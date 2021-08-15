Advertisement
How Canadians can help the victims of the earthquake in Haiti
Published Sunday, August 15, 2021 2:32PM EDT
TORONTO -- Humanitarian organizations in Canada and around the world are asking for financial assistance to help the people of Haiti after the country was hit with a deadly 7.2 magnitude earthquake on Saturday.
At least 724 people were killed by the quake. Homes, schools, hospitals and other buildings have been destroyed across the southwestern part of the country.
The country had still been reeling from the aftermath of the catastrophic 7.0 magnitude earthquake in 2010 as well as Hurricane Matthew in 2016.
Here are some organizations that Canadians can donate to:
- The Canadian Red Cross has launched an appeal for funds, asking Canadians to help them provide urgent disaster relief in the country.
- Save the Children Canada is asking for donations for its Children's Emergency Funds. The organization says they're coordinating a humanitarian response to help Haitian children and their families.
- Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières are mobilizing their teams in Haiti, treating patients and supporting blood collection efforts.
- Médecins du Monde Canada had been working in Haiti prior to the latest earthquake. Their teams have been helping with the emergency medical response at Haitian hospitals.
- GlobalMedic, a Canadian disaster relief charity made up of volunteer paramedics, is asking for donations for its relief efforts in Haiti. After the 2010 earthquake, their team provided clean drinking water and medical aid.
- Fonkoze is an aid organization based in the U.S. and Haiti that has been working to combat poverty in the rural and remote parts of Haiti.
- Hope for Haiti, a Florida-based non-profit dedicated to fighting poverty in Haiti, is asking for donations for its earthquake relief efforts. The organization says it has a stockpile of emergency kits ready to be distributed.
- ShelterBox Canada provides tents and other emergency supplies to help families whose homes have been destroyed.
