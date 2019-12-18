Hong Kong bus crash kills 6, injures more than 30 others
The Associated Press Published Wednesday, December 18, 2019 7:37AM EST Last Updated Wednesday, December 18, 2019 7:52AM EST
A double-decker bus after its crash on a highway from the town of Fanling, in Hong Kong, on Dec. 18, 2019. (Hong Kong Police Force via AP)
HONG KONG -- The violent crash of a double-decker bus in Hong Kong killed six people and injured more than 30 others on Wednesday, police said.
The crash in the New Territories of Hong Kong that border mainland China tore away much of the left side of the bus and ripped a jagged hole in its roof.
Police said three women and three men died. Fire services initially said four people were killed.
Police said the bus was travelling on a highway from the town of Fanling.