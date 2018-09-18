Homeless helper's benefactor: Case will be 'crystal clear'
Johnny Bobbitt Jr., left, Kate McClure, right, and McClure's boyfriend Mark D'Amico pose at a Citgo station in Philadelphia on Nov. 17, 2017. (Elizabeth Robertson/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, September 18, 2018 1:20PM EDT
BURLINGTON, N.J. -- The New Jersey man under investigation over more than $400,000 raised online for a homeless good Samaritan says answers are coming in the confusing case.
Mark D'Amico appeared in court Tuesday on unrelated traffic charges. He mostly declined to address the headline-grabbing GoFundMe case, but when a reporter asked if everything would become clear, D'Amico responded, "Crystal clear."
The Burlington County prosecutor is investigating D'Amico and Katelyn McClure over a GoFundMe page they set up for Johnny Bobbitt.
He's the homeless man who helped McClure get gas when she became stranded on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia last year.
To thank him, she set up the fundraising page. The relationship soured, Bobbitt brought a suit against the couple and prosecutors began investigating.
The couple have denied wrongdoing.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Trump 'very seriously' considering boosting U.S military in Poland
- U.S. again slashing number of refugees it will accept
- Homeless helper's benefactor: Case will be 'crystal clear'
- Every five seconds, a child dies from preventable causes: UN report
- Showdown hearing not set yet: Dems, GOP arguing on witnesses