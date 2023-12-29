Hong Kong dissident flees to U.K., seeks asylum after serving time over security law
An activist who advocated for Hong Kong independence and was imprisoned under a sweeping national security law has fled to Britain to seek political asylum, according to his social media posts on Friday.
Tony Chung was among the first people convicted under the Beijing-imposed law introduced after the 2019 pro-democracy protests. He was found guilty of secession and money laundering in 2020 and sentenced to 43 months in prison.
The intimidation faced by Hong Kong dissidents like Chung reflects the drastic erosion of the freedoms promised to the former British colony when it returned to China in 1997. But both Beijing and Hong Kong have hailed the security law as bringing stability to the city.
Chung detailed in two Instagram posts how he was under a supervision order after his release from prison, banned from public speaking. He was asked to meet with national security authorities regularly and report on his whereabouts, people he had met and conversations he had.
He was prevented from taking up a specific summer job, he said, which effectively stripped him of financial autonomy. The authorities offered to pay him for information about others to prove he had reformed himself, he wrote, and wanted him to go to mainland China.
Chung said he was made to sign a document that barred him from disclosing his conversations with the authorities, so he could not seek help from any lawyers nor tell anyone about his situation.
“Under enormous stress and fear, I can only endure silently,” he said.
He started getting sick in October and doctors told him his immune system was compromised due to massive mental stress, he said in his posts. He later persuaded correctional services authorities to let him travel to Okinawa, Japan, for a holiday to manage his emotions. During the trip, he sought help from organizations and people based overseas. He arrived in Britain from Japan on Wednesday to seek asylum.
“This also means I can no longer return to my home, Hong Kong, in foreseeable future,” he said. “Although I had anticipated the arrival of this day in the past, I had a heavy heart when I made up my mind.”
DISSIDENT ACCUSED OF 'EVADING RESPONSIBILITY'
Chung was convenor of the now-dissolved pro-independence student organization Studentlocalism before being arrested in 2020 near the United States Consulate in Hong Kong, where media reports said he was hoping to seek protection.
In a news conference, Leung Kin-ip, Hong Kong’s deputy commissioner of the Correctional Services Department, condemned Chung for “evading responsibility” and publishing comments “endangering national security.” He said a recall order has been issued for Chung to be brought back to prison to serve his remaining sentence. The department also instructed other enforcement agencies to put him on a wanted list.
Leung said Chung was required to let them know if he left Hong Kong and the duration of his travels but was not restricted from leaving the territory.
“This is a breach of trust. He lied to us that he would travel. This is very bad,” he said.
In response to questions about Chung being blocked from taking up the summer job, Leung said officers were allowed to impose restrictions if they deemed a person might repeat his crime as the department focused on rehabilitation needs. He insisted the department suggested other part-time jobs to Chung and that his department didn't violate the right to freedom of speech.
In an email response to questions from The Associated Press, Hong Kong police strongly condemned the breach of supervision orders or bail conditions by individuals who have fled the city.
“Not only have they failed to reflect on the harms they have caused to Hong Kong and members of the public, but they have also shamefully begged for assistance from foreign anti-China forces under the guise of being victims,” the police said.
They did not confirm Chung’s claims that they had offered to pay him informant fees but said the national security department has been effectively collecting intelligence through various channels and individuals.
The city's security apparatus has been trying to find information about several dissidents. Hong Kong police offered rewards for data leading to the arrests of 13 overseas-based activities and drew criticism from western governments.
Earlier in December, prominent pro-democracy activist Agnes Chow, who left Hong Kong for Canada and doesn’t plan to return to fulfil her bail conditions, reported similar pressure from authorities. Her passport, confiscated earlier by police, was only returned to her upon meeting certain conditions, including a visit to mainland China with authorities, she said.
In an email reply to the AP, Hong Kong police said Chow failed to show up at a police station on Thursday as required and violated her bail terms. The reply said the police would “spare no effort in bringing her to justice."
Local media, including the South China Morning Post, quoted unnamed sources saying that Chow's parents went to a police station to assist in their investigation Friday.
Now in Britain, Chung said he would devote himself to his city as a “Hong Konger in exile.”
“I believe only when Hong Kong people don't give up, the seeds of freedom and democracy will sprout again one day,” he said.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Pocketbook concerns and even conflict abroad weigh on New Year's Eve spending plans
With Christmas and Boxing Day in the rear-view mirror, consumers have one event left to take stock of how much they're willing to spend: New Year's Eve.
Ottawa teens who died falling through ice attended the same high school
CTV News confirmed Ahmed Haitham and Riley Cotter attended John McCrae Secondary School in Ottawa's south-end.
Tipping fatigue: Expert says industry should proceed carefully
As tipping prompts continue to rise, one marketing expert is warning the restaurant and service industry may 'need to be a bit careful' about how high it sets its default tipping prompts, or risk alienating customers.
'We don't deserve it': B.C. man with Stage 4 cancer says he was denied insurance coverage
A B.C. man says his insurance provider has decided to cancel his and his wife’s coverage for failing to disclose a visit to the emergency room to the insurance provider nearly three years before he was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer.
Dolly Parton sings 'I will always love you' to dying fan whose wish was to meet her
After LeGrand Gold was diagnosed with Stage IV colorectal cancer, the Utah man put together a list of things he hoped to do in the time he had left. Meeting Dolly Parton was number 7.
OBITUARY Former Quebec Nordique forward Reggie Savage dies of cancer at 53
NHL forward Reggie Savage, who played for the Quebec Nordiques and Washington Capitals, has died of cancer at the age of 53.
Rates of long COVID significantly lower among children compared to adults: Canadian study
A new study led by Canadian researchers has found that the rates of long COVID among children are substantially lower compared to adults.
New Ontario laws and regulations come into effect on New Year's Day
Several new Ontario laws and regulatory changes are set to come into effect on New Year's Day, including daycare safe-arrival rules and penalties for inappropriately accessing patients' personal health information.
Elon Musk and these other 9 bosses had a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad 2023
For some top executives, 2023 is a year they would rather forget. Some of their companies lost billions of dollars. Some have lost their jobs. And others badly damaged their reputations and face even more trouble ahead in 2024.
Canada
-
Ottawa teens who died falling through ice attended the same high school
CTV News confirmed Ahmed Haitham and Riley Cotter attended John McCrae Secondary School in Ottawa's south-end.
-
'We don't deserve it': B.C. man with Stage 4 cancer says he was denied insurance coverage
A B.C. man says his insurance provider has decided to cancel his and his wife’s coverage for failing to disclose a visit to the emergency room to the insurance provider nearly three years before he was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer.
-
New Ontario laws and regulations come into effect on New Year's Day
Several new Ontario laws and regulatory changes are set to come into effect on New Year's Day, including daycare safe-arrival rules and penalties for inappropriately accessing patients' personal health information.
-
Public asked to avoid overcrowded N.B. emergency rooms unless absolutely necessary
New Brunswick's francophone health agency is asking residents to avoid two of its emergency rooms unless absolutely necessary because of capacity issues.
-
Tipping fatigue: Expert says industry should proceed carefully
As tipping prompts continue to rise, one marketing expert is warning the restaurant and service industry may 'need to be a bit careful' about how high it sets its default tipping prompts, or risk alienating customers.
-
Migration to Canada reaching 50-year highs, especially among non-permanent residents: StatCan
In 2023, Canada's population of non-permanent residents (NPRs) grew by more than half a million people, part of the steepest single-year rise in at least five decades of available data.
World
-
Palestinians stream into a southern Gaza town as Israel expands its offensive in the centre
Tens of thousands of Palestinians streamed into an already crowded town at the southernmost end of Gaza in recent days, fleeing Israel's bombardment of the centre of the strip, as a senior U.N. official on Friday criticized Israel for continuing to impose "severe restrictions" on access to aid.
-
South Africa launches case at top UN court accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza
South Africa launched a case Friday at the United Nations' top court accusing Israel of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza and asking the court to order Israel to halt its attacks. Israel swiftly rejected the filing 'with disgust.'
-
Russia launches the biggest aerial barrage of the war and kills 30 civilians, Ukraine says
Russia launched 122 missiles and 36 drones against Ukrainian targets, officials said Friday, killing at least 18 civilians across the country in what an air force official said was the biggest aerial barrage of the 22-month war.
-
Petition calls for Hollywood to remove Donald Trump's star on the Walk of Fame
For the past three years, one Hollywood resident has rallied thousands of people to join his petition to remove one of the most controversial red and gold stars along the Walk of Fame — former President Donald Trump's.
-
7,000 migrants arrested in a day: The latest on the U.S.-Mexico border crisis
The crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border continues, with a migrant surge overwhelming authorities and border towns and other U.S. cities.
-
Toxic dangers lurked in U.S. nuclear missile capsules, documents show
Toxic risks were in the underground capsules and silos where Air Force nuclear missile crews have worked since the 1960s. Now many of those service members have cancer.
Politics
-
Federal Liberals will announce 'renewed' housing plan in 2024, minister says
Housing Minister Sean Fraser says Canadians can expect to see a full plan from the federal government in 2024 that lays out how it will tackle the housing crisis.
-
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon asks Canadians to commit to kindness in year-end message
The Governor General says the year 2023 presented challenges brought on by climate change and global conflict.
-
NDP's Jagmeet Singh rules out coalition government with Liberals after next election
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is ruling out the possibility of forming a coalition government with the Liberals if no party wins a clear majority after the next federal election.
Health
-
'We don't deserve it': B.C. man with Stage 4 cancer says he was denied insurance coverage
A B.C. man says his insurance provider has decided to cancel his and his wife’s coverage for failing to disclose a visit to the emergency room to the insurance provider nearly three years before he was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer.
-
Another death reported since 2021 recall of home bed assist handles: Health Canada
Health Canada is reminding Canadians about a recall of home bed assist handles after learning of an additional death
-
Rates of long COVID significantly lower among children compared to adults: Canadian study
A new study led by Canadian researchers has found that the rates of long COVID among children are substantially lower compared to adults.
Sci-Tech
-
Eclipse excitement: N.B. communities in 'path of totality' plan for perfect view in 2024
New Brunswick communities along the path of this spring’s total solar eclipse are already getting ready for the big day on Monday, April 8, 2024.
-
U.S. military space plane blasts off on another secretive mission expected to last years
The U.S. military's X-37B space plane blasted off Thursday on another secretive mission that's expected to last at least a couple of years.
-
New killer whale calf spotted with J pod on Boxing Day, researchers say
The endangered southern resident killer whales appear to have welcomed a new arrival this holiday season.
Entertainment
-
Chris Harrison is 'grateful' for breakup with the 'Bachelor' franchise
Chris Harrison now says his time working on the 'Bachelor' franchise was both a 'blessing and a curse.'
-
Gary Oldman says his work in 'Harry Potter' movies is 'mediocre,' would've played role 'differently'
Gary Oldman thinks that he needed more of a… serious approach to his work playing Sirius Black in the “Harry Potter” movies.
-
Movie reviews: 'The Color Purple' a tuneful, joyful journey from powerless to empowered
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'The Color Purple,' 'Ferrari' and 'The Boys in the Boat.'
Business
-
Banking changes to look out for in 2024
Here's a look at some of the changes expected in Canadian banking in 2024.
-
Loblaw, George Weston enter automatic share buyback plans
Loblaw Cos. Ltd. and parent company George Weston Ltd. say they have both entered into automatic share purchase plans with brokers.
-
Bud Light had a year it wants to forget. What happens next?
Nearly nine months after Bud Light was front and centre in one of the biggest misfires in advertising history, sales of the beer are still down 30% weekly compared to the same time a year ago.
Lifestyle
-
Dry January gains momentum in the Maritimes as more products come onboard
Starting 2024 off sober is gaining traction, it aligns with the dry January trend, where individuals abstain from alcohol after the holidays.
-
They eat what? New Year's food traditions around the world
As the new year arrives around the world, special desserts abound, as do long noodles (representing long life), field peas (representing coins), herring (representing abundance) and pigs (representing good luck).
-
Toronto diner featured on Food Network TV show to close its doors before 2024
An iconic Toronto diner that was featured on a popular Food Network television show will be closing its doors at the end of the year.
Sports
-
Canadian men's basketball squad wins CP team of the year after historic 2023
The Canadian men's basketball team took its place on the international stage in 2023. The Canadians won their first-ever FIBA World Cup medal and qualified for next year's Summer Olympics in the process.
-
'It was a bit of a no-brainer': How a local goalie coach became an emergency backup goaltender for the Winnipeg Jets
By day, Byron Spriggs is a goalie coach helping kids hone their skills between the pipes. By night, there is a chance Spriggs could take the ice at Canada Life Centre as an emergency backup goaltender in an NHL game.
-
OBITUARY
OBITUARY Former Quebec Nordique forward Reggie Savage dies of cancer at 53
NHL forward Reggie Savage, who played for the Quebec Nordiques and Washington Capitals, has died of cancer at the age of 53.
Autos
-
Opinion
Opinion Electric pickup trucks are reliable, save environment: experts
Electric pickup trucks are built to efficiently lug heavier weights such as towing or pulling a trailer, similar to gas-powered ones. The gas-guzzling stereotype carries over, too: EV pickup trucks need a big electrical charge.
-
EV, hybrid and gas-powered: Some interesting cars coming in 2024
Next year will see the introduction of some new, genuinely affordable electric vehicles as well as a couple of interesting options for the ultra-wealthy. We'll also see the return of some classic model names.
-
Nearly 300K Honda vehicles from 2017 to 2020 recalled over engine failure risk
Honda Canada announced up to 297,836 vehicles have been affected by its latest recall due to a fuel pump defect potentially increasing the risks of engine failure or stalling while driving.