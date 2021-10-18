SASKATOON -- Dramatic video captured by a bystander shows a house being swept up by strong river currents amid heavy rain in the Indian state of Kerala this past weekend.

Local residents and onlookers in Kottayam, India, could only watch as a house sitting on an embankment slowly slipped and plunged into a river on Oct. 17.

The footage, released by the Kerala government, then went on to show residents in soaking wet clothes walking along the path and following the house as it was swept downstream.

So far, 22 people across Kerala state have been killed because of flash flooding or landslides, with the Indian army and navy recently being called in to rescue and evacuate residents from the area.

In 2018, at least 400 people were killed and 200,000 people displaced when the same Indian state saw the worst floods in a century.