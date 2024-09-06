How to watch the Harris-Trump ABC presidential debate

U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump will meet face-to-face next week in the ABC presidential debate that comes just two months before election day.

A lot has happened since the last debate between Trump and Joe Biden on June 27—a day many described as disastrous for the current president—including:

Trump surviving as assassination attempt on July 13;

Trump naming JD Vance as his running mate on July 15;

Biden dropping out of the race, amid an avalanche of pressure, on July 21;

Harris picking her VP running mate, Gov. Tim Walz, on Aug. 6; and

Harris officially accepting her party’s nomination on Aug. 23.

Harris replacing Biden on the ticket has made for a reversal of fortunes for Democrats, who have seen their polling go from perpetually lagging behind Trump to a statistical tie with the Republican nominee – with some polls showing a lead for Harris and a trendline that seems to be improving for her by the week.

When is the debate?

The event on Tuesday, Sept. 10 will be Trump’s second debate, but it will be Harris’s first in this election cycle.

The debate will be taking place between 9 p.m. and 10:40 p.m. ET in Philadelphia at the National Constitution Center and will be moderated by ABC News anchors David Muir and Linsey Davis.

Where to watch

Live analysis

CTVNews.ca will also offer a live blog with real-time analysis and commentary that our visitors can follow along with as they watch the debate. Our live blog contributors will include:

Dr. Nate French – debate expert and political communications professor at Wake Forest University

– debate expert and political communications professor at Wake Forest University Tracey Thomson – body language expert and co-founder of communications training company TruthPlane

– body language expert and co-founder of communications training company TruthPlane Eric Ham – bestselling author, former congressional staffer and CTV News political analyst

– bestselling author, former congressional staffer and CTV News political analyst Rachel Aiello – national correspondent for CTV News

Pre- and post-debate special

At 8 p.m. EDT and 10:40 p.m. EDT, CTV News Channel will air a special edition of Power Play with Vassy Kapelos, before and after the debate.

Kapelos will be joined by Washington Bureau Chief Joy Malbon as well as the CTV Question Period strategists panel, including: