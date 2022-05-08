How climate scientists keep hope alive as damage worsens
In the course of a single year, University of Maine climate scientist Jacquelyn Gill lost both her mother and her stepfather. She struggled with infertility, then during research in the Arctic, she developed embolisms in both lungs, was transferred to an intensive care unit in Siberia and nearly died. She was airlifted back home and later had a hysterectomy. Then the pandemic hit.
Her trials and her perseverance, she said, seemed to make her a magnet for emails and direct messages on Twitter "asking me how to be hopeful, asking me, like, what keeps me going?"
Gill said she has accepted the idea that she is "everybody's climate midwife" and coaches them to hope through action.
- Sign up here to receive The Climate Barometer, delivering climate and environmental news to your inbox every week
Hope and optimism often blossom in the experts toiling in the gloomy fields of global warming,COVID-19 and Alzheimer's disease.
How climate scientists like Gill or emergency room doctors during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic cope with their depressing day-to-day work, yet remain hopeful, can offer help to ordinary people dealing with a world going off the rails, psychologists said.
"I think it's because they see a way out. They see that things can be done," said Pennsylvania State University psychology professor Janet Swim. "Hope is seeing a pathway, even though the pathway seems far, far away."
United Nations Environment Programme Director Inger Andersen said she simply cannot do her job without being an optimist.
"I do not wish to sound naive in choosing to be the `realistic optimist,' but the alternative to being the realistic optimist is either to hold one's ears and wait for doomsday or to party while the orchestra of the Titanic plays," Andersen said. "I do not subscribe to either."
Dr. Kristina Goff works in the intensive care unit at University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and said at times she felt overwhelmed during the pandemic. She keeps a file folder at home of "little notes that say `hey you made a difference."'
"I think half of the battle in my job is learning to take what could be a very overwhelming anxiety and turn it into productivity and resilience," Goff said. "You just have to focus on these little areas where you can make a difference."
Alzheimer's disease may be one of the bleakest diagnoses a physician can convey, one where the future can appear hopeless. Yet Dr. Ronald Petersen, director of the Mayo Clinic Alzheimer's research center and a man colleagues describe as optimistic and passionate, doesn't see it that way.
"I don't think it's depressing. I don't think it's gloomy. It's difficult. It's challenging," Petersen said. But "we're so much better off today than five years ago, 10 years ago."
The coping technique these scientists have in common is doing something to help. The word they often use is "agency." It's especially true for climate researchers -- tarred as doomsayers by political types who reject the science.
Gill, who describes herself as a lifelong cheerleader, has also battled with depression. She said what's key in fighting eco-anxiety is that "regular depression and regular anxiety tools work just as well. And so that's why I tell people: `Be a doer. Get other there. Don't just doomscroll.' There are entry level ways that anyone, literally anyone, can help out. And the more we do that, `Oh, it actually works,' it turns out."
It's not just about individual actions, like giving up air travel, or becoming a vegetarian, it's about working together with other people in a common effort, Gill said. Individual action is helpful on climate change, but is not enough, she said. To bend the curve of rising temperatures and the buildup of heat-trapping gases, steady collective action, such as the youth climate activism movement and voting, gives true agency.
"I think maybe that's helped stave off some of this hopelessness," she said. "I go to a scientific meeting and I look around at the thousands of scientists that are working on this. And I'm like `Yeah, we're doing this."'
Northern Illinois University meteorology professor Victor Gensini said that, at 35, he figures it's his relative youth that gives him hope.
"When I think about would could be, I gain a sense of optimism and create an attitude that this is something I can do something about," Gensini said.
The U.N.'s Andersen is a veteran of decades of work on ecological issues and thinks this experience has made her optimistic.
"I have seen shifts on other critical environmental issues such as banning of toxic material, better air quality standards, the repair of the ozone hole, the phase-out of leaded petrol and much more," Andersen said. "I know that hard work, underpinned by science, underpinned by strong policy and yes, underpinned by multilateral and activist action, can lead to change."
Deke Arndt, chief of climate science and services at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's National Center for Environmental Information, said what buoys him with an overwhelming optimism is his personal faith, and remembering all the people who have helped his family over the generations -- through the Dust Bowl for his grandparents and through infertility and then neonatal issues for his son.
"We've experienced the miracle of hands-on care from fellow human beings," Arndt said. "You kind of spend the rest of your life trying to repay."
"Where people are suffering not through their own purchase, that makes me want to recommit as a scientist and a Catholic," Arndt said. "We've got to do as much as we can."
What's more, Gill and several others said, the science tells them that it is not game over for Earth.
"The work that I do inherently lends me a sense of agency," Gill said. "As a paleo-ecologist (who studies the past) and climatologist, I have a better sense of Earth's resilience than a lot of people do."
It helps that she studies glaciers. Even though they shrink, they're still there when she returns to visit them, so far. She pointed to Georgia Tech climate scientist Kim Cobb, who spent much of her career diving and studying the same coral reef in the Pacific, only to return in 2016 and find it dead: "God, I cannot imagine what a gut punch."
Cobb laughed heartily when she heard how Gill described the life of a reef scientist.
From 1997 to 2016, Cobb dived at one of the tiny islands of Kiritimati in the Pacific, monitoring the effects of climate change and El Nino on a delicate coral reef there. Super hot water killed it in 2016, with only faint signs of life clinging on.
That fall, Cobb made one last trip. It was during the elections. A big Hillary Clinton fan, Cobb was wearing a Madame President shirt when she heard the news that Donald Trump was elected. She said fell into a pit of despair that lasted maybe a couple months.
"And then on New Year's Eve, I decided that I probably had enough and I know my husband had enough, my kids had had enough. So people needed their mother and their wife back," Cobb said. "I decided to grope for another path out there."
"I am not able to wallow for so long before I start asking myself some questions like, `Look you know how you can put your position to work? How can you put your resources to work?"' Cobb said.
She and her family cut their personal carbon emissions 80%. She doesn't fly on planes anymore. She went vegan, composts, installed solar panels. She works on larger climate action instead of her more focused previous research. And she bikes everywhere, which she said is like mental health therapy.
She tells people when they are anxious about climate change, "there's not going to be a win, a shining moment where we can declare success," but "it's never going to be too late to act. It's never going to be too late to fix this."
NOAA's Arndt said the climate of the 20th century he grew up with is gone forever. He grieves the loss of that, but also finds mourning what's gone "weirdly liberating."
With climate change "we have to kind of hold hope and grief at the same time, like they're kind of twins that we're cradling," Maine's Gill said. "We have to both understand and witness what has happened and what we've lost. And then fiercely commit to protecting what remains. And I don't think you can do that from a place of hopelessness."
------
Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP's climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau meets with Zelenskyy in Kyiv, announces more military supports for Ukraine, sanctions on Russians
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a surprise trip to Ukraine on Sunday and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, while announcing more military support for Ukraine and sanctions against Russian individuals and entities.
Dozens feared dead in bombing of Ukrainian school
More than 60 people were feared dead Sunday after a Russian bomb flattened a school being used as a shelter, Ukrainian officials said, while Moscow's forces kept up their attack on defenders inside Mariupol's steel plant in an apparent race to capture the city ahead of Russia's Victory Day holiday.
Havana hotel death toll at 30 as dogs search for survivors
Search crews with dogs on Sunday hunted through the ruins of a luxury hotel in Cuba's capital for survivors of a devastating explosion while officials raised the number of known dead to 30.
Gas could rise by five cents this week and five cents the week after, analyst says
A leading energy price expert says gas prices could go up another five cents across Canada if Russia decides to intensify its assault on Ukraine or declare all-out war come Monday.
Cognitive impairment from long COVID equivalent to aging 20 years, study finds
A new study says that cognitive impairment due to long COVID is the equivalent of aging 20 years or losing 10 IQ points.
Nearly half of Canadian moms reaching their breaking point due to pandemic, survey finds
A new survey has found that more than two years into COVID-19, pandemic-related stressors continue to have a disproportionately negative impact on the mental health and careers of mothers.
Jill Biden pays surprise visit to Ukraine, meets first lady
Jill Biden made an unannounced visit to western Ukraine on Sunday, holding a surprise Mother's Day meeting with first lady Olena Zelenska to show U.S. support for the embattled nation as Russia presses its punishing war in the eastern regions.
Mother and daughter reunite in Toronto after 80 years of separation
A 98-year-old Ontario woman says she received the best Mother’s Day present she could ever imagine after seeing her daughter again for the first time in eighty years.
60 mm of rain could be coming to Manitoba over the next week
A series of precipitation systems could bring between 40 and 60 millimetres of rain to Manitoba over the next five to seven days, with the chance of some areas getting even more than that.
Canada
-
'Last resort': Police forces struggling to provide support for people in crisis
A 2021 study in the Journal of Community Safety and Well-Being found 75 per cent of police-involved civilian fatalities in Canada involved a person experiencing a mental-health crisis or who was under the influence of a substance.
-
Alberta mother and child found dead, RCMP investigating
Brooks RCMP are investigating after the bodies of a woman and her eight-month-old daughter were found inside a home on Saturday evening.
-
Governor General expected to get warm welcome during return to home region of Nunavik
The usual excitement over the end of the school year in Nunavik is reaching a new level, as hundreds of students get ready to present special projects to the country's first Indigenous Governor General.
-
60 mm of rain could be coming to Manitoba over the next week
A series of precipitation systems could bring between 40 and 60 millimetres of rain to Manitoba over the next five to seven days, with the chance of some areas getting even more than that.
-
Sensors to warn people of an earthquake installed in Ottawa area
Natural Resources Canada has been installing seismic sensors in the capital region over the past week that are part of the Earthquake Early Warning Network.
-
B.C. court rejects top doctor's effort to dismiss COVID-19 vaccine mandate lawsuit
The B.C. Supreme Court has rejected the provincial government's attempt to dismiss one of the lawsuits challenging COVID-19 vaccination requirements for health-care workers.
World
-
Trudeau meets with Zelenskyy in Kyiv, announces more military supports for Ukraine, sanctions on Russians
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a surprise trip to Ukraine on Sunday and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, while announcing more military support for Ukraine and sanctions against Russian individuals and entities.
-
G7 leaders mark VE Day stressing unity, support for Ukraine
Leaders from the Group of Seven developed democracies pledged Sunday to phasing out or banning the import of Russian oil, as they met with Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to stress their support and to display unity among Western allies on Victory in Europe Day, which marks Nazi Germany's surrender in 1945.
-
Abortion leak exposes U.S. Supreme Court in disarray
The leak of a draft U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights decision shows a once-staid body creaking under pressure as its increasingly assertive conservative majority looks to upend the law on a range of major issues.
-
Vicky White had a 'special relationship' with inmate Casey White. Here are some other people who fell in love with inmates behind bars
More than a week after an Alabama corrections officer disappeared with an inmate accused of murder, authorities say officer Vicky White, 56, and inmate Casey White, 38, may have had a romantic relationship.
-
Havana hotel death toll at 30 as dogs search for survivors
Search crews with dogs on Sunday hunted through the ruins of a luxury hotel in Cuba's capital for survivors of a devastating explosion while officials raised the number of known dead to 30.
-
Dictator's son a front-runner as Filipinos elect next leader
Filipinos began voting for a new president on Monday, with the son of an ousted dictator and a champion of reforms and human rights as top contenders in a tenuous moment in a deeply divided Asian democracy.
Politics
-
Former Bank of Canada governor slams Poilievre's assertion central bank is 'financially illiterate'
Former Bank of Canada governor David Dodge is strongly disputing Conservative Party MP and leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre's claim the central bank is 'financially illiterate.'
-
$45M sexual, reproductive health fund not yet released a year later: advocates
A year after the federal government announced a $45-million fund for organizations making sexual and reproductive information and services more available, advocates say none of the money has been released.
-
'Trust us' isn't enough to win confidence in Emergencies Act inquiry: law's author
Former defence minister and author of the Emergencies Act Beatty says the extraordinary powers granted under the act were intended to be met with extraordinary accountability on the part of the government.
Health
-
Health Canada recalls eye drops due to ingredients not on label
One lot each of Pharmasave Advanced Relief Eye Drops and Compliments Advanced Relief Eye Drops are being recalled because of a packing error.
-
$45M sexual, reproductive health fund not yet released a year later: advocates
A year after the federal government announced a $45-million fund for organizations making sexual and reproductive information and services more available, advocates say none of the money has been released.
-
Cognitive impairment from long COVID equivalent to aging 20 years, study finds
A new study says that cognitive impairment due to long COVID is the equivalent of aging 20 years or losing 10 IQ points.
Sci-Tech
-
Sensors to warn people of an earthquake installed in Ottawa area
Natural Resources Canada has been installing seismic sensors in the capital region over the past week that are part of the Earthquake Early Warning Network.
-
Hang in there, parents: Brain science shows teen annoyance part of normal development
As many mothers of young children are celebrated with homemade cards and sticky kisses for Mother's Day, moms of teens may be wondering why their kids just seem irritated by their presence.
-
U.S. sanctions North Korean cryptocurrency mixing firm
The U.S. announced Friday it is sanctioning North Korean digital currency mixing firm Blender.io, which the country allegedly uses to launder stolen virtual currency and support cyber crimes.
Entertainment
-
'Doctor Strange 2' conjures up biggest opening of 2022
The summer movie season is off to a blockbuster start thanks to 'Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.' The superhero extravaganza grossed an estimated US$185 million in ticket sales in its first weekend in U.S. and Canadian theatres, the Walt Disney Co. said Sunday.
-
Jacquelyn Mills' 'Geographies of Solitude' wins Hot Docs' best Canadian film award
A film about an environmentalist living on Nova Scotia's Sable Island has won top Canadian honours at this year's Hot Docs Film Festival.
-
Mickey Gilley, who helped inspire 'Urban Cowboy,' dies at 86
Country star Mickey Gilley, whose namesake Texas honky-tonk inspired the 1980 film 'Urban Cowboy' and a nationwide wave of Western-themed nightspots, has died. He was 86.
Business
-
Gas could rise by five cents this week and five cents the week after, analyst says
A leading energy price expert says gas prices could go up another five cents across Canada if Russia decides to intensify its assault on Ukraine or declare all-out war come Monday.
-
Two years after COVID, a renewed focus on corporate mental health efforts
Twenty-six months into a gruelling pandemic, with many Canadians facing the added challenge of navigating a return to the office, companies are embracing a range of approaches to help workers coping with mental health challenges. But experts say lip service remains a hazard too many boardrooms still fall back on.
-
Rogers, Shaw vow to fight competition commissioner's effort to block merger
The proposed $26-billion merger between two of Canada's telecom titans has hit a new regulatory hurdle after the Commissioner of Competition has indicated it intends to block the deal.
Lifestyle
-
Apocalypse survival school in Alberta teaches 'worst-case scenario' skills
The Apocalypse Preparedness and Survival School in the Edmonton area teaches skills that will come in handy during a worst-case scenario, its founder says
-
Dog that fosters kittens on Salt Spring Island inspires foster family
The B.C. SPCA is highlighting Mother's Day by celebrating moms in all shapes and sizes, including Alice, a Chihuahua-Pomeranian mix who fosters kittens on Salt Spring Island.
-
Deaf cat riding on a bike through the streets of London takes the internet by storm
A bike-riding cat named Sigrid is London's newest attraction. She and her owner have amassed over 100,000 followers on their Instagram, where people can watch her ride in the front basket of her owner's bicycle.
Sports
-
Lewis Hamilton visited by Michelle Obama, speaks on Roe v. Wade
Lewis Hamilton dipped into the Roe v. Wade debate shortly after arriving in the United States. As the seven-time world champion prepared for Formula One's debut in South Florida, Hamilton also hosted former first lady Michelle Obama in his pit for practice and qualifying.
-
80-1 shot Rich Strike races to huge upset in Kentucky Derby
Rich Strike came charging up the rail to overtake the leaders in the closing strides for a stunning 80-1 upset in the Kentucky Derby.
-
Fake marina with fake water steals show at Miami Grand Prix
Formula One pictured a race in Miami and envisioned sun, sand, beaches and boats. So when the inaugural Miami Grand Prix landed at Hard Rock Stadium, nowhere near the South Beach backdrop F1 was seeking, the promoter said don't worry. They built a fake marina. With fake water, and all.
Autos
-
Gas-price record broken again in Metro Vancouver
Gas prices reached yet another all-time high in Metro Vancouver Friday, rising to 216.9 cents per litre.
-
Fake marina with fake water steals show at Miami Grand Prix
Formula One pictured a race in Miami and envisioned sun, sand, beaches and boats. So when the inaugural Miami Grand Prix landed at Hard Rock Stadium, nowhere near the South Beach backdrop F1 was seeking, the promoter said don't worry. They built a fake marina. With fake water, and all.
-
Grosjean borrows from 'Days of Thunder' in response to Rahal
Romain Grosjean used a line from the movie 'Days of Thunder' to shrug off criticism from Graham Rahal following late contact between the two in last week's IndyCar race.