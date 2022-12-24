Hong Kong leader aims to reopen border with China next month

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, talks to Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee during a meeting in Beijing, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. (Yan Yan/Xinhua via AP) In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, talks to Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee during a meeting in Beijing, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. (Yan Yan/Xinhua via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social