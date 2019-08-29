Hollywood actor Hugh Grant has launched an expletive-ridden rant against Boris Johnson.

The “Notting Hill” star took to Twitter to vent his anger at Johnson’s decision to suspend the British parliament for five weeks from mid-September as part of his Brexit plans.

”You will not f**k with my children’s future,” the actor tweeted Wednesday.

“You will not destroy the freedoms my grandfather fought two World Wars to defend. F**k off you over-promoted rubber bath toy,” the tweet continued.

The British prime minister’s move to suspend Parliament has sparked protests, legal action and a petition to block it which has gathered more than one million signatures.

The furious tweet from Grant, who played a prime minister in “Love, Actually,” has gone viral. At time of writing it had been liked nearly 300,000 times and retweeted more than 70,000 times.

“We’re not going to wait until October 31 before getting on with our plans,” Johnson said in the Downing Street video release that prompted Grant’s retweet.

“This is a new government with a very exciting agenda. We’ve got to be bringing forward new and important bills and that’s why we are going to have a Queen’s speech and we’re going to do it on October 14.”

The Queen’s Speech is the traditional ceremonial event that opens parliament for a new year.

The decision to hold the Queen’s Speech on October 14 shaves several days off an already small number of parliamentary sittings before the Brexit deadline of October 31.

Under a parliamentary rule called prorogation, Parliament is suspended ahead of the Queen's Speech.

Grant’s tweet brought him into conflict with some prominent Brexiters, including broadcaster Piers Morgan who called Grant a “virtue-signalling little tw*t” and reminded his followers of Grant’s arrest in Los Angeles with sex worker Divine Brown nearly 25 years ago.

Morgan later posted the” Four Weddings and a Funeral” star’s police mug shot with the caption: “Halo Hugh... Britain’s moral standard-bearer”.

Twitter link warning: Hugh Grant’s tweet contains language some readers may find offensive.

--- With files from The Canadian Press