House Republicans ready contempt vote against FBI director Wray over Biden document

House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., speaks to reporters about his investigation into the President Joe Biden's family after viewing confidential documents produced by the FBI following weeks of demands by congressional Republicans, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, June 5, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., speaks to reporters about his investigation into the President Joe Biden's family after viewing confidential documents produced by the FBI following weeks of demands by congressional Republicans, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, June 5, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social