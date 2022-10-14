How Nikolas Cruz's defence persuaded a jury to spare his life
In opening statements of Nikolas Cruz's death penalty trial, his defence laid out their plan to persuade the jury to spare his life. They planned to present him as a disturbed, mentally ill human being.
"In telling you Nik's story, in telling you the chapters of his life, we will give you reasons for life," public defender Melisa McNeill said in opening statements. "That is called mitigation. Mitigation is any reason that you believe that the death penalty is not an appropriate penalty in this case."
And on Thursday, after months of disturbing evidence and tear-filled witnesses, the jury recommended a sentence of life in prison without parole rather than the death penalty, a shock to many of the victims' families.
A death sentence must be unanimous, so the defence only had to persuade at least one of the 12 jurors to their side. Parkland jury foreman Benjamin Thomas told CNN affiliate WFOR that three jurors voted against the death penalty.
"There was one with a hard 'no,' she couldn't do it, and there was another two that ended up voting the same way," he said. "(The hard no) didn't believe, because he was mentally ill, he should get the death penalty."
There are indications of behind-the-scenes tension in the jury room.
On Thursday a juror wrote a letter to the judge calling the deliberations "tense" and denying an accusation she heard that she had made up her mind to support a life sentence before the trial began.
And prosecutors are calling for law enforcement to interview a juror who said they felt threatened by another juror during deliberations, according to a court filing obtained by CNN.
The jury instructions listed 41 potential mitigating factors the jury could consider, and the defence returned to a few of them repeatedly.
Those mitigating circumstances fall into a few main categories: that Cruz admitted guilt up front; that he was "poisoned" in the womb by his mother's use of drugs and alcohol; and that the death penalty, for Cruz at least, is immoral and unnecessary.
Here's a look at the defence's key arguments throughout the trial and how they brought the jury to their side.
CRUZ PLEADED GUILTY AND ADMITTED FAULT
Defence attorneys first and foremost highlighted that Cruz admitted to the killings and pleaded guilty to 34 charges last October.
"Every one of you sitting here and in this courtroom knows that there is one person responsible for all of that pain and all of that suffering," McNeill said at the start of her opening statements in August. "And that person is Nikolas Cruz.
"On October 21, 2021, Nikolas Cruz pled guilty to all of the charges. When he did that, he guaranteed that he would be punished. The question that now remains with each and every one of you is how he will be punished."
The decision to plead guilty came without any deal from the government of a lighter sentence. Other defendants accused of heinous crimes, such as the perpetrators of the Boston Marathon bombing and the racist mass shooting at a Black church in South Carolina, pleaded not guilty and were sentenced to death.
In the sentencing phase of Cruz's trial, the prosecution has talked in detail about Cruz's actions on the day of the shooting. In response, McNeill has tried to defuse their argument by pointing to Cruz's guilty plea.
"We have never said that he didn't do that. He has never said that he didn't do that," she said. "What he did has never been in dispute. This phase of the trial of the proceedings is not about accountability."
CRUZ WAS 'POISONED' AT BIRTH
The defence's main factual argument was that Cruz had mental health and developmental issues because his birth mother used alcohol and drugs during her pregnancy.
"Because Nikolas was bombarded by all of those things, he was poisoned in the womb. Because of that, his brain was irretrievably broken, through no fault of his own," McNeill said in opening statements.
The defence's first two witnesses testified that Brenda Woodard, Cruz's birth mother, used drugs and drank alcohol while pregnant. Carolyn Deakins, a recovering addict who in the 1990s used drugs, drank and worked as a prostitute with Woodard, testified Woodard showed no care for the coming baby and used all her resources to buy drugs and alcohol.
Danielle Woodard, Cruz's sister, similarly testified her mother abused drugs and alcohol throughout their childhood, creating a hostile environment for the children.
"She had an addiction. She always put that first, before me, or him, or Zach (Cruz), or anybody," she said.
Brenda Woodard, who died last year, gave up Cruz for adoption when he was born in 1998.
From an early age, Cruz had developmental delays and emotional and behavioral issues connected to fetal alcohol spectrum disorder, the defence argued. Several defence witnesses, including two expert doctors, disagreed on his exact diagnosis but said it was related to his mother's alcohol use during pregnancy, noting that his mother actually admitted to alcohol use on his birth records.
"I have never, ever, in my life seen an individual who has been affected by prenatal exposure to alcohol in which there is documentation, and I think pretty darn good documentation of alcohol exposure," testified Dr. Kenneth Lyons Jones, a leading voice in alcohol-related neurological disorder. "I know I have never seen so much alcohol consumed by a pregnant woman."
In closing arguments, the defence said he was "doomed from the womb" because of his mother's actions.
"There is no time in our life when we are more vulnerable to the will and the whim of another human being than when we are growing and developing in the womb," McNeill said.
Prosecutors had asked the jury to sentence the gunman to death, arguing Cruz's decision to carry out the shooting was not only especially heinous or cruel, but premeditated and calculated and not, as the defence contended, related to any neurological or intellectual deficits.
THE DEATH PENALTY IS IMMORAL AND UNNECESSARY
In a death penalty trial, all of the jurors are "death qualified," meaning they must be open to imposing the death penalty in order to serve on the jury. This means people completely opposed to the death penalty cannot serve.
Even so, much of the defence's arguments tried to appeal to the jury's moral qualms with the death penalty.
The defence argued that a sentence of life in prison without parole is sufficient to protect the public. They also argued that Cruz is under the care of a psychologist and psychiatrist, was compliant with his medications and had the ability to succeed in a structured and supervised environment like prison, according to the jury instructions.
"And in a civilized humane society, do we kill brain damaged, mentally ill, broken people?" McNeill asked Tuesday. "Do we? I hope not."
In closing arguments, McNeill said that the prosecution was trying to make the jurors angry and emotional by playing horrific video and audio of the shootings. She instead pressed them to take a breath, open their hearts and minds and make a moral decision for mercy.
"In a death penalty sentencing proceeding, you have to use your heart, because you're making an individualized moral decision," she said.
Indeed, the brother of one of the victims told CNN last week that he did not support the death penalty for Cruz due to its immorality.
"Logically, it doesn't follow for me that we say, 'Murdering someone is this horrible, heinous, awful, terrible thing, and in order to prove that point, we're going to do it to someone else,'" said Robert Schentrup, whose 16-year-old sister Carmen was among those killed.
"And I understood that if this is something that I felt that I believe that it needed to apply in my personal case and beyond," he said. "I had to look deep into my values and say, is this something that connects with it? And if so, live through that."
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Military eases vaccine mandate, presses ahead with discipline for unvaccinated troops
Defence chief Gen. Wayne Eyre says the military will press ahead with plans to kick out dozens of unvaccinated troops despite changes to its COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
Recession expected in Canada in early 2023: RBC economists
Economists from RBC expect Canada will enter a recession in the first quarter of 2023, and lower-income Canadians may be the ones who suffer the most.
First witnesses at Emergencies Act inquiry include Ottawa residents, city officials
The Ottawa woman who filed for a court injunction to stop truckers from continually honking their horns during the 'Freedom Convoy' in February is among the first witnesses at a public inquiry exploring the government's use of the Emergencies Act.
New photos emerge of suspected Innisfil, Ont. shooter wearing military uniform
New images have emerged showing the suspected gunman in the fatal shooting of two police officers in Ontario wearing his Canadian Armed Forces uniform.
Musk's SpaceX says it can no longer pay for critical satellite services in Ukraine, asks Pentagon to pick up tab
Elon Musk's SpaceX has warned the Pentagon that it may stop funding critical satellite service in Ukraine unless the U.S. military kicks in tens of millions of dollars per month.
How Nikolas Cruz's defence persuaded a jury to spare his life
After months of disturbing evidence and tear-filled witnesses, the jury recommended a sentence of life in prison without parole for Nikolas Cruz, rather than the death penalty, which was a shock to many of the victims' families.
Climate protesters throw soup on Van Gogh's 'Sunflowers'
Climate protesters threw soup over Vincent van Gogh's 'Sunflowers' in London's National Gallery on Friday to protest fossil fuel extraction.
Ontario's top doctor warns of more recommendations to public on masking ahead of 'difficult' winter
Ontario's top doctor said he will make more recommendations on masking ahead of a 'quite complex and difficult winter' battling COVID-19.
Thieves targeting payment machine terminals in refund scam
Small business owners and workers might want to keep an eye on the debit and credit card payment terminals in their stores, as there is a new scam targeting these machines in the Greater Toronto Area.
Canada
-
Recession expected in Canada in early 2023: RBC economists
Economists from RBC expect Canada will enter a recession in the first quarter of 2023, and lower-income Canadians may be the ones who suffer the most.
-
Average rent in Canada exceeds $2,000 per month: report
Listing prices for rental housing saw an annual increase of 15.4 per cent in September 2022, hitting an average of $2,043, a new report has found.
-
Sentencing hearing resumes today for Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard
A sentencing hearing resumes today for Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard, who was found guilty earlier this year of sexual assault on an Ottawa woman.
-
New photos emerge of suspected Innisfil, Ont. shooter wearing military uniform
New images have emerged showing the suspected gunman in the fatal shooting of two police officers in Ontario wearing his Canadian Armed Forces uniform.
-
N.B. education minister resigns, writes blistering resignation letter against premier
New Brunswick Education Minister Dominic Cardy resigned on Thursday and published a blistering resignation letter, calling out Premier Blaine Higgs's leadership and values.
-
How stereotypes led to the deaths of two Indigenous men in Thunder Bay police custody: expert
A physician with expertise in Indigenous health care told a coroner's inquest Wednesday that she heard stereotypes kick in from the first 9-1-1 call that led to a man being arrested for public intoxication before he died from medical conditions in Thunder Bay police custody hours later.
World
-
North Korea fires missile, artillery shells, inflaming tensions
North Korea fired a ballistic missile and hundreds of artillery shells toward the sea Friday and flew warplanes near the tense border with South Korea, further raising animosities triggered by the North's recent barrage of weapons tests.
-
Swedish parties make deal to govern with hard-right support
Three Swedish centre-right parties on Friday agreed to form a coalition government with the support of the Sweden Democrats, a once radical far-right group that has moved toward the mainstream but retains a hard line on immigration.
-
Police: Shooter, 15, kills 5 along North Carolina greenway
The shooter who killed five people along a walking trail in North Carolina's capital city is a 15-year-old boy who has been hospitalized in critical condition, police said Friday.
-
Astronauts set to return home from the International Space Station today
Four astronauts are expected to board their SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule and return home from the International Space Station on Friday, bringing an end to their nearly six-month stay aboard the orbiting laboratory.
-
Rare protest against China's Xi Jinping days before Communist Party congress
A rare protest against Chinese leader Xi Jinping and his policies was swiftly ended in Beijing Thursday, just days before he is set to secure a third term in power at a key meeting of the ruling Communist Party.
-
Western sanctions hurting Russia's ability to replenish military supplies, intelligence analysis shows
Western sanctions have sharply curtailed Russia's ability to replenish the munitions it is using in Ukraine, according to a new analysis from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, forcing Moscow to task its intelligence services with finding ways to evade restrictions and procure the critical technology and parts to sustain its war effort.
Politics
-
First witnesses at Emergencies Act inquiry include Ottawa residents, city officials
The Ottawa woman who filed for a court injunction to stop truckers from continually honking their horns during the 'Freedom Convoy' in February is among the first witnesses at a public inquiry exploring the government's use of the Emergencies Act.
-
Military eases vaccine mandate, presses ahead with discipline for unvaccinated troops
Defence chief Gen. Wayne Eyre says the military will press ahead with plans to kick out dozens of unvaccinated troops despite changes to its COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
-
Here are the key arguments presented on the first day of the Emergencies Act inquiry
The Public Order Emergency Commission’s public hearings into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act kicked off on Oct. 13 with introductory remarks from the parties who have been granted standing in the proceedings, allowing all sides to essentially make their opening arguments.
Health
-
India suspends production after cough syrup linked to Gambia child deaths
Indian health authorities said on Wednesday they had halted all production of New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals after a WHO report that its cough and cold syrups exported to Gambia may be linked to the deaths of dozens of children there.
-
Court date is set for trial of man accused of raping a 10-year-old in Ohio who then left state for abortion
The trial for the man accused of raping and impregnating a child in Ohio who then had to travel to Indiana for an abortion has been set for early next year, according to a court document obtained by CNN.
-
Type 1 diabetes risk increases in young people following COVID-19 infection, studies suggest
A COVID-19 infection can increase the chances of developing Type 1 diabetes, specifically when it comes to younger people, according to a new study.
Sci-Tech
-
How to see the moon and Mars together on Friday
Look up to the night sky on Friday and you might see the moon has some company: Mars. CTVNews.ca speaks with a stargazing expert on how best to see the planet-moon pairing.
-
Rare stars form 'fingerprint' in space, NASA discovers
A NASA telescope took a picture of two stars' orbits colliding, creating dust forming circles in space. This discovery showcases dust can stay clear for many years through the formation of galaxies.
-
Musk's SpaceX says it can no longer pay for critical satellite services in Ukraine, asks Pentagon to pick up tab
Elon Musk's SpaceX has warned the Pentagon that it may stop funding critical satellite service in Ukraine unless the U.S. military kicks in tens of millions of dollars per month.
Entertainment
-
Queen release rediscovered song featuring Freddie Mercury
Queen released a rediscovered song featuring Freddie Mercury on Thursday, the band's first new track with the late frontman's instantly recognizable vocals to come out in more than eight years.
-
-
Sentencing hearing resumes today for Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard
A sentencing hearing resumes today for Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard, who was found guilty earlier this year of sexual assault on an Ottawa woman.
Business
-
U.K. Treasury chief out as prime minister plans U-turn
Embattled British Prime Minister Liz Truss fired her Treasury chief ahead of a hastily arranged news conference on Friday as she struggled to calm markets and hang on to her job following the release of a controversial economic plan.
-
Global stocks up after Wall St rebounds from inflation jolt
Global stock markets surged Friday after Wall Street rebounded from a slump caused by higher-than-forecast inflation numbers.
-
Recession expected in Canada in early 2023: RBC economists
Economists from RBC expect Canada will enter a recession in the first quarter of 2023, and lower-income Canadians may be the ones who suffer the most.
Lifestyle
-
19th-century Levi's jeans found in mine shaft sell for more than US$87,000
A pair of Levi's jeans from the 1880s has sold at an auction in a small town in New Mexico for more than US$87,000.
-
Can money buy you happiness? An expert breaks down common 'money myths'
Can money buy you happiness? Private wealth management adviser Robyn Thompson has broken down common 'money myths,' including whether credit is bad and why you shouldn't say you're bad with money.
-
Millennials and Gen Z leading the shift in the 'side hustle' economy, survey shows
An RBC survey says a new economy is emerging from the younger generations in Canada due to the increased cost of living.
Sports
-
Drake's owl logo on Barcelona jersey for clasico at Madrid
Barcelona's players will have the owl-shaped logo of Canadian rapper Drake on their jerseys at Real Madrid on Sunday in the first 'clasico' of the season in the Spanish league.
-
Hockey Canada board resigned after justice Thomas Cromwell's recommendation
A former Supreme Court justice recommended wholesale change at Hockey Canada a day before the embattled sports organization's president/CEO and board resigned on Tuesday.
-
Halifax to 'go ahead' with hosting world junior hockey championship
Scandals within Hockey Canada won't prevent Halifax and Moncton from hosting the world junior hockey championship later this year, says the Halifax Regional Council.
Autos
-
Metro Vancouver drivers expected to see historic price drop at the pumps
Some long overdue relief is coming for Metro Vancouver drivers as gas prices are expected to fall dramatically in the next 24 hours.
-
Toyota begins making cars in Myanmar after delay due to coup
Toyota Motor Corp. has begun assembling autos in Myanmar after a more than yearlong delay following a military takeover in February 2021.
-
New gas vehicle registrations drop, but zero-emission vehicles rise: StatCan
Newly released quarterly figures from Statistics Canada show new registrations for gas-powered vehicles fell year-over-year but rose for diesel and hybrid cars.