    • Human remains recovered from vehicle that slammed into Houston-area pipeline, causing explosion

    Three days after an SUV crashed into a liquid natural gas pipeline, starting a fire that has been burning ever since, police say human remains were recovered from the vehicle on Thursday.

    "The Deer Park Police Department was able to access the site and remove the white vehicle associated with the pipeline fire incident," the police department said in a news release. "Once removed, Harris County Medical Examiners were able to process the vehicle. During the processing, they were able to recover and remove human remains."

    Deer Park Police said it "will take some time" to identify the remains. "This has developed into a criminal investigation and will be actively ongoing until further information is available," police said.

    The fire started when the vehicle crashed through a fence next to a Walmart and then hit a pipeline value that was above ground, shooting flames and smoke high into the air. The intense heat melted parts of nearby homes and cars.

    Energy Transfer, the owner of the pipeline, said in a statement Wednesday it would be putting out the blaze by cutting off its fuel rather than attacking the fire directly.

    "When the isolation equipment is installed, we will purge the short section with nitrogen, which will extinguish the fire, and begin the repairs," the company said. "The safest way to manage this process is to let the products burn off."

