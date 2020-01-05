How Canadians can help Australia wildfire victims and firefighters
TORONTO -- As entire swaths of Australia are ravaged by wildfires, there are several ways Canadians can help support the evacuees, firefighters or wildlife.
The deadly fires have been raging since September and have burned away nearly 5 million hectares. They’ve claimed 24 lives and destroyed almost 2,000 homes across three states.
Thousands of firefighters and volunteers, including several teams from Canada, have been called in to help douse and contain the fires. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has faced strong criticism for his actions but he’s defended his government's record on climate change.
Here is how Canadians can help those affected by the wildfires:
HOW TO HELP EVACUEES
- The Australian Red Cross is helping thousands in evacuation and recovery centres, as well as providing training and equipment to volunteers
- Donating to the Salvation Army Canada and Salvation Army Australia will help the group provide meal and support to evacuees and frontline responders
- A dedicated GoFundMe page has been set up to help displaced First Nations communities needing to rebuild
- The Victorian Bushfire Appeal is raising money to go towards communities in need
- The non-profit Givit is allowing people to donate goods such as food or toiletries, as well as money
- Foodbank, one of the largest hunger-relief charities in the country, is collecting funds for supplies
- If you’re living abroad in Australia, you can also list your home as emergency housing on AirBnB
- The St. Vincent de Paul Society is collecting donations to help victims rebuild their lost homes
HOW TO HELP FIREFIGHTERS
- People can donate to support firefighters on the frontline via donation pages for:
- New South Wales Rural Fire Service, Victoria's Country Fire Authority, Queensland’s Rural Fire Brigades Association and the Country Fire Service in South Australia
- Canadians can also donate money to help fundraising efforts for the families of volunteer firefighters killed this year
HOW TO HELP WILDLIFE
- Donating money towards the World Wildlife Fund will help injured animals and eventually restore their homes
- Giving funds to RSPCA Bushfire Appeal will help inspectors respond to animals in need of leaving disaster zones, as well as protect livestock affected by fires
- The Port Macquarie Koala Hospital is also looking for donations to help thousands of marsupials
- The Kangaroo Island Wildlife Park, which was hit hard by the wildfires, is also collecting donations to help treat and care for injured animals
- Wildlife rescue organization Wires is also collecting money to help the country’s at-risk fauna
With files from The Associated Press