TORONTO -- Humanitarian organizations in Canada and around the world are asking for financial assistance to help the people of Haiti after the country was hit with a deadly 7.2 magnitude earthquake on Saturday.

At least 724 people were killed by the quake. Homes, schools, hospitals and other buildings have been destroyed across the southwestern part of the country.

The country had still been reeling from the aftermath of the catastrophic 7.0 magnitude earthquake in 2010 as well as Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

Here are some organizations that Canadians can donate to: