BRADFORD, VT. -- A hot air balloon designer and pilot who died after becoming entangled in gear underneath the basket of a balloon and then fell was known for his eccentricity and prowess as a balloon pilot and designer. Seventy-two-year-old Brian Boland, of Post Mills, Vermont, died Thursday.

The balloon was carrying four other passenger when it took off from the Post Mills Airport in Thetford. It touched down and one passenger fell out, but was unhurt.

Boland became entangled in gear as the balloon re-ascended. He fell into a field where he was pronounced dead. Three other passengers remained in the balloon until it caught in a grove of trees in Piermont, New Hampshire, where they escaped uninjured.