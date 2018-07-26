House where Rosa Parks sought refuge set for auction
FILE - In this April 1, 2018 file photo, visitors view the rebuilt house of Rosa Parks at the WaterFire Arts Center in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, July 26, 2018 8:21AM EDT
PROVIDENCE, R.I. -- The house where Rosa Parks sought refuge after fleeing the South amid death threats is going up for auction with a minimum bid of US$1 million.
Auctioneer Guernsey's plans to auction the house Thursday in New York City, and has set a pre-auction estimate of $1 million to $3 million.
Parks moved to Detroit in 1957, two years after refusing to give up her seat on a bus to a white passenger in Montgomery, Alabama.
The tiny wood-framed house was going to be demolished by the city of Detroit when it was rescued by Parks' niece and a Berlin-based American artist who turned it into a work of art.
It was displayed in Rhode Island.
The auction house says Parks' family and artist Ryan Mendoza will split the sale proceeds.