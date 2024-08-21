Human bones found near carousel in waterfront park in Brooklyn

Multiple Jewish organizations, hospitals across Canada receive identical bomb threats
Police in multiple cities across Canada are responding to bomb threats that were sent to Jewish organizations, synagogues and some hospitals this morning.
New York City authorities are investigating after human bones were discovered twice this week on the shoreline of the East River near a waterfront carousel known for its spectacular views of the Brooklyn Bridge.
A city parks department officer found a skull and other bones on the shoreline in Brooklyn Bridge Park shortly before 9 a.m. Monday, police said. A femur was found in the same spot at about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The bones were found just feet (meters) from Jane's Carousel, a merry-go-round that was built in 1922 for an amusement park in Youngstown, Ohio, and installed in Brooklyn in 2011 after an extensive renovation.
The carousel, park and surrounding DUMBO neighbourhood are one of the most photogenic places in the city. The area is visited daily by multitudes of international tourists, many of whom come to get pictures of the Brooklyn Bridge and the nearby Manhattan Bridge, framed by 19th Century brick warehouses.
The city medical examiner's office is investigating the bones and working to determine whether they are from the same person.
Brooklyn's shoreline in the neighborhood is a mix of rocky coves and piers that often collect debris floating on the swift currents of the East River, an estuary where the direction of the flowing water changes with the tides.
Police in multiple cities across Canada are responding to bomb threats that were sent to Jewish organizations, synagogues and some hospitals this morning.
A 'horrific act of intimate partner violence' is what led to a triple homicide in McCreary, Man. last week according to RCMP.
Conservative MP Michelle Ferreri has deleted a post on X that claimed the affordability crisis has driven parents to traffic their kids.
Canada's consul general in New York Tom Clark did not influence the government's decision to purchase his new official residence, a senior Global Affairs Canada official told MPs Wednesday.
When a Nova Scotia woman set out on a walk, she ended up discovering something very colourful - a rare 'blue' frog.
Environment Canada has issued a waterspout watch for British Columbia's South Coast, urging mariners to prepare for the potentially dangerous weather phenomena.
'Clueless' star Alicia Silverstone sparked concern after she posted a video in which she took a bite into what some of her followers speculated was poisonous fruit.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is urging negotiators to reach a deal to prevent an unprecedented railway stoppage that could have an economic impact worth billions of dollars.
Ottawa police caught a group of eight people in a five-seater vehicle speeding 50 km/h over the speed limit on Greenbank Road in Ottawa's Barrhaven neighbourhood.
A 'horrific act of intimate partner violence' is what led to a triple homicide in McCreary, Man. last week according to RCMP.
Police in multiple cities across Canada are responding to bomb threats that were sent to Jewish organizations, synagogues and some hospitals this morning.
An Ontario court has rejected a bid by Frank Stronach’s granddaughter to compel the family business to disclose any documents that might exist related to complaints of sexual misconduct against him and settlements involving complainants.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is urging negotiators to reach a deal to prevent an unprecedented railway stoppage that could have an economic impact worth billions of dollars.
Ontario's major political parties have been spending the summer nominating candidates, running 'campaign schools,' and canvassing after remarks from the premier this spring fuelled speculation he will call an early election.
A new Statistics Canada report says people with disabilities are twice as likely to live in food insecure households than those without disabilities.
Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will speak Friday 'about the present historical moment and his path forward,' his campaign announced Wednesday, fuelling growing speculation that Kennedy could drop out and support Republican nominee Donald Trump.
Four bodies were found on Wednesday aboard the sunken wreck of a yacht belonging to the wife of British tech magnate Mike Lynch, sources close to the rescue operation said.
New York City authorities are investigating after human bones were discovered twice this week on the shoreline of the East River near a waterfront carousel known for its spectacular views of the Brooklyn Bridge.
Kansas mom sentenced to life in prison after her 2-year-old son fatally shot her 4-year-old daughter
U.S. Vice presidential nominee Tim Walz and former U.S. president Bill Clinton will headline the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, the third day of the party's choreographed rollout of a new candidate, Kamala Harris, and her pitch to voters.
At least 55 protesters were arrested following violent clashes with police in Chicago on the second night of the Democratic National Convention, a situation the police chief called 'a danger to our city.'
Conservative MP Michelle Ferreri has deleted a post on X that claimed the affordability crisis has driven parents to traffic their kids.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is urging negotiators to reach a deal to prevent an unprecedented railway stoppage that could have an economic impact worth billions of dollars.
Canada's consul general in New York Tom Clark did not influence the government's decision to purchase his new official residence, a senior Global Affairs Canada official told MPs Wednesday.
More than half of middle and high school students in Ontario say they’re experiencing a significant level of psychological distress, a figure that has doubled over the past decade, new research shows.
The supermarket baby food aisle in the United States is packed with non-nutritious foods containing far too much sugar and salt and misleading marketing claims, a new study found.
Ketamine can be a 'life-saving' treatment for depression but also a major risk to patients with a history of addiction, Canadian psychiatrists say after U.S. authorities charged several people in connection with actor Matthew Perry's overdose death.
When a Nova Scotia woman set out on a walk, she ended up discovering something very colourful - a rare 'blue' frog.
A rare celestial event was seen around the world, when a blue moon and a supermoon teamed up.
A lawyer with the British Columbia Civil Liberties Association says it's wise to remember that even though charges over offensive social media activity are rare, online posts exist in real life and involve real people.
“It Ends With Us” actor Brandon Sklenar is addressing the online discourse surrounding the release and promotion of the new movie.
The world learned the degree of Sandler's affection for the Kansas City Chief tight end during a recent appearance on 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,' where the actor and comedian revealed that Kelce will be in the sequel for his hit 'Happy Gilmore' movie.
After a relationship that spanned two decades, two engagements, two weddings and headlines too numerous to count, Jennifer Lopez has filed for divorce from Ben Affleck.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is urging negotiators to reach a deal to prevent an unprecedented railway stoppage that could have an economic impact worth billions of dollars.
Hours away from an unprecedented potential shutdown at the country's two main railways, a coalition of business groups has amplified their pleas for the federal government to step in and prevent a work stoppage that would upend supply chains — even as the prime minister stressed a deal at the table is the best outcome.
As Thursday’s strike deadline looms and the two biggest rail companies in Canada prepare to lock out their workers, Saskatchewan producers are watching anxiously.
When Joanie Paquin was walking towards the water the other day, she was preparing to go paddle boarding with her visiting sister. She never expected to pick up a second passenger.
Kite fighting has caused horrific injuries and even deaths, and a bill moving through Brazil's Congress is seeking to prohibit the manufacture, sale and use of the razor-sharp lines nationwide, with violators facing one to three years in prison and a hefty fine.
The winner of Tuesday night's $70 million Lotto Max jackpot bought their ticket in the Timiskaming-Cochrane area of northeastern Ontario, lottery officials say.
Jacob Wassermann, 24, is heading to the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris just a few years after taking up the sport of rowing.
Canada has drawn into a pool with Puerto Rico, Cuba and Panama at the 2026 World Baseball Classic.
No. 1-ranked men's tennis player Jannik Sinner will be playing in the U.S. Open -- which begins in New York next week -- even though word just emerged that he tested positive twice in March for a banned anabolic steroid.
Ottawa police caught a group of eight people in a five-seater vehicle speeding 50 km/h over the speed limit on Greenbank Road in Ottawa's Barrhaven neighbourhood.
Ford Motor is reshuffling its electric vehicle plans, killing its three-row SUV and delaying its next-generation pickup while adding a new pickup and van to its future lineup as it adjusts to slower-than-expected EV growth.
A Toronto family claims a car wash malfunction caused nearly $3,000 worth of damage to their vehicle.
When Joanie Paquin was walking towards the water the other day, she was preparing to go paddle boarding with her visiting sister. She never expected to pick up a second passenger.
Jacob Wassermann, 24, is heading to the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris just a few years after taking up the sport of rowing.
A new movie starring Hollywood heavyweights Robert Pattinson, Jennifer Lawrence and LaKeith Stanfield began filming in Calgary Monday.
The Twilite Drive-in Theatre has been serving movie lovers for decades.
More than a dozen children who have been diagnosed with chronic illnesses were given an unforgettable experience on the way to Sunday’s BC Lions game.
Decades of durability have been added to one of Canada’s most photographed lighthouses, the Swallowtail Lighthouse on New Brunswick’s Grand Manan Island.
After four open heart surgeries, 10-year-old Samih Angelo Alame is thriving and ready to hit Grade Six running.
The owners of a thrift store on Vancouver's Granville strip are fed up after spending $300,000 to fight off what they describe as escalating crime over the past three years.
In light of World Honey Bee Day on Saturday, local beekeepers recognized the crucial role that honey bees play in the ecosystem.
As police investigate bomb threats directed at Jewish institutions across Canada, the premier of B.C. has confirmed "multiple" such incidents within the province.
Mounties say a 24-year-old man has been charged with breaking and entering and sexual assault in connection with a stranger attack at a home in Surrey, B.C.
A neighbourhood in Ladysmith, B.C, got the shock of a lifetime when a bolt a lightning struck a home late Sunday afternoon.
More than two dozen renters and homeowners on the east side of Pape Avenue in Riverdale have recently learned that they will have to give up their homes – at least temporarily – for the construction of the new Ontario Line.
An Ontario court has rejected a bid by Frank Stronach’s granddaughter to compel the family business to disclose any documents that might exist related to complaints of sexual misconduct against him and settlements involving complainants.
Police in multiple cities across Canada are responding to bomb threats that were sent to Jewish organizations, synagogues and some hospitals this morning.
Six people, including four children, are in hospital following a serious crash near Coalhurst early Wednesday morning.
Five Lotto Max tickets purchased in Alberta won big on Tuesday night’s draw – with prize money totalling more than $3 million.
Calgary's iconic Rose and Crown pub closed its doors last year, but the building is now home to another bar.
The Ottawa Student Transportation Agency (OSTA) is short 13 bus drivers heading into the new school year, and that's affecting schools in Nepean and the city's west end as of Wednesday, says the service.
The City of Ottawa is the latest organization to back out of this weekend's Capital Pride parade.
Hospitals, synagogues and Jewish organizations in Ottawa were among the more than a hundred across Canada who received identical bomb threats on Wednesday morning.
Montreal police says at least a dozen synagogues in Montreal are on a list of more than 100 places of worship across Canada that received email threats.
A man is facing a first-degree murder charge after a 64-year-old woman was found dead with her hands and mouth bound last month in Montreal's Lachine borough.
The Quebec government plans to table a bill in the fall that would allow it to limit the number of international students coming to the province to study.
An impending labour stoppage on Canada's two national railways has riled industry groups who worry consumers and businesses will be hit hard if goods ranging from grains to french fries to petrochemicals can't be moved.
An initiative to help students and teachers displaced from the Jasper wildfires is receiving overwhelming support online.
Five Lotto Max tickets purchased in Alberta won big on Tuesday night’s draw – with prize money totalling more than $3 million.
A three-day search for a missing kayaker in a Halifax-area lake has concluded although the woman has yet to be found.
A 23-year-old man has been charged with stunting after police say they clocked him driving 60 km/h over the posted speed limit.
Sackville and Little Sackville rivers have long been identified as flood risks that pose safety issues for the public and properties.
A 'horrific act of intimate partner violence' is what led to a triple homicide in McCreary, Man. last week according to RCMP.
Manitoba communities will be able to opt out of being part of the capital planning region if they want according to new legislation that will introduced by the Manitoba government.
Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a suspect in connection with an unprovoked stabbing on a bus last week.
A joint investigation between the Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS) and Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) led to the arrest of four immigrants from Mexico who were working in Saskatchewan illegally.
Jacob Wassermann, 24, is heading to the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris just a few years after taking up the sport of rowing.
A 22-year-old man from Ontario is facing multiple charges after RCMP seized cocaine, fentanyl and meth after searching a business and vehicle in Yorkton.
A 17-year-old boy, a 14-year-old girl and a 12-year-old girl have been arrested after a shooting in Cambridge.
A Waterloo rabbi says he’s not aware of any local bomb threats after Jewish organizations across the country were targeted on Wednesday.
Two people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash in the Township of Perth South.
A large fire south of Saskatoon has destroyed multiple buildings, including a home.
As Thursday’s strike deadline looms and the two biggest rail companies in Canada prepare to lock out their workers, Saskatchewan producers are watching anxiously.
A 34-year-old woman from Wollaston Lake, Saskatchewan, lost her life in a rollover on Highway 905 on Tuesday.
Many of us pay our bills using online banking because it's simple, fast and usually problem free, but if you make a mistake and pay the wrong amount, it can sometimes be difficult to get your money back.
Regularly eating red and processed meats in particular is associated with a higher risk of type 2 diabetes, according to a new global study.
Two vehicles collided around noon Wednesday in Sudbury on Elm Street at the intersection with Regent Street, sending two people to hospital.
An elderly woman says she’s lucky to be alive after surviving a stabbing attack while walking her dog near her east London home on Monday morning.
London-based Edge Automation is one of six manufactures from Stratford to Leamington receiving a share of a $7.7 million interest-free loan from FedDev Ontario.
A local 25 year old cashed in on his lucky horseshoe – scoring a $100,000 price on an Instant Bingo Doubler lottery ticket.
Police officers are investigating reports a young teen was stabbed at a park in Barrie Tuesday evening.
A young mother who died in a crash in Innisfil in the spring caused the fatal collision, police say.
Provincial police are asking for the public's help as they investigate the events that led up to a police-involved shooting in Innisfil last week.
The Chatham-Kent Police Service has alerted the public of a heavy police presence in the area of McNaughton Avenue East between Taylor Trail and Spurgeon Drive.
The Windsor Jewish Community did not receive any threats on Wednesday, despite reports of bomb threats that were sent to other Jewish organizations, synagogues and some hospitals across Canada.
Windsor Fire and Rescue Services has reported damages more than $100,000 following an early morning fire on Wednesday.
Environment Canada has issued a waterspout watch for British Columbia's South Coast, urging mariners to prepare for the potentially dangerous weather phenomena.
A neighbourhood in Ladysmith, B.C, got the shock of a lifetime when a bolt a lightning struck a home late Sunday afternoon.
Mounties say a 24-year-old man has been charged with breaking and entering and sexual assault in connection with a stranger attack at a home in Surrey, B.C.
A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges for allegedly setting several fires in Vernon on Monday.
Mounties in West Kelowna are looking for a suspect they say broke into a local home while a mother and her child were inside.
When the McDougall Creek fire sparked on Aug. 15, 2023, no one could’ve imagined it would mushroom in size, consuming homes, infrastructure and livelihoods in the West Kelowna area with damage that will take years to address.
Crown prosecutors in Alberta have given notice they plan to appeal the not-guilty verdicts given to two men arrested at the 2022 blockade at Coutts, Alta.
Whoop-Up Days are here and plenty of people have already made their way to the exhibition grounds to see what this year has in store.
Thousands of people dusted off their cowboy hats and boots to take in the 2024 Whoop-Up Days parade on Tuesday.
Highway 17 is closed in Thessalon, Ontario Provincial Police said Wednesday afternoon.
A year to the day after the fatal stabbing took place in Sault Ste. Marie, 25-year-old Tyler Abbot has been charged with second-degree murder.
The winner of Tuesday night's $70 million Lotto Max jackpot bought their ticket in the Timiskaming-Cochrane area of northeastern Ontario, lottery officials say.
Myrle Vokey, an educator who created Newfoundland's famed Screech-in ceremony as a way to give people a sense of belonging, died on Saturday at the age of 85, after a road trip and a night out for his 58th wedding anniversary.
A trial is underway for an RCMP officer accused of assaulting an unruly flight passenger after he was escorted off an international flight that had been diverted to the airport in Stephenville, N.L.
Newfoundland has caught a lucky break with Hurricane Ernesto expected to pass south of the island, but the fast-moving storm will still bring a lot of rain in a short time overnight on Monday, Environment Canada says.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.