.
-
UAW breaks pattern of adding factories to strikes on Fridays, says more plants could come any time
The United Auto Workers union isn't adding any factories to those that are now on strike, but its president says walkouts could be added at any moment.