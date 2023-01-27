House GOP seeks new restrictions on use of U.S. oil stockpile, draws veto threat

Memphis braces for release of video in Tyre Nichols' arrest

The city of Memphis and the nation on Friday awaited the release of a police video depicting five officers viciously beating Tyre Nichols, a Black man whose death prompted murder charges against the cops and outrage at the country's latest instance of police brutality.

  • Wall Street opens lower, still headed for a weekly gain

    Stocks are off to a weak start on Wall Street, but they're still headed for their third weekly gain in the last four. Major indexes were slightly lower in the early going Friday, even as several stocks made big moves after announcing their latest results and forecasts.

  • Adani mulls suing U.S. short-seller as shares sink up to 20 per cent

    Shares in India's Adani Group plunged up to 20 per cent on Friday and the company said it was considering legal action against U.S.-based short-selling firm Hindenburg Research for allegations of stock market manipulation and accounting fraud that have led investors to dump its stocks.

  • House GOP seeks new restrictions on use of U.S. oil stockpile, draws veto threat

    House Republicans are seeking to restrict presidential use of the nation's emergency oil stockpile -- a proposal that has already drawn a White House veto threat. A GOP bill set for a vote Friday would require the government to offset any non-emergency withdrawals from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve with new drilling on public lands and oceans.

