'How to Murder Your Husband' author sentenced to life in prison

Jan. 6 witness: Trump 'detached from reality' over election

Donald Trump's closest campaign advisers, top government officials and even his family were dismantling his false claims of 2020 election fraud ahead of Jan. 6, but the defeated president was becoming 'detached from reality' and clinging to outlandish theories to stay in power, the committee investigating the Capitol attack was told Monday.

