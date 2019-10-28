Homeless man pleads not guilty in beating deaths of 4 sleeping men
Randy Santos is arraigned in criminal court for the murder of four homeless men, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in New York. He was ordered held without bail. (Rashid Umar Abbasi/New York Post via AP, Pool)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, October 28, 2019 12:24PM EDT
NEW YORK -- A homeless man who's been held in a psychiatric ward since his arrest has pleaded not guilty to murder charges in the beating deaths of four men as they slept on New York City streets.
Randy Santos was arraigned Monday on an indictment that also included attempted murder charges for the beating of a man who survived the Oct. 5 attack in Manhattan's Chinatown neighbourhood.
Santos is also charged in the non-fatal beating of another man about a week earlier.
The dead ranged in age from 39 to 83. They included a man who had a home on Staten Island but appeared to have fallen asleep while visiting his friends on the streets.
Santos is being held without bail. He was due to be returned to a hospital prison ward.
