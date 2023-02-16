Hong Kong sees more pro-Beijing voices at UN rights review
Hong Kong supporters of a tough national security law imposed by China's ruling Communist Party have set their sights on a United Nations session, drawing concern from rights advocates.
The law, which critics say Hong Kong authorities have used to crush dissent following massive 2019 protests, has been a focus at the U.N. Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights' two-day hearing on China that concludes Thursday in Geneva. The committee reviews respect of those rights in nearly all U.N. member states every few years.
Of some 30 reports on Hong Kong submitted for the session, more than half upheld the broadly applied national security law.
None of the organizations -- some of which were led by pro-Beijing politicians -- that provided positive reports filed a submission in the previous review nine years ago, prompting concern from rights advocates that their participation could sway how the committee views human rights situations on the ground. They worry whether events are being reported accurately, especially after some other local civil society groups have been silenced or forced to disband under the sweeping legislation.
The submission trend is concerning, Amnesty International researcher Kai Ong said, because the information from the reports is key to getting independent and on-the-ground observations on how human rights in Hong Kong are being protected or violated.
"It is worrying for the U.N. mechanism itself," she said. "But it reflects more broadly the uncertainty that many civil society organizations face because it shows that a lot of their work in many areas can be criminalized by Hong Kong government nowadays."
Hong Kong returned to China's rule in 1997 under the promise that the former British colony could retain its own political, social and financial institutions for 50 years.
But after Beijing imposed the law on the former British colony in 2020, the city's once vibrant civil society shrank drastically. Activists fled abroad or were jailed under the law. Unions and other independent organizations closed down. The United States imposed sanctions on officials it said were to blame for the abuses.
The committee has received "unprecedented amount" of submissions from non-governmental organizations, indicating significant concerns over the human rights situation in China, Hong Kong and Macao, said Michael Windfuhr, the committee's rapporteur on China.
"We also received information of those who said the national security law was positive, just to reflect this," Windfuhr said Wednesday as he grilled Hong Kong officials over the implementation of the law.
One of those positive responses came from Kam Man-fung, deputy secretary general at One Country Two Systems Youth Forum, a Hong Kong-based think tank seeking debate and dialoge between young people in the semi-autonomous city and the mainland.
Kam said he was partly motivated by the idea of "telling China's story well" -- a phrase that has been used by Chinese President Xi Jinping to encourage positive depictions of the country.
Hong Kong has become a focus under heightened US-China tensions, which motived him to pay more attention to international affairs, Kam said.
"I just want the world to understand my country and my birthplace more comprehensively," the pro-Beijing New People's Party member said. He said his report was entirely self-initiated.
While pro-Beijing groups were vying to get their side of the story heard by the U.N., Amnesty International said in its report that some other local NGOs, which used to participate in the review, "were forced to disband, prosecuted, or deterred from continuing international advocacy work" out of fear of reprisal and violating the national security law.
The Hong Kong government had not given its assurance that NGOs participating in a different U.N. committee's review in 2022 wouldn't face any retaliation, said Ong. Some local groups also told Amnesty they did not want to go to the hearing in Geneva in person because they worried about surveillance and being monitored by the Chinese authorities, she said.
On Wednesday, the Chinese delegation said NGOs that provided information to the review would not be retaliated against.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Oppose Canada's 'xenophobic' foreign property tax, U.S. critics urge Biden admin
A New York congressman wants to enlist the U.S. secretary of state to oppose what he calls Ottawa's 'discriminatory' campaign against foreign property owners.
BREAKING | New leads in Ont. woman Elnaz Hajtamiri's abduction case as police release images of 3 suspects
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) released a series of new images of people they say are wanted as suspects in the disappearance of an Ontario woman allegedly abducted in Wasaga Beach more than one year ago.
BREAKING | Toronto school in lockdown after 1 person critically injured in shooting
One person is being rushed to hospital by emergency run following a shooting at a high school in Toronto, police say.
As Trudeau meets Caribbean leaders, some warn against military intervention in Haiti
As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau discusses the escalating crisis in Haiti with Caribbean leaders this week, some experts are urging him to put the brakes on suggestions of military intervention.
Here's where average home prices have dropped the most in Canada
While most Canadian real estate markets saw a drop in average home prices in January, not all regions are reporting the same level of decline. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of homes currently on sale in markets that are seeing some of the largest decreases in average home prices year-over-year.
Ultra-rare Gretzky hockey card leads RCMP to arrest hobby shop thief: store owner
An Edmonton man has been arrested after he tried to sell a limited-edition Wayne Gretzky hockey card roughly 40 kilometres away from where it was stolen, the card's owner says.
Nestle plans price hikes after costs eat into profits
The world's biggest food group Nestle will lift prices again this year, Chief Executive Mark Schneider said on Thursday, after more costly ingredients contributed to making its 2022 profit miss market forecasts.
Liberals introduce 'Milgaard's Law' to create review process for wrongful convictions
New legislation introduced in the House of Commons today would make it easier and faster for people who may have been wrongfully convicted to have their cases reviewed.
Perk or necessity? Hybrid work expectations differ between employers, employees
How to strike a balance between office life and remote work remains an enduring challenge for many businesses nearly three years after lockdowns upended how many Canadians work -- one that's made more difficult by the differing expectations between employers and employees.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Toronto school in lockdown after 1 person critically injured in shooting
One person is being rushed to hospital by emergency run following a shooting at a high school in Toronto, police say.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | New leads in Ont. woman Elnaz Hajtamiri's abduction case as police release images of 3 suspects
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) released a series of new images of people they say are wanted as suspects in the disappearance of an Ontario woman allegedly abducted in Wasaga Beach more than one year ago.
-
Here's where average home prices have dropped the most in Canada
While most Canadian real estate markets saw a drop in average home prices in January, not all regions are reporting the same level of decline. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of homes currently on sale in markets that are seeing some of the largest decreases in average home prices year-over-year.
-
Funeral underway for four-year-old boy killed in Quebec bus crash last week
A funeral will be held today for one of the two young children killed when a bus crashed into a daycare last week in Laval, Que., just north of Montreal. The ceremony for Jacob Gauthier is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the Ste-Rose-de-Lima church, about two kilometres from the site of the tragedy.
-
Ontario regulator urges vigilance as fraudsters pose as homeowners to sell properties
An Ontario regulator is warning real estate brokers and agents to be vigilant for fraudsters impersonating homeowners looking to sell properties.
-
John Tory formally resigns as mayor of Toronto effective Friday
Mayor John Tory submitted his resignation notice to the city clerk on Wednesday evening, five days after he abruptly announced he was stepping down from the job.
World
-
Donald Trump election probe grand jury believes some witnesses lied
A special grand jury that investigated efforts by then-President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn his election loss in Georgia says it believes some witnesses committed perjury, and it recommends 'appropriate indictments.'
-
U.S. President Biden gets routine medical exam as he prepares for 2024 run
U.S. President Joe Biden was undergoing a routine medical checkup Thursday at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, an event that is being keenly watched as the oldest president in history makes plans for an expected reelection campaign.
-
Turkiye quake revives debate over nuclear plant being built
A devastating earthquake that toppled buildings across parts of Turkiye and neighboring Syria has revived a longstanding debate locally and in neighboring Cyprus about a large nuclear power station being built on Turkiye's southern Mediterranean coastline.
-
Iraqi soldiers killed in clashes with suspected IS cell
Three Iraqi troops were killed Thursday when a suspected Islamic State militant detonated an explosive vest, state media reported, as security forces remain on high alert for sectarian attacks.
-
South Korea defence report revives 'enemy' label for North
South Korea called North Korea 'our enemy' in its biennial defence document published Thursday, reviving the label for its rival for the first time in six years, as tensions worsen between the two countries.
-
Black Hawk helicopter crashes in Alabama, killing 2 crew
A Black Hawk helicopter from the Tennessee National Guard crashed Wednesday in Alabama, killing two crew members, the Tennessee National Guard said.
Politics
-
Liberals introduce 'Milgaard's Law' to create review process for wrongful convictions
New legislation introduced in the House of Commons today would make it easier and faster for people who may have been wrongfully convicted to have their cases reviewed.
-
Premiers urge Trudeau to agree to regular health funding reviews
Canada's premiers have written to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asking for regular reviews to be established as part of health-care funding talks
-
Liberals, Conservatives in a 'dead heat' as health-care concerns soar among Canadians: Nanos
With the health-care funding deal in the headlines and concern over the state of health care soaring -- latest tracking numbers by Nanos Research show Liberals enjoying a bounce in ballot support, and in a dead heat with the Conservatives.
Health
-
PC brand Canadian Cheddar cheese recalled due to possible Listeria contamination
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says 250-gram packages of PC brand Canadian Cheddar cheese are being recalled across the country due to possible Listeria contamination.
-
How changing the tune of medical devices can improve public health, help health-care workers
A new Canadian-led study into the effectiveness of medical alarms has revealed musical notes are "less bothersome" than industry-standard flat tones, which researchers believe could better alert health-care workers without compromising patient safety.
-
New strain of bird flu spreading in Canada: Can it infect humans?
A strain of bird flu is adapting to infect mammals, raising concerns it could eventually jump to the human population — and one veterinarian says there’s potential it could drive another pandemic.
Sci-Tech
-
'Closer eye to the skies:' researcher sees uptick in sightings of UFOs
Canada's preeminent ufologist has seen an uptick in reported sightings of unidentified flying objects in recent days suggesting more Canadians are turning their eyes to the sky after U.S. fighter jets shot down three separate objects over the weekend.
-
U.S. launches artificial intelligence military use initiative
The United States launched an initiative Thursday promoting international cooperation on the responsible use of artificial intelligence and autonomous weapons by militaries, seeking to impose order on an emerging technology that has the potential to change the way war is waged.
-
Chilean poet Pablo Neruda may have been poisoned, Canadian researchers suggest
For nearly 50 years, the death of Nobel Prize-winning Chilean poet Pablo Neruda has been shrouded in mystery, with longstanding allegations that he had been assassinated. Now, new forensic evidence has emerged that the literary great may have been poisoned.
Entertainment
-
Raquel Welch, 'Fantastic Voyage' star, has died at age 82
Raquel Welch, a veteran actress who rose to fame in the 1960s, has died, according to a statement provided by her manager. She was 82.
-
Ryan Seacrest to leave 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' in spring
Ryan Seacrest has revealed he's leaving 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' this spring, saying he never expected to stay so long and thanking his co-host Kelly Ripa, who he jokingly called his 'work wife.' His replacement will be Ripa's real-life husband, Mark Consuelos.
-
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to address opening of Berlin film fest
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is to deliver a live video address at the opening Thursday of the annual Berlin International Film Festival, whose organizers say they will pay special tribute this year to Ukraine and to protesters in Iran.
Business
-
Nestle plans price hikes after costs eat into profits
The world's biggest food group Nestle will lift prices again this year, Chief Executive Mark Schneider said on Thursday, after more costly ingredients contributed to making its 2022 profit miss market forecasts.
-
Ontario Cannabis Store reduces price margins to help pot shops compete
The Ontario Cannabis Store says it will be reducing its price margins in a bid to help pot retailers compete with the illicit market.
-
Perk or necessity? Hybrid work expectations differ between employers, employees
How to strike a balance between office life and remote work remains an enduring challenge for many businesses nearly three years after lockdowns upended how many Canadians work -- one that's made more difficult by the differing expectations between employers and employees.
Lifestyle
-
Fowl-free: McDonald's debuts plant-based McNuggets in Germany
McDonald's McNuggets are going fowl-free. The Chicago-based fast food giant is introducing plant-based McNuggets next week. Germany will be the first market to get them.
-
Michael Jordan makes record-breaking US$10 million donation to Make-A-Wish for 60th birthday
Basketball Hall of Famer Michael Jordan is making a record-breaking US$10 million donation to Make-A-Wish America in honor of his upcoming 60th birthday, the organization announced Wednesday.
-
'Conversations weren't around my hockey ability': Ex-NHLer's graphic memoir
In a new graphic memoir, former professional hockey player Akim Aliu shares personal stories of growing up in Toronto and his rise to the NHL with the Calgary Flames.
Sports
-
Canada women prepare for SheBelieves amid labour dispute
Canada women's national team coach Bev Priestman says the dispute between her players and the Canadian federation is weighing on the team as it prepares for its opening match of the SheBelieves Cup against the United States on Thursday.
-
Judge slaps US$335K penalty on Ronaldo accuser's Vegas lawyer
A Las Vegas lawyer has been hit with a $335,000 penalty for pressing a bid in U.S. courts to force Cristiano Ronaldo to pay millions of dollars more than the US$375,000 in hush money he paid to a Nevada woman who claimed the international soccer star raped her in Las Vegas in 2009.
-
Canada automatically qualifies for FIFA 2026 World Cup
Canada will automatically qualify for the 2026 World Cup, along with Mexico and the U.S., continuing FIFA’s tradition of including host countries in the competition.
Autos
-
Researchers propose new 'white light' for self-driving cars at intersections
With the possibility of more self-driving cars sharing the roads with non-automated vehicles, researchers are proposing a unique solution to improve traffic flow—- a white traffic light.
-
Tesla Workers United: Employees fired after launching union push at factory
Several employees at a Tesla factory in New York have been fired a day after launching union organizing efforts, according to Tesla Workers United.
-
Uber rolls out new audio recording safety feature in Canada
Uber has added a new audio recording function to its phone app in Canada, billed as an optional safety feature in case of an incident during a trip.