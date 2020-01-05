TORONTO -- As entire swaths of Australia are ravaged by wildfires, there are several ways Canadians can help support the evacuees, firefighters or wildlife.

The deadly fires have been raging since September and have burned away nearly 5 million hectares. They’ve claimed 24 lives and destroyed almost 2,000 homes across three states.

Thousands of firefighters and volunteers, including several teams from Canada, have been called in to help douse and contain the fires. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has faced strong criticism for his actions but he’s defended his government's record on climate change.

Here is how Canadians can help those affected by the wildfires:

HOW TO HELP EVACUEES



HOW TO HELP FIREFIGHTERS



HOW TO HELP WILDLIFE

Donating money towards the World Wildlife Fund will help injured animals and eventually restore their homes

Giving funds to RSPCA Bushfire Appeal will help inspectors respond to animals in need of leaving disaster zones, as well as protect livestock affected by fires

The Port Macquarie Koala Hospital is also looking for donations to help thousands of marsupials

The Kangaroo Island Wildlife Park, which was hit hard by the wildfires, is also collecting donations to help treat and care for injured animals

Wildlife rescue organization Wires is also collecting money to help the country’s at-risk fauna

With files from The Associated Press