How drones and 3D printed weapon technology are revolutionizing the battlefield in Ukraine

The war in Ukraine has shifted in recent weeks from an infantry war to an artillery war.

Ukrainian soldiers returning from the frontline say there has been a distinctive change in Russia’s tactics over the last few weeks, with fewer troops and more powerful weapons.

But despite the limitations of Ukraine’s army, drone technology is revolutionizing the battlefield.

Some of these drones are being made on the ground in Kyiv at a secret facility where the military-grade devices were originally being built for commercial sales. The company, which started building prototypes in 2016, has gifted two to the Ukrainian military.

“They are quite small, about two to three kilos (about four to six pounds)… enough to use as weapons storage,” one of the creators told CTV National News’ National Affairs Correspondent Omar Sachedina.

One of the main components of the weaponized drones are 3D printed canisters placed under the drone itself. These circular containers house explosives, complete with smaller exterior holes that are typically filled with shrapnel.

The entire device can run on two to three battery packs and communicates with a ground station to drop the canisters up to a maximum range of 45 kilometres.

“Every turn, every movement of the aircraft is demanded by this station,” explained another company source, gesturing to a military-grade computer which operates the drone.

The cost to build and operate each of these drones is about $50,000, making it a relatively cheaper option for a country fighting a far more powerful adversary.

The project is crowdfunded, relying entirely on volunteers—one of whom donated a Royal Canadian Airforce flag, now proudly displayed at the secret facility.

“We are really grateful for support for Canadian people. It means a lot for us,” said the drone’s creator.