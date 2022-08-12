House Dems set to overcome GOP for climate, health care win
A flagship Democratic economic bill perched on the edge of House passage Friday, placing U.S. President Joe Biden on the brink of a back-from-the-dead triumph on his climate, health and tax goals that could energize his party ahead of November's elections.
Democrats were poised to muscle the measure through the narrowly divided House Friday over solid Republican opposition. They employed similar party unity and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris' tie-breaking vote Sunday to power the measure through the 50-50 Senate.
The package is but a shadow of Biden's initial vision and was produced only after a year of often bitter infighting between party leaders, progressives and centrists led by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., empowered by that chamber's even split. Ultimately, Democrats thirsty to declare victory forged a compromise on abiding goals like reining in pharmaceutical costs, taxing large companies and, especially, curbing carbon emissions. They are hoping to show they can wring accomplishments from an often fractiously gridlocked Washington that alienates many voters.
"Climate is a health issue. It's a jobs issue. It's a security issue. And it's a values issue for us," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., told reporters this week. "I want more, of course, we always want more, but this is a great deal."
The bill's pillar is about US$375 billion over 10 years to encourage industry and consumers to shift from carbon-emitting to cleaner forms of energy, hailed by experts as Congress' biggest climate investment ever. That includes US$4 billion added to cope with the West's catastrophic drought.
Spending, tax credits and loans would bolster technology like solar panels, consumer efforts to improve home energy efficiency, emission-reducing equipment for coal- and gas-powered power plants and air pollution controls for farms, ports and low-income communities.
In a pair of top Democratic health priorities, another US$64 billion would help 13 million people pay premiums over the next three years for privately bought health insurance. Medicare would gain the power to negotiate its costs for pharmaceuticals, initially in 2026 for only 10 drugs. Medicare beneficiaries' out-of-pocket prescription costs would be limited to US$2,000 starting in 2025, and starting next year they would pay no more than $35 monthly for insulin, the costly diabetes drug.
The bill would raise around US$740 billion in revenue over the decade, over a third from government savings from lower drug prices. More would flow from higher taxes on some US$1 billion corporations, levies on companies that repurchase their own stock and stronger IRS tax collections. Around US$300 billion would remain to defray budget deficits, a fraction of the period's projected total of $16 trillion.
Republicans say the legislation's tax hikes will force companies to raise prices, worsening the nation's bout with its worst inflation since 1981 that is wounding Democrats' election prospects. Non-partisan analysts say the measure will have negligible inflation impact one way or the other.
Echoing other culture war themes, the GOP has criticized initiatives like tax breaks for clean energy and electric vehicles as wasteful liberal daydreams. "If the Green New Deal and corporate welfare had a baby, it would look like this," said Rep. Kevin Brady of Texas, the House Ways and Means Committee's top Republican.
Republicans say Democrats' plan to expand the IRS budget, aimed at collecting about US$120 billion in unpaid taxes, envisions 87,000 agents who'd be coming after families. Democrats called foul, saying their US$80 billion IRS budget boost would be to replace waves of retirees, not just agents, and to modernize equipment, and say families and small businesses earning below $400,000 annually would not be targeted.
The GOP also says the bill would raise taxes on lower- and middle-income families. An analysis by Congress' non-partisan Joint Committee on Taxation, which didn't include the bill's tax breaks for health care and energy, estimated that the corporate tax boosts would marginally affect those taxpayers, partly due to lower stock prices and wages.
The bill caps a fertile three months in which Congress has voted to improve veterans' health benefits, gird the semiconductor industry, moderately strengthen gun restrictions for younger buyers, finance Ukraine's war with Russia and add Finland and Sweden to NATO. All passed with bipartisan support, suggesting Republicans also want to display their productive side.
It's unclear voters will reward Democrats for the legislation after months of painfully high inflation dominating voters' attention. Though record gasoline prices have dipped, Biden's popularity dangles damagingly low and midterm elections have a consistent history of ending careers of lawmakers from the party that holds the White House.
Democrats' economic bill had its roots in early 2021, after Congress approved a US$1.9 trillion measure over GOP opposition to combat the pandemic-induced economic downturn. Emboldened, the new president and his party reached further.
They initially produced an ambitious 10-year, US$3.5 trillion environment and social plan they called Build Back Better. It featured free prekindergarten, paid family and medical leave, expanded Medicare benefits, increases for education and housing and an easing of immigration restrictions. It sought to roll back Trump-era tax breaks for the rich and corporations and proposed US$555 billion for climate efforts, well above the resources in Friday's legislation.
With Manchin opposing those amounts, it was sliced to a roughly US$2 trillion measure that Democrats moved through the House in November. Just before Christmas, Manchin unexpectedly sank that bill, citing fears of inflation and international uncertainty and earning brickbats from exasperated fellow Democrats from Capitol Hill and the White House.
With on-and-off closed-door talks between Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., seemingly dying, the two lawmakers shocked Washington and announced agreement last month on the new, pared-down package.
Manchin won billions for carbon capture technology for the fossil fuel industries he champions, plus procedures for more oil drilling on federal lands and promises for faster energy project permitting.
Centrist Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., also used her leverage for late concessions, eliminating planned higher taxes on hedge fund managers and helping win the drought funds.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Cabinet heard of potential 'breakthrough' with 'Freedom Convoy' protesters before Emergencies Act was invoked: documents
The night before the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act in response to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests, the prime minister’s national security adviser told him there was 'a potential for a breakthrough' in Ottawa, court documents show.
Anne Heche on life support, survival of crash 'not expected'
Anne Heche is on life support after suffering a brain injury in a fiery crash a week ago and her survival isn't expected, according to a statement from a representative.
A new virus was found in China, here's what we know
Scientists are keeping an eye on the Langya virus, a new pathogen that appears to have been transmitted from animals to humans in China and causes symptoms similar to COVID-19 or the flu.
Sellers 'expecting yesterday's prices': Canadians cope with a correcting housing market
After a series of interest rate hikes implemented by the Bank of Canada, housing markets are now facing a 'significant' correction. CTVNews.ca spoke to Canadians who are now struggling to make the goal of purchasing a home, or selling one, a reality.
EXCLUSIVE | B.C. cop stalked ex-girlfriend for years using police computers, misconduct probe finds
A high-ranking B.C. officer used police resources to conduct at least 92 searches on his ex-girlfriend and her family while stalking her over a period of five years, according to documents exclusively obtained by CTV News.
Police investigating attack on Brampton, Ont. media personality as attempted murder
A Brampton, Ont. media personality who was attacked with a machete and axe in his driveway will need months of physical rehabilitation to recover, a close friend says.
CDC ends recommendations for social distancing and quarantine for COVID-19 control, no longer recommends test-to-stay in schools
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the nation should move away from restrictive measures such as quarantines and social distancing and focus on reducing severe disease from COVID-19.
U.S. Justice Dept. seeks to unseal search warrant of Trump home
The U.S. Justice Department is asking a federal court to unseal the warrant the FBI used to search the Mar-a-Lago estate of former president Donald Trump, Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday, acknowledging extraordinary public interest in the case about classified records.
Man who tried to breach FBI office killed after standoff
An armed man clad in body armor who tried to breach the FBI's Cincinnati office on Thursday was shot and killed by police after he fled the scene and engaged in an hourslong standoff in a rural part of the state, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
Canada
-
Police investigating attack on Brampton, Ont. media personality as attempted murder
A Brampton, Ont. media personality who was attacked with a machete and axe in his driveway will need months of physical rehabilitation to recover, a close friend says.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | B.C. cop stalked ex-girlfriend for years using police computers, misconduct probe finds
A high-ranking B.C. officer used police resources to conduct at least 92 searches on his ex-girlfriend and her family while stalking her over a period of five years, according to documents exclusively obtained by CTV News.
-
Woman found with gunshot wounds in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside
A woman was badly injured in what Vancouver police say is the third shooting in five days in the city.
-
Power restored in Toronto after hours-long outage likely caused by crane hitting transmission line
Power has been restored in Toronto's downtown core after a widespread outage caused major disruptions in the city Thursday.
-
Will you be eligible for one of Ontario's new tax credits? Here's the breakdown
The Ontario government is planning to move forward with several tax credits for residents as it formally tabled its 2022-23 budget on Tuesday.
-
'Devastating': Search continues for Sask. mushroom picker missing for 7 days
It’s been seven days since 74-year-old Lois Chartrand went missing while mushroom picking in the forest north of Smeaton, Sask.
World
-
U.S. Justice Dept. seeks to unseal search warrant of Trump home
The U.S. Justice Department is asking a federal court to unseal the warrant the FBI used to search the Mar-a-Lago estate of former president Donald Trump, Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday, acknowledging extraordinary public interest in the case about classified records.
-
Man who tried to breach FBI office killed after standoff
An armed man clad in body armor who tried to breach the FBI's Cincinnati office on Thursday was shot and killed by police after he fled the scene and engaged in an hourslong standoff in a rural part of the state, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
-
Death toll from weekend Israel-Gaza fighting rises to 48
The Palestinian death toll from last weekend's fighting between Israel and Gaza militants rose to 48 Thursday after an 11-year-old girl and a man died from wounds they suffered during the worst cross-border violence in over a year.
-
Seoul vows to move families from 'Parasite'-style basement homes after flooding deaths
Seoul has vowed to move some of the city's poorest families out of underground and semi-subterranean homes after 13 people were killed in flooding caused by record-breaking rainfall this week, sparking public horror and calls for government accountability.
-
Hostage standoff at Beirut bank ends with gunman's arrest
A gunman demanding a Beirut bank let him withdraw his trapped savings to pay his father’s medical bills took up to 10 people hostage in a seven-hour standoff Thursday before surrendering in exchange for what a family lawyer said was US$35,000 of his money.
-
At 75, India's democracy is under pressure like never before
After 75 years, sentiment is growing that India's democracy, the world's largest with nearly 1.4 billion people, is in retreat and its democratic foundations are floundering.
Politics
-
Cabinet heard of potential 'breakthrough' with 'Freedom Convoy' protesters before Emergencies Act was invoked: documents
The night before the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act in response to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests, the prime minister’s national security adviser told him there was 'a potential for a breakthrough' in Ottawa, court documents show.
-
Federal Conservatives running to the 'extremes,' says former B.C. premier Christy Clark
Former British Columbia premier Christy Clark is endorsing Jean Charest to be the next leader of the federal Conservatives at a time when she says the party is running to the extremes.
-
'The future of science in Canada is at risk': Researchers call for pay raise
Hundreds of scientists and researchers are expected to gather on Parliament Hill today to call for a raise.
Health
-
Ontario health minister says health-care access through OHIP won't change
Ontarians will not have to pay out of pocket for health-care services, the province's health minister said Thursday, a day after she came under fire for refusing to rule out further privatization in the system.
-
Doctors call for action as intentional sodium nitrite poisoning deaths rise in Canada
Doctors are among those calling for tighter regulation of sodium nitrite as a growing number of Canadians are dying after intentionally ingesting unsafe quantities of the common food preservative in its pure form.
-
Vegetarian women more likely to suffer hip fractures: study
A study out of the United Kingdom’s University of Leeds reports women who don’t eat meat are 33 per cent more likely to break their hips later in life.
Sci-Tech
-
It didn't take long for Meta's new chatbot to say something offensive
Meta's new chatbot can convincingly mimic how humans speak on the internet: for better and worse.
-
'The future of science in Canada is at risk': Researchers call for pay raise
Hundreds of scientists and researchers are expected to gather on Parliament Hill today to call for a raise.
-
100-year-old colour perception theory had a math mistake: study
The 3D mathematical model used for more than 100 years to describe how our eyes distinguish colours has been found to have an important math error.
Entertainment
-
Anne Heche on life support, survival of crash 'not expected'
Anne Heche is on life support after suffering a brain injury in a fiery crash a week ago and her survival isn't expected, according to a statement from a representative.
-
Movie reviews: 'Emily the Criminal' is a compelling mix of movie elements that fit together like puzzle pieces
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Emily the Criminal,' 'Fall,' 'Resurrection' and 'Ainbo: Spirit of the Amazon.'
-
Olivia Newton-John to receive state memorial service in Australia
Olivia Newton-John, the singer and 'Grease' star who died on Monday in the United States, will receive a state memorial service in Australia, Victorian state Premier Dan Andrews announced Thursday.
Business
-
South Korea pardons Samsung's Lee, other corporate giants
Samsung's de-facto leader secured a pardon Friday of his conviction for bribing a former president in a corruption scandal that toppled a previous South Korean government, an act of leniency that underscored the tech company's huge influence in the nation.
-
World shares mostly higher after new signs inflation cooling
Shares opened higher in Europe after a mixed day in Asia on Friday following another encouraging report about U.S. inflation.
-
Grain ship to dock in Ukraine, leave for Africa
Expectations were raised Friday that the first UN grain transport ship could soon be leaving Ukraine for Africa, while more Russian shelling struck the east of the country -- shifting the war between hope and despair on Friday.
Lifestyle
-
Vancouver man the first non-American to be president of magicians' society
A Vancouver man is the first outside of the United States to be made president of a very specific group: the Society of American Magicians.
-
U.S. President Biden begins summer vacation with family in South Carolina
U.S. President Joe Biden arrived in South Carolina on Wednesday to begin what is expected to be at least a seven-day vacation with members of his family.
-
Missing mascot found: Team New Brunswick's gnome arrives at the Canada Games
The unofficial mascot of Team New Brunswick -- who had been reported missing -- has finally arrived at the Canada Summer Games in Ontario's Niagara region.
Sports
-
Oilers mourn six-year-old fan who lost battle with brain cancer
The Edmonton Oilers are mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old fan who died after a battle with cancer.
-
Hockey Canada looks to hire director of sport safety to address abuse, harassment
Hockey Canada has its sights set on hiring a 'director, sport safety - maltreatment, harassment and abuse' to strengthen its overall sport safety framework.
-
Canada crushes Slovakia 11-1 at world juniors as McTavish nets six points
Four goals and a pair of assists from captain Mason McTavish powered Canada to a dominant 11-1victory over Slovakia at the world junior hockey championship Thursday.
Autos
-
Gas prices dip just below US$4 for the first time in 5 months
Gasoline prices in the U.S. dipped to just under the US$4 mark for the first time in more than five months -- good news for consumers who are struggling with high prices for many other essentials.
-
Unifor calls for national auto strategy, dedicated ministry to capture EV potential
Unifor is calling for a national auto strategy, and a dedicated federal government ministry to lead it, to capture the significant potential offered by the transition to electric vehicles.
-
Bolivia's 'Death Road' once haunted drivers. Now it's a wildlife haven
Bolivia's decision to open an alternate route to its historic 'Death Road' - a serpentine dirt path across the towering Andes hills known for its deadly cliffs - has led to a resurgence of wildlife in the area, according to an environmental group.