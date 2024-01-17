Hostages and residents in Gaza are set to receive medicines as Israel-Hamas war rages on

House ethics committee to meet to discuss Trudeau's Jamaica vacation
Members of the House ethics committee are set to meet later this morning to discuss the prime minister's December holiday trip to Jamaica.
A shipment of medicine for dozens of hostages held by Hamas was en route to Gaza on Wednesday after France and Qatar mediated the first agreement between Israel and the militant group since a weeklong ceasefire in November.
The medicines arrived in Egypt and were on the way to the border. A senior Hamas official said that for every box provided for the hostages, 1,000 boxes would be sent in for Palestinians. The deal also includes the delivery of humanitarian aid to residents of the besieged coastal enclave.
The agreement came more than 100 days into a conflict that shows no sign of ending and which has sparked tensions across the Middle East, with a dizzying array of strikes and counterstrikes in recent days from northern Iraq to the Red Sea and from southern Lebanon to Pakistan.
Palestinian militants are still putting up resistance across Gaza in the face of one of the deadliest military campaigns in recent history. Some 85% of the narrow coastal territory's 2.3 million people have fled their homes, and the United Nations says a quarter of the population is starving.
Israel has vowed to dismantle Hamas to ensure it can never repeat an attack like the one on Oct. 7 that triggered the war. Militants burst through Israel's border defences and stormed through several communities that day, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and capturing around 250.
Israel also has promised to return more than 100 hostages still held inside Gaza after Hamas in late November released most of the women and children held captive in exchange for Palestinians imprisoned in Israel.
Hamas has said it will not release any more hostages until there is a permanent ceasefire, something Israel and the United States, its top ally, have ruled out.
In the past few days, a U.S.-led coalition has carried out strikes against Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen; Iran has struck what it described as an Israeli spy headquarters in northern Iraq and anti-Iran militants in Pakistan and Syria; and Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah have escalated the intensity of their fighting across the border.
Iran's militant allies across the region say they are striking U.S. and Israeli targets to pressure the two countries to halt the Gaza offensive. Iran itself has encouraged the attacks while avoiding direct involvement, but appeared to be flexing its muscles with the strikes in Syria and Pakistan.
The Houthis have vowed to continue attacking international shipping in the Red Sea in what they say is a blockade of Israel, with repercussions for global trade.
Each party appears to be seeking some form of deterrence against its adversaries. But the longer the war in Gaza lasts, the more likely it is that one of them goes a step too far, potentially triggering another war.
The biggest risk is along the Israel-Lebanon border, where Israel has vowed to halt Hezbollah attacks so that tens of thousands of Israelis can return to their homes in communities evacuated in October. Hezbollah hopes to take the pressure off Gaza by tying down Israeli troops in the north.
Tensions are also soaring in the occupied West Bank, where Israeli forces have conducted near-daily arrest raids that often trigger shootouts with Palestinian militants.
Israel said Wednesday that an airstrike in the urban Balata refugee camp in the northern West Bank killed five people. They included a senior militant who was involved in recent attacks on Israelis, the army alleged. Over 350 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since Oct. 7.
Israel said at the start of the year that it had largely defeated Hamas in northern Gaza and would scale back operations there, focusing on dense urban areas in the center and south of the territory. Additional Israeli forces withdrew from Gaza on Monday, but there has been little apparent letup in strikes, with scores of Palestinians killed every day.
A strike on a home killed a woman and two children in the southernmost town of Rafah. An Associated Press reporter saw the bodies arrive at a nearby hospital. Tens of thousands of people who heeded Israeli evacuation orders have sought shelter in the town, home to the border crossing with Egypt where the medical shipments are expected to enter Gaza.
Gaza's Health Ministry said Wednesday that 163 bodies were brought to the territory's remaining functioning hospitals in the past 24 hours, as well as 350 wounded people. The update brought the war's overall death toll in Gaza to 24,448, with over 60,000 wounded. The ministry said many other dead and wounded are trapped under rubble or unreachable because of the fighting.
The ministry does not differentiate between civilian and combatant deaths but says around two-thirds of those killed were women and children.
Israel blames the high civilian death toll on Hamas because it fights in dense residential areas. Israel says its forces have killed roughly 9,000 militants, without providing evidence, and that 190 of its own soldiers have been killed in the Gaza offensive.
Militants are still fighting in all parts of the territory, and Israel appears no closer to freeing the remaining hostages. The deaths of two more hostages were confirmed Tuesday after Hamas said they were killed in Israeli airstrikes.
France said it took months to organize the shipment of the medicines. Qatar, which has long served as a mediator with Hamas, helped broker the deal that will provide three months' worth of medication for chronic illnesses for 45 of the hostages as well as other medicine and vitamins. Several older men are among the remaining hostages held in Gaza.
Moussa Abu Marzouk, a senior Hamas official, said in a post on X that the International Committee of the Red Cross will deliver all the medicines, including the ones destined for the hostages, to hospitals serving all parts of Gaza.
An Egyptian official confirmed the shipment had arrived at the el-Arish airport and said the Egyptian Red Crescent rescue service was transporting it to the Rafah border crossing with Gaza. The official was not authorized to brief media and so spoke on condition of anonymity.
Senior UN officials have warned that Gaza faces widespread famine and disease if more aid is not allowed in.
Israel completely sealed off Gaza after Hamas' Oct. 7 attack and only relented under U.S. pressure. It says there are now no limits on the entry of humanitarian aid and that UN agencies could reduce the delays by providing more workers and trucks.
But UN officials say aid delivery is hobbled by the opening of too few border crossings, a slow vetting process, and continuing fighting throughout the territory -- all of which is largely under Israel's control.
------
Magdy reported from Cairo and Lidman from Jerusalem.
.
Members of the House ethics committee are set to meet later this morning to discuss the prime minister's December holiday trip to Jamaica.
As the federal government's national dental insurance program continues to roll out, a new report from the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives argues that the plan leaves too many Canadians without coverage and need an additional $1.45 billion in funding.
Retired wrestler Hulk Hogan and a friend rescued a teenage girl who was trapped in an overturned vehicle after a crash in Florida, according to Hogan's social media posts.
A viral disease that can cause squirrels to break out in unsightly skin lesions has been reported in Ontario, but poses no threat to humans or pets.
Heavy snow is expected to fall across wide swaths of southern British Columbia, and parts of southern Alberta, as winter continues to cause havoc from coast to coast.
A man is dead after he fell at a ski hill in Quebec's Laurentians region, the second person to die on the slopes in less than a week in the province.
Calgary police are investigating after a woman was killed outside a southwest elementary school on Tuesday. At 7:30 a.m., police were called to the scene at John Costello Catholic School in Strathcona Park. There are few details about what happened, but officials said the victim was killed in "a targeted incident."
A woman was killed outside of an elementary school in Calgary, Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley plans to step down and a look at the spread of tiny shelter communities. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Four people are dead and another is in critical condition after a head-on crash Tuesday in the British Columbia Interior.
The family of a woman alleged to have been slain by a Winnipeg serial killer has filed a pair of complaints to the Human Rights Commission of Manitoba, alleging discrimination against Indigenous women, girls, 2SLGSBTQQIA+ people and their families.
Four people are dead and another is in critical condition after a head-on crash Tuesday in the British Columbia Interior.
A man is dead after he fell at a ski hill in Quebec's Laurentians region, the second person to die on the slopes in less than a week in the province.
There was one winning ticket sold in Tuesday's Lotto Max $70 million draw.
Calgary police are investigating after a woman was killed outside a southwest elementary school on Tuesday. At 7:30 a.m., police were called to the scene at John Costello Catholic School in Strathcona Park. There are few details about what happened, but officials said the victim was killed in "a targeted incident."
Some tax changes this year are increasing costs for Canadians, including one that a tax specialist says could be the 'last winter storm of the season that really turns things upside down.'
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated the need for a "pathway to a Palestinian state" Wednesday at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in the Swiss resort of Davos, saying that Israel would not "get genuine security absent that."
A shipment of medicine for dozens of hostages held by Hamas was en route to Gaza on Wednesday after France and Qatar mediated the first agreement between Israel and the militant group since a weeklong ceasefire in November.
Three people died and 77 others were injured after a massive blast caused by explosives rocked more than 20 buildings in one of Nigeria's largest cities Tuesday night, authorities said Wednesday, as rescue workers dug through the rubble in search of those feared trapped.
An explosion at a fireworks factory in central Thailand killed at least 20 people on Wednesday, the government's disaster relief agency said.
Pakistan on Wednesday condemned Iran for launching airstrikes the previous day that Tehran claimed targeted bases for a militant Sunni separatist group. Islamabad angrily denounced the attack as a “blatant violation” of its airspace and said it killed two children.
Ukraine is locked in an existential battle for its survival almost two years into its war with Russia and Western armies and political leaders must drastically change the way they help it fend off invading forces, a top NATO military officer said on Wednesday.
As the federal government's national dental insurance program continues to roll out, a new report from the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives argues that the plan leaves too many Canadians without coverage and need an additional $1.45 billion in funding.
Members of the House ethics committee are set to meet later this morning to discuss the prime minister's December holiday trip to Jamaica.
Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley, who announced Tuesday she plans to step down from the job she's held for nearly a decade, says running for the federal NDP or 'any other party' is 'not going to happen.'
A bulging lump on someone's tongue. A big toe that has turned greenish-black from gangrene. A smoker's infant in hospital, connected to a breathing tube. These are some of the 14 new graphics and photos now starting to appear on cigarette packages to warn about smoking-related harms.
When it comes to being exposed to extremely loud sounds at concerts, researchers have long warned about the consequences for your hearing. But these risks may also come with playing video games, according to new research.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is warning Canadians to not eat one brand of frozen corn after its investigation found possible salmonella contamination.
Published this week in the journal Science Advances, the paper seemingly upends a long-accepted truth about fingerprints: They are not, Guo and his colleagues argue, all unique.
A U.S. company's lunar lander is now headed back toward Earth from the vicinity of the moon after a failed moonshot.
Researchers have identified a specific single-celled microbe that they say may be key in helping coral survive disastrous ocean-warming events such as coral bleaching.
For one night at least, San Francisco 49ers All-Pro fullback Kyle Juszczyk was not the biggest star in his family. All it took was pop superstar-turned-Chiefs fan Taylor Swift wearing a puffy winter coat designed by Juszczyk's wife, Kristin, that looked like the jersey of Swift's boyfriend, tight end Travis Kelce, to a playoff game in frigid Kansas City on Saturday night.
It was Wild West meets melting pot America at the Louis Vuitton Fall-Winter 2024 men's show Tuesday, where musician-turned-designer Pharrell Williams unveiled his highly-anticipated sophomore collection.
Music festival obsessives, the wait is over. The 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival lineup is here.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed a court order to take effect that could loosen Apple's grip on its lucrative iPhone app store, threatening to siphon billions of dollars away from one of the world's most profitable companies.
Apple is prepared to remove the blood-oxygen sensor from its internet-connected watches if a court doesn't give it more leeway while it pursues a bid to overturn a ruling that has blocked its use of the technology.
Uber is working with Tesla to promote use of electric vehicles by its drivers in the United States as it works towards becoming emission-free in U.S. and Canadian cities by 2030, the ride-hailing platform told Reuters on Tuesday.
People from around the world were invited to post pictures of their dehydrated grass to social media in a bid to scoop the dubious accolade.
Cabins are popping up in communities across Canada as a way to provide shelter for those experiencing homelessness. But some say they are not a permanent solution to getting people off the streets.
Guinness World Records says it has suspended the title of oldest dog ever that was held by a Portuguese dog that died last year. The publication said it was reviewing the title after some veterinarians questioned his age.
Sixth-seeded Ons Jabeur is out of the Australian Open in the second round after being beaten by 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva 6-0, 6-2 on Wednesday.
Terry Ryan’s birthday celebrations were interrupted last weekend with the news that he would get one last professional hockey game.
The Toronto Blue Jays have claimed catcher Brian Serven off waivers from the Chicago Cubs, the Major League Baseball team announced Tuesday.
With temperatures bottoming out across the country, electric vehicle drivers are probably noticing their driving range plummeting. Here's why it keeps happening – and there’s more to it than you might think.
The top U.S. telecommunications regulator is asking automakers how they plan to protect people from being stalked or harassed by partners who have access to vehicle location and other data.
Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Thursday she met with Honda Motor 7267.T representatives about locating a potential almost 2-trillion-yen (US$13.7 billion) electric vehicle plant in the country.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.