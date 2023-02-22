How one hospital in Lviv is fighting Ukraine's mental-health crisis
For 12 months the triggering images of Russia’s invasion in Ukraine have dominated front pages and nightly newscasts. But inside an emergency hospital in Lviv, innocent civilians -- as well as soldiers -- are fighting another elusive battle.
Citizens are experiencing extreme bouts of depression while military members are showing an alarming level of anxiety, according to Dr. Oleh Berezyuk, who’s leading a team of psychologists and psychotherapists in an endeavour to try to heal the hearts and minds of those suffering from the toll of war that is entering its second deadly year.
“The trains arrive Thursday, or Friday or Saturday” with new patients every single week, Berezyuk says. CTV National News joined the Ukrainian doctor and his team of 10 on their weekly rounds. Each room – some containing up to six beds -- we visited is home to a minimum of four patients who are individually dealing with their own traumatic experience.
Partway through the rounds we come across a couple convalescing together in a room. Maxim and his wife Valerie are recovering after they both stepped on landmines in their hometown of Bakhmut. As tears stream down his face Maxim says, “I’ve lost my home. I nearly lost everything.”
As Berezyuk speaks with the couple, an air raid siren sounds through the hospital and across Lviv. The potential of an incoming missile puts a stop to the bedside therapy session but only for a brief moment. Sirens no longer faze Maxim. But he admits the sounds of carts and wheelchairs in the hospital are a trigger, sounding like “incoming fighter jets.”
Maxim and his wife Valerie are recovering after they both stepped on landmines in their hometown of Bakhmut. (Photo: Adrian Ghobrial)
Twelve months of war has ushered in a mental health crisis across Ukraine and it's on full display as we join the team of doctors. Their patients have arrived from villages under siege and from the battlefields in the east.
We meet a 72-year-old man named Yuri, as he works his way through a crossword in the daily paper. The morning sun shines down onto the bed where he sits. The senior citizen from Bakhmut lost part of his right leg when a missile landed beside him he was while outside. The crossword he has nearly completed is actually part of his daily therapy, following four months of mental health treatments.
“Reading or crosswords, or just counting, subtracting seven from 100, the rational exercises are a treatment for PTSD,” says Berezyuk.
What's happening in this hospital might not seem progressive to North Americans but it is for Ukraine. This is the only emergency hospital in the country offering mental health support for its patients. Previously, therapy had only been offered at Soviet-era psychiatric facilities. The crucial work being done here is funded, in part, by donations from Canadians through the Red Cross.
We asked Berezyuk if it’s fair to assume that everyone in Ukraine is suffering trauma on some level.
Both a psychiatrist and psychotherapist, Berezyuk quickly responds, "Absolutely, yes. You yourself already have trauma after today’s walkthrough. You have seen all these patients. But as you’ve heard me say to them, you have to think about your future, what are you going to do tomorrow. This is part of the treatment.”
If tomorrow doesn’t look promising, Berezyuk says it's OK, “we must still look ahead.”
So many of those we met are holding out hope for a future that will see their families reunited, and the healing of their wounds from within.
Watch the full report Wednesday night on CTV National News
MORE WORLD NEWS
-
-
CTV NEWS IN UKRAINE
CTV NEWS IN UKRAINE | How one hospital in Lviv is fighting Ukraine's mental-health crisis
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
CTV NEWS IN UKRAINE | How one hospital in Lviv is fighting Ukraine's mental-health crisis
At a hospital in Lviv, Dr. Oleh Berezyuk is leading a team of psychologists and psychotherapists trying to heal the hearts and minds of Ukrainians suffering from the toll of war that is entering its second deadly year.
'It's a remix': Jully Black on why she sang O Canada differently
Jully Black explains why she changed the lyrics of O Canada at the NBA All-Star game, and how her decision was the result of building bridges.
Opinion | Does buying an electric vehicle make financial sense?
While there are many benefits to electric cars, the question of whether they are a good financial choice in Canada is still up in the air, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains on CTVNews.ca.
Decades-old killings, beating of Black men spark outcry around Toronto police promotion
Some members of Toronto's Black community are raising concerns after a police officer who was cleared after killing two Black men and was accused of beating a third some three decades ago is now the head of the professional standards unit.
Human trafficking tactics increasing online: Why advocates are calling for crackdown in the cyberspace
To mark National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, a youth advocacy group is warning about the dangers of online predatory behaviour.
Ex-ISIS bride loses appeal to have her U.K. citizenship restored
A British woman whose U.K. citizenship was revoked after she traveled to Syria to join the Islamic State group has lost an appeal in her fight to restore her citizenship.
Trying to lose weight with Ozempic or other similar drugs? We want to hear from you
Although commonly used to treat Type 2 diabetes, medications such as Ozempic have come under the spotlight with celebrities and social media influencers using the drugs to lose weight. If you or someone you know is taking the drug for weight loss, we want to hear from you.
Daylight time: When do we set the clocks forward this year?
The daylight hours have already started to get longer, and soon we will be entering this year's daylight time.
Sober for six years: One person's tips for sobriety and happiness
After six years of being sober, one advocate is sharing their tips on how to set boundaries and heal from within.
Canada
-
Human trafficking tactics increasing online: Why advocates are calling for crackdown in the cyberspace
To mark National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, a youth advocacy group is warning about the dangers of online predatory behaviour.
-
Calgary braces for extreme cold snap after significant early week snowfall
After a mild February with virtually no snowfall and moderate temperatures, Calgary is once again in the middle of a bitter cold snap.
-
China, Russia targeting Canada's artificial intelligence know-how, CSIS warns
Canada's spy service warns that adversaries will turn to espionage and foreign interference tactics to target the country's increasingly important artificial-intelligence sector.
-
Ukrainian newcomers assess options in Canada year after war at home
As the war in Ukraine enters a second year, many Ukrainian newcomers are assessing whether they should focus on establishing a life in Canada, hope to return to Ukraine one day, or move to another country entirely.
-
Here's what you need to know to get a head start on filing your 2022 taxes
The Canada Revenue Agency kicked off its tax season this week by urging Canadians to file their taxes on time -- and reminding them that they may be owed money.
-
Ahead of Quebec premier's visit, provincial panel recommends new Churchill Falls deal
As Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey prepares for energy talks this week with Quebec Premier Francois Legault, an expert panel is recommending the two strike a new Churchill Falls hydroelectric energy deal.
World
-
Global impact: 5 ways war in Ukraine has changed the world
War has been a catastrophe for Ukraine and a crisis for the globe. The world is a more unstable and fearful place since Russia invaded its neighbour on Feb. 24, 2022. Here are five ways the war has changed the world.
-
CTV NEWS IN UKRAINE
CTV NEWS IN UKRAINE | How one hospital in Lviv is fighting Ukraine's mental-health crisis
At a hospital in Lviv, Dr. Oleh Berezyuk is leading a team of psychologists and psychotherapists trying to heal the hearts and minds of Ukrainians suffering from the toll of war that is entering its second deadly year.
-
Seattle becomes first U.S. city to ban caste discrimination
The Seattle City Council on Tuesday added caste to the city's anti-discrimination laws, becoming the first U.S. city to ban caste discrimination and the first in the world to pass such a law outside South Asia.
-
At least 2 dead, more than 50 missing in China mine collapse
An open pit mine collapsed in China's northern Inner Mongolia region on Wednesday, killing at least two people and leaving more than 50 missing, state media reported.
-
North Korea calls UN chief's remarks on missile test 'unfair'
North Korea on Wednesday accused UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres of 'an extremely unfair and imbalanced attitude,' as it lambasted him for condemning its recent missile test but ignoring alleged U.S. hostility against the North.
-
Russia, China show off ties amid manoeuvring over Ukraine
Russia and China showcased their deepening ties Wednesday in a series of meetings closely watched for signs that Beijing might offer stronger support to the Kremlin for its war in Ukraine.
Politics
-
9 things you might have missed in the Emergencies Act inquiry report
The final report assessing the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act concluded that the threshold was met to enact unprecedented powers to end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests, but what else did it say? CTVNews.ca dove into the massive report and came away with nine notable findings that you may have missed.
-
House committee votes to expand foreign election interference study
A parliamentary committee has voted unanimously to expand its study into foreign election interference.
-
Legault pitches English Canada for closure of Roxham Road and transfer of migrants
After demanding for months that Ottawa stop the flow of migrants into the country, Quebec's premier is making his pitch to English Canada for the closure of an irregular border crossing popular with asylum seekers — and for their transfer outside his province.
Health
-
Trying to lose weight with Ozempic or other similar drugs? We want to hear from you
Although commonly used to treat Type 2 diabetes, medications such as Ozempic have come under the spotlight with celebrities and social media influencers using the drugs to lose weight. If you or someone you know is taking the drug for weight loss, we want to hear from you.
-
COVID-19 linked to rise in heart attacks and other cardiovascular problems
While the worst of pandemic appears to be over, hospitals are now dealing with after-effects of COVID-19 infections, as a growing number of studies have shown a link between COVID-19 and heart-related problems, particularly among young people.
-
'I didn't understand how bad it can be': N.S. woman says simple test can save your eyesight
A Nova Scotia woman is urging others to pay attention to changes in their eyesight, especially as you get older.
Sci-Tech
-
U.S.: Supreme Court weighs tech giants' liability in terror case
The Supreme Court is weighing Wednesday whether Facebook, Twitter and YouTube can be sued over a 2017 Islamic State group attack on a Turkish nightclub based on the argument the platforms assisted in fueling the growth of the terrorist organization.
-
Original factory-sealed iPhone sells for over US$63K at auction
With its cultural significance demanding value, a factory-sealed, first-generation original Apple iPhone from 2007 has been sold for US$63,356.40 on an online bidding website.
-
A 100% hydrogen-fuelled community is being built in Alberta. This is what it will look like
Canada's first fully hydrogen-powered community is to be built and studied in Alberta. Utility provider ATCO and real estate developer Qualico are partnering on what they are calling the Bremner neighbourhood in Strathcona County near Edmonton.
Entertainment
-
'It's a remix': Jully Black on why she sang O Canada differently
Jully Black explains why she changed the lyrics of O Canada at the NBA All-Star game, and how her decision was the result of building bridges.
-
BLUESFEST
BLUESFEST | Here's who's playing Ottawa Bluesfest in 2023
Organizers are calling the Ottawa Bluesfest 2023 lineup one of the festival's best ever.
-
'On Native land' anthem lyrics nothing new for some First Nations people
For some First Nations people, Jully Black's version of the 'O Canada' lyrics have been commonplace for a long time.
Business
-
Russia and West clash over probe of Nord Stream sabotage
Russia clashed with the United States and other Western nations Tuesday over the Kremlin's call for a UN investigation of last September's sabotage of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines from Russia to Western Europe.
-
Banks set to report as investors focus on interest rates, capital requirements
Canadian bank stocks have been riding a wave of investor optimism so far this year, but analysts say the first-quarter results that start arriving later this week will be a reminder of the mixed economic picture ahead.
-
Stocks hold relatively steady after worst rout in two months
Stocks are holding relatively steady on Wall Street Wednesday, firming a bit a day after falling to their worst loss since December on worries about higher interest rates.
Lifestyle
-
Sober for six years: One person's tips for sobriety and happiness
After six years of being sober, one advocate is sharing their tips on how to set boundaries and heal from within.
-
Daylight time: When do we set the clocks forward this year?
The daylight hours have already started to get longer, and soon we will be entering this year's daylight time.
-
Being richer doesn't necessarily mean you're smarter, study finds
A study from Linkoping University in Sweden, published in the peer-reviewed journal European Sociological Review, has found that high-earning individuals do not necessarily have higher intelligence than those in lower-paying jobs.
Sports
-
Haiti, Portugal qualify for Women's World Cup for 1st time
Haiti and Portugal qualified for the FIFA Women's World Cup finals for the first time after winning playoff matches Wednesday in New Zealand.
-
McDavid hits 800-point milestone in Oilers' 4-2 comeback win over Flyers
Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist to cross the 800-point mark as the Edmonton Oilers snapped a four-game skid with a 4-2 comeback victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday.
-
ESPN's ex-top exec describes how soccer's World Cup was lost
A former ESPN executive testified in U.S. District Court on Tuesday that his company's bid to televise the World Cup might have been sabotaged by two former Fox executives accused of bribing officials to undermine competing offers.
Autos
-
Opinion
Opinion | Does buying an electric vehicle make financial sense?
While there are many benefits to electric cars, the question of whether they are a good financial choice in Canada is still up in the air, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains on CTVNews.ca.
-
-
Researchers propose new 'white light' for self-driving cars at intersections
With the possibility of more self-driving cars sharing the roads with non-automated vehicles, researchers are proposing a unique solution to improve traffic flow—- a white traffic light.