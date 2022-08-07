How Biden's new approach has led to legacy-defining wins

U.S. President Joe Biden responds to reporters' questions as he walks to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Aug. 7, 2022.

How Biden's new approach has led to legacy-defining wins

Over five decades in Washington, Joe Biden knew that the way to influence was to be in the room where it happens. But in the second year of his presidency, some of Biden's most striking, legacy-defining legislative victories came about by staying out of it.

