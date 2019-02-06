

The Associated Press





HANOI, Vietnam -- Governments across Asia are expressing hope a second summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Vietnam will produce concrete results that would lead to complete denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula.

Trump announced in his State of the Union address that the summit will take place Feb. 27-28.

A spokesman for South Korean President Moon Jae-in says South Korea hopes the U.S. and North Korea will produce "more concrete and practical" agreements during the meeting.

The leaders' first summit in Singapore last June ended with a vague promise by Kim to work toward denuclearization, without a concrete plan on how it would be implemented.

Japan and Australia, too, say they hope the summit will be meaningful and lead to the complete denuclearization of North Korea.