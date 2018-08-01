

The Associated Press





UPPER LAKE, Calif. - New fires continue to erupt in Northern California where firefighters already are struggling to ring massive and deadly blazes that have torched about a thousand homes.

North of San Francisco, a fire that flared Tuesday near rural Covelo raced through brush, grass and timber. About 60 homes were ordered evacuated.

Another fire north of Sacramento destroyed more than 1 1/2 square miles of grassy ranchland in a few hours.

Already burning are twin fires straddling Mendocino and Lake counties that have burned seven homes and threaten 12,000 more.

And the seventh most destructive wildfire in California history is only 30 per cent contained in the area of Redding.

The Carr Fire has killed six people and destroyed 965 homes.